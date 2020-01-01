Токеномика на Toshi (TOSHI)

Открийте ключова информация за Toshi (TOSHI), включително за предлагането на токени, модела на разпределение и пазарните данни в реално време.
Информация за Toshi (TOSHI)

Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.

Официален уебсайт:
https://www.toshithecat.com/
Изследовател на блокове:
https://basescan.org/token/0xac1bd2486aaf3b5c0fc3fd868558b082a531b2b4

Токеномика и анализ на цената за Toshi (TOSHI)

Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за Toshi (TOSHI), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.

Пазарна капитализация:
$ 268.95M
$ 268.95M$ 268.95M
Общо предлагане:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
Циркулиращо предлагане:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
$ 268.95M
$ 268.95M$ 268.95M
Рекорд за всички времена:
$ 0.0023138
$ 0.0023138$ 0.0023138
Най-ниска стойност за целия период:
$ 0.000000007906195303
$ 0.000000007906195303$ 0.000000007906195303
Текуща цена:
$ 0.0006393
$ 0.0006393$ 0.0006393

Задълбочена структура на токените на Toshi (TOSHI)

Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените TOSHI. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.

Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, providing a suite of open-source tools for creators and projects. Its token economics are designed to support a permissionless, community-driven ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Issuance Mechanism

Toshi supports multiple launch and distribution mechanisms for new tokens created via its platform:

  • Native Presale: Projects can conduct a presale using ETH, allowing early supporters to purchase tokens before public trading.
  • Native Fair Launch: Tokens are distributed equitably without a presale, ensuring all participants have equal access.
  • USDC Presale: Presale using USDC stablecoin, targeting investors who prefer stablecoins to mitigate volatility.
  • USDC Fair Launch: Fair launch using USDC, providing stablecoin liquidity for equitable token distribution.

These mechanisms are designed to be flexible, supporting both traditional fundraising and fair launch models.

Token Allocation Mechanism

While specific allocation percentages for the Toshi token itself are not detailed in the available sources, the platform enables projects to customize their own token allocations during launch. Typical allocation categories may include:

  • Community and ecosystem incentives
  • Team and advisors
  • Liquidity provision
  • Treasury and development funds

The allocation is determined by the project launching the token, with options for presale, fair launch, and liquidity provisioning.

Example: Toshi Token Supply

NameSymbolMax SupplyCirculating Market Cap (USD)Latest Price (USD)
ToshiTOSHI420,690,000,000$239,081,997$0.00056644

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Toshi tokens are integral to the platform’s ecosystem, with several key use cases:

  • Transaction Utility: Used within the Toshi toolkit for services like Multi-sender, Token Locker, Liquidity Locker, and Toshi Swap.
  • Incentives: Projects can use Toshi tokens for airdrops, community rewards, and liquidity mining.
  • Fundraising: Toshi tokens can be distributed via the Launchpad for project fundraising.
  • Governance: While not explicitly stated, tokens in similar ecosystems are often used for governance and voting.

Locking Mechanism

Toshi provides a robust token locking system to enhance security and trust:

  • Token Locker: Allows projects and users to lock standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2 and V3), and NFTs.
  • Flexible Locking: Users can specify the amount, beneficiary, and unlock time for each lock.
  • Proof of Security: Locked tokens provide verifiable evidence of security, reassuring investors and stakeholders.

Locking Process

  1. Select Type of Lock: Choose between standard token, regular liquidity, or V3 LP token lock.
  2. Enter Lock Details: Specify token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
  3. Review and Finalize: Approve and submit the locking transaction.
  4. Completion: Locked tokens are transferred and held until the unlock time.

Unlocking Time

  • Customizable Unlocking: The unlock time is set by the user or project at the time of locking. Tokens become available to the beneficiary only after the specified unlock date and time.
  • Use Cases: Locks can be set for investor assurance, liquidity management, or project milestones.

Summary Table

MechanismDescription
IssuancePresale, fair launch (ETH/USDC), airdrop, liquidity mining
AllocationCustomizable by project; typical categories: community, team, liquidity, treasury
UsagePlatform utility, incentives, fundraising, potential governance
IncentivesAirdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, community engagement
LockingToken Locker for standard, liquidity, and V3 tokens; flexible lock parameters
UnlockingUser/project-defined unlock time; tokens released to beneficiary after lock expires

Additional Notes

  • The Toshi platform emphasizes permissionless, open-source tools, allowing projects to tailor token economics to their needs.
  • The locking and unlocking mechanisms are designed to build trust and ensure long-term commitment from project teams and investors.

For more detailed, project-specific tokenomics, refer to the documentation and launchpad guides provided by Toshi.

Токеномика на Toshi (TOSHI): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба

Разбирането на токеномиката на Toshi (TOSHI) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.

Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:

Общо предлагане:

Максималният брой TOSHI токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.

Циркулиращо предлагане:

Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.

Максимално предлагане:

Твърда горна граница на общия брой TOSHI токени.

FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):

Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.

Процент на инфлация:

Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.

Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?

Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.

Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.

Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.

Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.

Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на TOSHI, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените TOSHI!

Как да купя TOSHI

Интересувате се да добавите Toshi (TOSHI) към портфейла си? MEXC поддържа различни методи за закупуване на TOSHI, включително кредитни карти, банкови преводи и peer-to-peer търговия. Без значение дали сте начинаещ, или професионалист, MEXC прави закупуването на крипто лесно и сигурно.

История на цените на Toshi (TOSHI)

Анализирането на историята на цените на TOSHI помага на потребителите да разберат предишни движения на пазара, ключовите нива на поддръжка/съпротивление и моделите на волатилност. Независимо дали проследявате рекорди за всички времена или идентифицирате тенденции, историческите данни са изключително важна част от прогнозата за цената и техническия анализ.

Прогноза за цената за TOSHI

Искате ли да знаете какъв път може да поеме TOSHI? Нашата страница за прогноза за цената TOSHI съчетава нагласите на пазара, историческите тенденции и техническите показатели, за да осигури поглед към бъдещето.

Защо трябва да изберете MEXC?

Отказ от отговорност

Данните от токеномиката на тази страница са от източници на трети страни. MEXC не гарантира тяхната точност. Преди да инвестирате, направете задълбочено проучване.