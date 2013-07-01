Токеномика на Stellar (XLM)
Информация за Stellar (XLM)
Stellar network is a free, open-source network that connects diverse financial systems and lets anyone build low-cost financial services—payments, savings, loans, insurance—for their community. It is supported by Stellar.org, a Silicon Valley based non-profit organization. The Stellar network enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This inter-connectivity means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses.
Токеномика и анализ на цената за Stellar (XLM)
Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за Stellar (XLM), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.
Задълбочена структура на токените на Stellar (XLM)
Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените XLM. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.
Overview
Stellar (XLM) is the native token of the Stellar network, a Layer-1 blockchain designed for asset issuance, payments, and connecting to financial infrastructure. Its token economics are shaped by a fixed supply, a history of large-scale burns, and a focus on ecosystem incentives and development.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The total supply of XLM was originally set at 100 billion.
- Burn Event: In November 2019, the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) burned approximately 50 billion XLM, reducing the total supply to ~50 billion.
- No Ongoing Inflation: Stellar does not have ongoing inflation or block rewards. The supply is fixed post-burn.
Allocation Mechanism
The SDF manages the majority of XLM allocations, with a focus on ecosystem growth, user acquisition, and strategic investments. The table below summarizes key allocations and their purposes:
|Allocation Category
|Amount (XLM)
|% of Total Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|2,000,000,000
|4%
|Grants for developers, hackathons, infrastructure, and community initiatives
|Use-Case Investment
|10,000,000,000
|20%
|Investments and acquisitions to fill ecosystem gaps (includes Enterprise Fund and New Products)
|User Acquisition
|6,000,000,000
|12%
|Marketing, PR, and communications for Stellar and projects building on Stellar
|Airdrops (Past)
|~68,000,000,000 (pre-burn)
|N/A
|Large-scale airdrops, of which ~50B were burned and ~18B retained for future programs
|Circulating Supply (Feb 2024)
|~28,470,000,000
|~57%
|XLM in public hands, exchanges, and ecosystem participants
|Non-Circulating Supply (Feb 2024)
|~21,530,000,000
|~43%
|Held by SDF for future use, incentives, and strategic purposes
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Medium of Exchange: XLM is used for payments, transfers, and as a bridge currency for cross-asset swaps on Stellar’s decentralized exchange (SDEX).
- Minimum Balance Requirement: Accounts must maintain a minimum XLM balance (as of Feb 2024, 1 base reserve = 0.5 XLM; minimum = 2 base reserves).
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, bug bounties, and community funds incentivize developers and security researchers.
- User Acquisition: Past airdrops and ongoing marketing efforts aim to expand the user base.
- No Staking/Delegation: Stellar does not use PoS; there is no staking or delegation mechanism for XLM holders.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Escrow and Cliff Unlocks: Large allocations, especially those managed by the SDF, are subject to irregular cliff unlocks. For example, the SDF has released XLM from escrow in large, discrete events rather than a linear schedule.
- Recent Unlocks: Notable unlocks include 3 billion XLM released from escrow on several occasions (e.g., April 2023, February 2022, January 2021).
- No User Locking: There is no protocol-level locking or vesting for regular users; only SDF-managed allocations are subject to unlock schedules.
Recent Unlock Events (Sample)
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (XLM)
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation Description
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-05
|3,000,000,000
|Escrow
|18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
|2022-02-01
|3,000,000,000
|Escrow
|18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
|2021-01-13
|3,000,000,000
|Escrow
|18% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
|2019-11-03
|34,760,000,000
|Marketing/Operations
|25.82% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
|2019-11-03
|34,760,000,000
|Ecosystem Incentives
|50% allocation, irregular unlock schedule
|Cliff
Supply Distribution
- Concentration: As of February 2024, the top 10 wallets hold ~57.5% of the total supply, with several SDF-controlled wallets each holding over 5%.
- No Superuser Privileges: There are no network privileges that allow modification of user balances outside of standard protocol operations.
Ecosystem and DeFi Growth
- DeFi TVL: Stellar’s DeFi ecosystem has grown significantly, with Total Value Locked (TVL) reaching $64.1 million in May 2025—a 4x increase year-over-year.
- Dominant Protocols: FxDAO, Blend, Aquarius, and LumenSwap each have over $10M in TVL, indicating a maturing DeFi landscape on Stellar.
Summary Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters
|Parameter
|Value/Description
|Total Supply (post-burn)
|~50,000,000,000 XLM
|Circulating Supply
|~28,470,000,000 XLM (Feb 2024)
|Non-Circulating Supply
|~21,530,000,000 XLM (Feb 2024)
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fixed supply, no inflation, large historical burn
|Allocation Mechanism
|SDF-managed, focused on ecosystem, user acquisition, and strategic investments
|Usage/Incentive
|Payments, bridge currency, minimum balance, developer and security incentives
|Locking/Unlocking
|SDF allocations subject to irregular cliff unlocks; no user-level locking
|Unlocking Time
|Major unlocks in 2021, 2022, 2023; schedule is irregular and SDF-controlled
|Staking
|Not supported (no PoS, no delegation)
Conclusion
Stellar’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, SDF-managed allocations with irregular unlocks, and a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem growth and user adoption. There is no inflation, staking, or user-level locking, and the majority of supply is still managed by the SDF for strategic purposes. The network’s DeFi ecosystem is experiencing robust growth, with several protocols achieving significant TVL milestones.
Токеномика на Stellar (XLM): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба
Разбирането на токеномиката на Stellar (XLM) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.
Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:
Общо предлагане:
Максималният брой XLM токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.
Циркулиращо предлагане:
Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.
Максимално предлагане:
Твърда горна граница на общия брой XLM токени.
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.
Процент на инфлация:
Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.
Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?
Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.
Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.
Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.
Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.
Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на XLM, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените XLM!
