DGWToken цена (DGW)
Цената на живо на DGWToken (DGW) днес е 0.00379829 USD. Има текуща пазарна капитализация от $ 0.00 USD. DGW до USD цената се актуализира в реално време.
Ключово DGWToken пазарно представяне:
- 24-часовия обем на търговия е -- USD
- Промяната в цената на DGWToken в рамките на деня е -5.66%
- Има циркулиращо предлагане от 0.00 USD
Вземете актуализации на цените в реално време от DGW до USD на цената на MEXC. Останете информирани с най-новите данни и пазарни анализи. Това е от съществено значение за вземането на интелигентни решения за търговия в бързо развиващия се пазар на криптовалути. MEXC е вашата платформа за точна информация за цена на DGW.
През днешния ден промяната в цената на DGWToken към USD беше $ -0.000227984608213923.
През последните 30 дни промяната в цената на DGWToken към USD беше $ -0.0020315480.
През последните 60 дни промяната в цената на DGWToken към USD беше $ -0.0037746832.
През последните 90 дни промяната в цената на DGWToken към USD беше $ -0.8786506392346439.
|Период
|Промяна (USD)
|Промяна (%)
|Днес
|$ -0.000227984608213923
|-5.66%
|30 дни
|$ -0.0020315480
|-53.48%
|60 дни
|$ -0.0037746832
|-99.37%
|90 дни
|$ -0.8786506392346439
|-99.56%
Открийте последния анализ на цената на DGWToken: 24-часови ниски и високи стойности, най-висока стойност за всички времена и дневни промени:
+0.34%
-5.66%
-9.44%
Запознайте се с пазарната статистика: капитализация на пазара, 24-часов обем и предлагане:
Welcome to an extraordinary expedition with us, where the spirit of the daring prevails, and challenges are seen as potential victories. At Degen Wallet, we don't just create Web3 wallets; we craft an unparalleled experience for venture capital enthusiasts and those seeking high-performance opportunities. Your journey begins here, where every obstacle transforms into a probable triumph. Degen Wallet Whitepaper v1.0 📖 Story The Story Embarking on our exhilarating journey, we draw inspiration from the ancient Greek reverence for fire and power, epitomized by the symbolic Olympic flame. In the heart of ancient Greece, the flame was more than just a source of light; it symbolized the indomitable spirit of the adventurous Degeneres. The commencement of the Olympics witnessed a captivating ritual: the lighting of a grand cauldron on Hera's altar. This ritual, steeped in tradition, infused the Games with a profound sense of significance. The flame, flickering and dancing, became a beacon of victory, an emblem of glory, and a manifestation of strength that echoed across the ages. As the flame blazed, so did the fervor of the athletes, each step they took resonating with the legacy of ancient champions. In our pursuit of excellence at Degen Wallet, we too honor this tradition. Our commitment is not merely to craft Web3 wallets, but to kindle the flame of unparalleled experiences for venture capital enthusiasts and high-performance seekers. In the luminosity of this metaphorical flame, we invite you to join us on a journey where challenges are not obstacles but stepping stones to triumph. Let the fire within you be ignited, as we embrace the ethos of the Degenerate spirit and usher in an era of victories, glory, and enduring strength. Your adventure with Degen Wallet has just begun, where the flame of opportunity burns eternally bright. 1. The Genesis and Heart of Degeners Embark on a profound exploration of the Degeners culture with Degen Wallet, a cryptocurrency project that goes beyond the ordinary. This unconventional spirit is characterised by daring individuals who are unafraid to face challenges. This is more than a course of action; it's a philosophy, and Degen Wallet is where the daring and the fantastic will find a home. 2. Riding the Wave of Consumer Demand Degen Wallet's in-depth familiarity with consumer wants and needs makes it more than a concept. A group of users is seeking profitable venture capital opportunities, and we get that. This is the driving force behind our creation of Degen Wallet, a community for genuine explorers. 3. Degener's Special Web3 Wallet A regular wallet isn't the Degen Wallet. Our mission is to become the premier Web3 wallet for venture capitalists, a haven where the community can revel in its coziness while enjoying all our features. 4. Top-Notch Venture Capital Attributes Staking, high APR farming, AI agents, and derivatives are some of the high-performance but risky investment features we're dedicated to developing. Features like these also present chances for the community to benefit from innovation and see profits rise. 5. A Resilient Foothold in the Degener Ecosystem: A Vision for the Future The Degen Wallet plays a crucial role beyond a simple wallet in the Degener ecosystem. In the future, we hope that Degen Wallet will serve as a one-stop shop for explorers and help shape new crypto cultures and trends. Where natural risk-takers can discover limitless investment opportunities and reignite their Degenerate spirit: Degen Wallet. Join us on this exciting adventure as we immerse ourselves in our world!
MEXC е водещата борса за криптовалути, на която се доверяват повече от 10 милиона потребители по целия свят. Тя се слави като борсата с най-широк избор на токени, най-бързи обяви за токени и най-ниски такси за търговия на пазара. Присъединете се към MEXC сега, за да изпитате ликвидност от най-високо ниво и най-конкурентните такси на пазара!
Цените на криптовалутите са обект на високи пазарни рискове и нестабилност на цените. Трябва да инвестирате в проекти и продукти, с които сте запознати и където разбирате свързаните с тях рискове. Преди да направите каквато и да е инвестиция, трябва внимателно да обмислите своя инвестиционен опит, финансово състояние, инвестиционни цели и толерантност към риск и да се консултирате с независим финансов съветник. Този материал не трябва да се тълкува като финансов съвет. Предишните резултати не са надежден индикатор за бъдещите резултати. Стойността на вашата инвестиция може да се понижи, както и да се повиши, и може да не си възвърнете инвестираната сума. Вие носите цялата отговорност за своите инвестиционни решения. MEXC не носи отговорност за загуби, които може да понесете. За повече информация вижте нашите Условия за ползване и Предупреждение за риск. Имайте предвид също, че представените тук данни за гореспоменатата криптовалута (като например текущата ѝ цена на живо) се основават на източници на трети лица. Те са ви представени на принципа „както е“ и само за информационни цели, без каквито и да било твърдения или гаранции. Предоставените връзки към сайтове на трети лица също не са под контрола на MEXC. MEXC не носи отговорност за надеждността и точността на такива сайтове на трети лица и за тяхното съдържание.
|1 DGW към VND
₫99.95200135
|1 DGW към AUD
A$0.0058113837
|1 DGW към GBP
￡0.0027727517
|1 DGW към EUR
€0.0033045123
|1 DGW към USD
$0.00379829
|1 DGW към MYR
RM0.0160287838
|1 DGW към TRY
₺0.1489309509
|1 DGW към JPY
¥0.549992392
|1 DGW към RUB
₽0.2994951665
|1 DGW към INR
₹0.3258552991
|1 DGW към IDR
Rp62.2670392176
|1 DGW към KRW
₩5.1677254766
|1 DGW към PHP
₱0.2121344965
|1 DGW към EGP
￡E.0.1884331669
|1 DGW към BRL
R$0.0211184924
|1 DGW към CAD
C$0.0052036573
|1 DGW към BDT
৳0.4641890209
|1 DGW към NGN
₦5.9163304527
|1 DGW към UAH
₴0.1572871889
|1 DGW към VES
Bs0.37223242
|1 DGW към PKR
Rs1.0717255064
|1 DGW към KZT
₸1.9369000026
|1 DGW към THB
฿0.1243180317
|1 DGW към TWD
NT$0.1136448368
|1 DGW към AED
د.إ0.0139397243
|1 DGW към CHF
Fr0.0031145978
|1 DGW към HKD
HK$0.0297785936
|1 DGW към MAD
.د.م0.0347543535
|1 DGW към MXN
$0.072547339