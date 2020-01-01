Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените SUI. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.

Overview

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a native token, SUI, designed for network security, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. The total maximum supply is 10 billion SUI.

Issuance Mechanism

Genesis Supply: All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis.

All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis. Unlocking: Tokens are subject to various vesting and unlocking schedules depending on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation; all supply is distributed via unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Max Supply Unlocking Details Community Reserve 50% ~29.6% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly unlocks for 6.9 years Early Contributors 20% 1-year cliff, then 17.8% unlock, followed by monthly unlocks for 6 years Investors (Series A & B) 14% Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly vesting

Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly vesting Mysten Labs Treasury 10% 6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years Community Access Program & Testers 6% ~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly unlocks for 13 months Stake Subsidies ~3.5% ~3.51% unlocked at TGE, rest unlocks monthly for 7 years Undisclosed Recipient ~52.2% 5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock after 2030 (details undisclosed)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Transaction Fees: SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards).

SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards). Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool.

SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool. Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs.

Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs. Liquidity Provision: SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI.

SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI. Governance: While not yet active, SUI is intended for future governance participation.

Locking Mechanism

Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks.

Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks. Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period.

Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period. Withdrawal Penalties: Early withdrawal from staking may incur penalties, redistributed to other stakers.

Unlocking Time

Initial Unlocks: At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly.

At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly. Cliffs: Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors).

Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors). Linear/Monthly Unlocks: After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies).

After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies). Long-Term Vesting: Some allocations (notably the undisclosed recipient) are locked until after 2030.

Example Unlocking Table

Allocation Category Cliff Period Initial Unlock Monthly Unlock Duration Notable Details Community Reserve 1 month ~29.6% 6.9 years Managed by Sui Foundation Early Contributors 1 year 17.8% 6 years Series A Investors 1 year 69.4% 1 year Series B Investors 1 year 33.3% 2 years Mysten Labs Treasury 6 months 0% 6.5 years Community Access None ~28.6% 13 months Stake Subsidies None ~3.51% 7 years Undisclosed Recipient >7 years 0% After 2030 5.22B SUI, details undisclosed

Historical and Future Unlocks

2024: Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation.

Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation. 2025: Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories.

Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories. 2030+: Some allocations remain locked until after 2030, ensuring a long-term, gradual increase in circulating supply.

Implications and Analysis

Gradual Unlocks: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth.

The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth. Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives.

The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives. Staking and Security: Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security.

Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security. Transparency: While most allocations and schedules are public, a significant portion (undisclosed recipient) remains opaque, which may warrant further scrutiny.

Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Unlocking

Category % of Supply Cliff Initial Unlock Unlock Period Notes Community Reserve 50% 1 month ~29.6% 6.9 years (monthly) Sui Foundation managed Early Contributors 20% 1 year 17.8% 6 years (monthly) Investors (A & B) 14% 1 year 69.4%/33.3% 1-2 years (monthly) Series A/B different schedules Mysten Labs Treasury 10% 6 months 0% 6.5 years (monthly) Community Access/Testers 6% None ~28.6% 13 months (monthly) Stake Subsidies ~3.5% None ~3.51% 7 years (monthly) Undisclosed Recipient ~52.2% >7 years 0% After 2030 Details undisclosed

Key Takeaways

Sui’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, ecosystem growth, and network security.

Unlocking is phased and diversified across stakeholders, with the largest allocations supporting the community and ecosystem.

The presence of a large, undisclosed allocation post-2030 is a notable caveat for transparency.

All data current as of July 2025. For the most up-to-date details, refer to official Sui Foundation releases and Messari research.