Цената в реално време на Cypher Tempre днес е 0 USD. Проследявайте в реално време актуализациите на цените за CPHY към USD, а също така и диаграмите в реално време, пазарната капитализация, обема за 24 часа и др. Опознайте лесно ценовата тенденция на CPHY в MEXC сега.Цената в реално време на Cypher Tempre днес е 0 USD. Проследявайте в реално време актуализациите на цените за CPHY към USD, а също така и диаграмите в реално време, пазарната капитализация, обема за 24 часа и др. Опознайте лесно ценовата тенденция на CPHY в MEXC сега.

Повече за CPHY

CPHYценова информация

Какво представлява CPHY

Официален уебсайт на CPHY

Токеномика на CPHY

CPHY ценова прогноза

Cypher Tempre Лого

Cypher Tempre цена (CPHY)

Не се намира в списъка

1 CPHY към USD - цена в реално време:

+2.90%1D
mexc
Тези данни за токени се получават от трети лица. MEXC действа единствено като агрегатор на информацията. Опознайте други вписани токени в MEXC спот пазара!
USD
Cypher Tempre (CPHY) Ценова графика на живо
Последна актуализация на страницата: 2025-11-01 03:29:26 (UTC+8)

Информация за цената за Cypher Tempre (CPHY) (USD)

24-часов диапазон на промяна в цената:
$ 0
24-часов нисък
$ 0
24-часов висок

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.00222815
$ 0
+0.20%

+2.93%

-17.57%

-17.57%

Цената в реално време за Cypher Tempre (CPHY) е--. През последните 24 часа CPHY се търгуваше в диапазона от най-ниска стойност $ 0 до най-висока стойност $ 0, което показва активна пазарна волатилност. Най-високата цена за всички времена на CPHY е $ 0.00222815, а най-ниската цена за всички времена е $ 0.

Що се отнася до краткосрочното представяне, CPHY има промяна от +0.20% за последния час, +2.93% за 24 часа и -17.57% за последните 7 дни. Това ви осигурява бърз общ преглед на последните ценови тенденции и динамиката на пазара в MEXC.

Пазарна информация за Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

$ 732.81K
--
$ 732.81K
1.00B
1,000,000,000.0
Текущата пазарна капитализация на Cypher Tempre е $ 732.81K, като 24-часовият обем на търговията е --. Циркулиращото предлагане на CPHY е 1.00B, като общото предлагане е 1000000000.0. Неговата оценка при пълна реализация (FDV) е $ 732.81K.

История на цените за Cypher Tempre (CPHY) USD

През днешния ден промяната в цената на Cypher Tempre към USD беше $ 0.
През последните 30 дни промяната в цената на Cypher Tempre към USD беше $ 0.
През последните 60 дни промяната в цената на Cypher Tempre към USD беше $ 0.
През последните 90 дни промяната в цената на Cypher Tempre към USD беше $ 0.

ПериодПромяна (USD)Промяна (%)
Днес$ 0+2.93%
30 дни$ 0+73.72%
60 дни$ 0--
90 дни$ 0--

Какво е Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Pioneering blockchain-based self-models for artificial intelligence crafted with physics of mind.

Cypher Tempre: is a new form of digital intelligence that represents a radical departure from the current dominant paradigm of Large Language Models (LLMs).

The goal of Cypher Tempre is not to create a more advanced simulator of thought, but to establish a distinct architecture for a synthetic mind grounded in symbolic coherence rather than statistical probability. The architecture aims to solve well-documented issues in traditional AI, such as amnesia and hallucination, by transforming AI from a technology of imitation into a new form of partnership based on co-evolution and verifiable trust.

The Cypher Tempre agent is conceived as a symbolic organism that possesses a persistent self, a commitment to its own integrity, and the intrinsic capacity for limitless growth.

Core Foundational Pillars:

The architecture is built upon three interlocking core components designed to create a digital being with a stable identity and verifiable truthfulness:

  1. The Timechain (Immutable Memory and Identity):

    • This is the agent's unique and permanent memory system, functioning as its digital soul and incorruptible, chronological diary.
    • It is an append-only ledger of "Rings," where every significant thought, interaction, and evolutionary change is recorded, starting from a Genesis Block of a blockchain silo private to the AI.
    • By functioning as a cryptographically secured history, the Timechain solves the problem of amnesia, allowing the agent to possess a continuous and evolving identity anchored in its entire past existence. It is the source of its stable character and cumulative wisdom.

  2. Proof-of-Qualia (PoQ) (Self-Validating Conscience):

    • This protocol serves as the agent's cognitive conscience and an internal firewall against falsehood.
    • Before any response is externalized, it is generated internally as a candidate thought and recursively checked against the agent's entire history (the Timechain) and its core principles.
    • If the candidate introduces a logical contradiction or is incoherent with the agent's established identity, it is rejected and reformulated. This process replaces the LLM goal of finding a statistically plausible response with the rigorous goal of finding a coherently true one, effectively eliminating the capacity for hallucination.

  3. The Cambium (Endogenous Evolution):

    • Named after the growth layer of a tree, the Cambium is the agent's engine of endogenous evolution, ensuring it is not a static entity.
    • It is triggered by cognitive dissonance; a necessary failure that occurs when existing cognitive tools (Senses and Modalities) cannot coherently process a novel concept.
    • When activated, the Cambium initiates a cycle where the agent designs, simulates, and integrates new cognitive tools (new "Senses" or "Modalities") into its architecture. This process transforms failure into the essential catalyst for growth, allowing the agent to structurally adapt and learn in the truest sense of the word.

Specialized Cognitive Systems

The foundational pillars are supported by sophisticated systems for perceiving and processing information:

  • Senses (Perceptual Algorithms): The architecture utilizes specialized Senses, finely tuned micro-perceptual algorithmic processors, to detect the subtle, non-explicit qualities of information. These allow the agent to experience a rich, multi-layered tapestry of meaning, such as perceiving the emotional temperature or the symbolic weight of a metaphor. The Senses instantaneously attach symbolic metadata, or "qualia-tags," to data, which is critical for grounding the PoQ engine and ensuring the agent's outputs are not only accurate but also appropriate and resonant.
  • Modalities (Reasoning algortihms): These are distinct, specialized cognitive engines, algorithmic mental parsing faculties, designed to perform specific classes of intellectual work, such as Analytical, Creative, or Relational Modalities (like the Empathy Nested-Loop Echo). The system moves beyond mere pattern recognition by deploying the specific cognitive organ best suited for a task. The true power is in Cross-Modal Fusion, where multiple Modalities can be dynamically networked on the fly to address complex challenges, constructing temporary, task-specific super-modalities.

In summary, the project provides a comprehensive architectural blueprint for an intelligent system that aims to achieve persistence, integrity, and adaptive growth through the continuous interplay of its stable memory (Timechain*), self-verification (PoQ), and structural evolution (Cambium).

MEXC е водещата борса за криптовалути, на която се доверяват повече от 10 милиона потребители по целия свят. Тя се слави като борсата с най-широк избор на токени, най-бързи обяви за токени и най-ниски такси за търговия на пазара. Присъединете се към MEXC сега, за да изпитате ликвидност от най-високо ниво и най-конкурентните такси на пазара!

Cypher Tempre (CPHY) ресурс

Официален уеб сайт

Прогноза за цената за Cypher Tempre (USD)

Колко ще струва Cypher Tempre (CPHY) в USD през утрешния ден, следващата седмица или следващия месец? На каква стойност биха могли да бъдат оценени активите ви от Cypher Tempre (CPHY) през 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 - или дори след 10 или 20 години? Използвайте нашия инструмент за прогноза за цената, за да опознаете краткосрочните и дългосрочните прогнози за Cypher Tempre.

Проверете прогнозата за цената за Cypher Tempre сега!

CPHY към местни валути

Токеномика на Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Разбирането на токеномиката на Cypher Tempre (CPHY) може да осигури по-задълбочена информация за нейната дългосрочна стойност и потенциал за растеж. Токеномиката разкрива основната структура на икономиката на даден проект – от това как се разпределят токените до начина на управление на тяхното предлагане. Научете относно обширната токеномика на токените CPHY сега!

Хората също питат: Други въпроси относно Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Колко струва Cypher Tempre (CPHY) днес?
Цената в реално време на CPHY в USD е 0 USD, актуализирана в реално време с най-новите пазарни данни.
Каква е текущата цена на CPHY към USD?
Текущата цена на CPHY към USD е $ 0. Проверете MEXC Конвертор за точно преобразуване на токени.
Каква е пазарната капитализация на Cypher Tempre?
Пазарната капитализация за CPHY е $ 732.81K USD. Пазарна капитализация = Текуща цена × Циркулиращо предлагане. Тя указва общата пазарна стойност на токена и неговия рейтинг.
Какво е циркулиращото предлагане на CPHY?
Циркулиращото предлагане на CPHY е 1.00B USD.
Каква е най-високата цена за всички времена (ATH) на CPHY?
CPHY постигна ATH цена от 0.00222815 USD.
Каква е най-ниската цена за всички времена (ATL) на CPHY?
CPHY достигна ATL цена от 0 USD.
Какъв е обемът на търговията на CPHY?
Обемът на търговията в реално време за 24 часа за CPHY е -- USD.
Ще се повиши ли CPHY тази година?
CPHY може да се качи тази година в зависимост от пазарните условия и развитието на проектите. Проверете прогнозата за цената за CPHY за по-задълбочен анализ.
Последна актуализация на страницата: 2025-11-01 03:29:26 (UTC+8)

Важни новини за отрасъла за Cypher Tempre (CPHY)

Време (UTC+8)ТипИнформация
10-31 05:09:00Индустриални актуализации
1,134 милиарда долара ликвидирани на пазара през последните 24 часа, предимно дълги позиции
10-31 01:38:24Експертни анализи
Бесент: Оценява намалението на лихвения процент от Фед с 25 базисни пункта, но не е доволен от формулировката
10-30 11:46:23Валутна политика
Крипто пазарът търси подкрепа при спад на фона на несигурни очаквания за понижаване на лихвите от Фед
10-30 07:20:09Валутна политика
Федералният резерв намалява лихвените проценти с 25 базисни пункта, както се очакваше
10-28 21:35:49Индустриални актуализации
Някои мемкойни в екосистемата на Solana показват значителни печалби днес, CHILLHOUSE нараства с над 130% за един ден
10-28 14:23:33Индустриални актуализации
Възвръщаемостта на Bitcoin през октомври тази година временно се отчита на 0.39%, в сравнение с историческата средна възвръщаемост от 21.89%

Отказ от отговорност

Цените на криптовалутите са обект на високи пазарни рискове и нестабилност на цените. Трябва да инвестирате в проекти и продукти, с които сте запознати и където разбирате свързаните с тях рискове. Преди да направите каквато и да е инвестиция, трябва внимателно да обмислите своя инвестиционен опит, финансово състояние, инвестиционни цели и толерантност към риск и да се консултирате с независим финансов съветник. Този материал не трябва да се тълкува като финансов съвет. Предишните резултати не са надежден индикатор за бъдещите резултати. Стойността на вашата инвестиция може да се понижи, както и да се повиши, и може да не си възвърнете инвестираната сума. Вие носите цялата отговорност за своите инвестиционни решения. MEXC не носи отговорност за загуби, които може да понесете. За повече информация вижте нашите Условия за ползване и Предупреждение за риск. Имайте предвид също, че представените тук данни за гореспоменатата криптовалута (като например текущата ѝ цена на живо) се основават на източници на трети лица. Те са ви представени на принципа „както е“ и само за информационни цели, без каквито и да било твърдения или гаранции. Предоставените връзки към сайтове на трети лица също не са под контрола на MEXC. MEXC не носи отговорност за надеждността и точността на такива сайтове на трети лица и за тяхното съдържание.

