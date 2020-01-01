Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените TOSHI. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.

Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, providing a suite of open-source tools for creators and projects. Its token economics are designed to support a permissionless, community-driven ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Issuance Mechanism

Toshi supports multiple launch and distribution mechanisms for new tokens created via its platform:

Native Presale: Projects can conduct a presale using ETH, allowing early supporters to purchase tokens before public trading.

Tokens are distributed equitably without a presale, ensuring all participants have equal access. USDC Presale: Presale using USDC stablecoin, targeting investors who prefer stablecoins to mitigate volatility.

These mechanisms are designed to be flexible, supporting both traditional fundraising and fair launch models.

Token Allocation Mechanism

While specific allocation percentages for the Toshi token itself are not detailed in the available sources, the platform enables projects to customize their own token allocations during launch. Typical allocation categories may include:

Community and ecosystem incentives

Team and advisors

Liquidity provision

Treasury and development funds

The allocation is determined by the project launching the token, with options for presale, fair launch, and liquidity provisioning.

Example: Toshi Token Supply

Name Symbol Max Supply Circulating Market Cap (USD) Latest Price (USD) Toshi TOSHI 420,690,000,000 $239,081,997 $0.00056644

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Toshi tokens are integral to the platform’s ecosystem, with several key use cases:

Transaction Utility: Used within the Toshi toolkit for services like Multi-sender, Token Locker, Liquidity Locker, and Toshi Swap.

Used within the Toshi toolkit for services like Multi-sender, Token Locker, Liquidity Locker, and Toshi Swap. Incentives: Projects can use Toshi tokens for airdrops, community rewards, and liquidity mining.

Toshi tokens can be distributed via the Launchpad for project fundraising. Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens in similar ecosystems are often used for governance and voting.

Locking Mechanism

Toshi provides a robust token locking system to enhance security and trust:

Token Locker: Allows projects and users to lock standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2 and V3), and NFTs.

Users can specify the amount, beneficiary, and unlock time for each lock. Proof of Security: Locked tokens provide verifiable evidence of security, reassuring investors and stakeholders.

Locking Process

Select Type of Lock: Choose between standard token, regular liquidity, or V3 LP token lock. Enter Lock Details: Specify token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time. Review and Finalize: Approve and submit the locking transaction. Completion: Locked tokens are transferred and held until the unlock time.

Unlocking Time

Customizable Unlocking: The unlock time is set by the user or project at the time of locking. Tokens become available to the beneficiary only after the specified unlock date and time.

Summary Table

Mechanism Description Issuance Presale, fair launch (ETH/USDC), airdrop, liquidity mining Allocation Customizable by project; typical categories: community, team, liquidity, treasury Usage Platform utility, incentives, fundraising, potential governance Incentives Airdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, community engagement Locking Token Locker for standard, liquidity, and V3 tokens; flexible lock parameters Unlocking User/project-defined unlock time; tokens released to beneficiary after lock expires

Additional Notes

The Toshi platform emphasizes permissionless, open-source tools, allowing projects to tailor token economics to their needs.

The locking and unlocking mechanisms are designed to build trust and ensure long-term commitment from project teams and investors.

For more detailed, project-specific tokenomics, refer to the documentation and launchpad guides provided by Toshi.