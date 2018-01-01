Токеномика на S (S)

Токеномика на S (S)

Открийте ключова информация за S (S), включително за предлагането на токени, модела на разпределение и пазарните данни в реално време.
USD

Информация за S (S)

Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.

Официален уебсайт:
https://www.soniclabs.com/
Бяла книга:
https://www.soniclabs.com/litepaper
Изследовател на блокове:
https://sonicscan.org/

Токеномика и анализ на цената за S (S)

Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за S (S), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.

Пазарна капитализация:
$ 861.98M
$ 861.98M$ 861.98M
Общо предлагане:
--
----
Циркулиращо предлагане:
$ 2.88B
$ 2.88B$ 2.88B
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
--
----
Рекорд за всички времена:
$ 0.99
$ 0.99$ 0.99
Най-ниска стойност за целия период:
$ 0.2501575255620664
$ 0.2501575255620664$ 0.2501575255620664
Текуща цена:
$ 0.2993
$ 0.2993$ 0.2993

Задълбочена структура на токените на S (S)

Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените S. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.

Overview

Sonic (S), the successor to Fantom (FTM), is a Layer 1 blockchain project with a new token economic model following its rebrand and network upgrade in 2024. The S token is set to launch in December 2024, with a total initial supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum supply of FTM. FTM holders can swap their tokens for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after launch.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 3.18 billion S tokens at launch (December 2024).
  • FTM to S Conversion: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months post-launch. For the first 90 days, swaps are bidirectional; after that, only FTM-to-S swaps are allowed.
  • Inflation:
    • For the first four years, Sonic will migrate Fantom Opera’s remaining inflationary FTM block rewards to S, distributing ~70.07 million S per year (~2.21% of initial supply) to Sonic validators.
    • After four years, S will become inflationary, with a target annual inflation rate of 1.75% (if 50% of supply is staked) for block rewards.
    • Six months after launch, S will also have an additional inflationary emission of 1.5% of the initial supply (~47.63 million S) per year for six years, directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding, with unused tokens burned at year-end.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (S)% of Initial SupplyNotes
Token Sales (Fantom era)~1.33 billion~41.89%Includes seed, private, and public sales (2018)
Sonic Labs Innovator Fund200 million~6.3%For grants, infrastructure, and partner migration
Airdrop (6 months post-launch)190.5 million6.0%To historic Fantom Opera and new Sonic users
Operational Funding (6 years)~47.63 million/yr1.5%/yrFor Sonic Labs, unused tokens burned
Validator Incentives (first 4 yrs)~70.07 million/yr2.21%/yrMigrated from Fantom Opera block rewards

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking: S tokens can be staked to secure the network and earn block rewards. Validators and delegators participate in consensus and receive incentives.
  • Grants & Ecosystem: The Sonic Labs Innovator Fund (200M S) is used for grants to developers, infrastructure partners, and ecosystem growth.
  • Airdrops: 190.5M S will be airdropped to reward both historic Fantom users and new Sonic users.
  • Operational Funding: Inflationary emissions support Sonic Labs’ operations, business development, and community growth, with a burn mechanism for unused tokens.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock-up: S token staking on Sonic will have a maximum lock-up period of 14 days, designed to support liquid staking protocols and provide flexibility.
  • FTM Staking Migration: Users with locked FTM on Fantom Opera can unlock and bridge their tokens to Sonic immediately upon launch.

Unlocking Time

  • FTM to S Swap: Available for six months post-launch (bidirectional for 90 days, then FTM-to-S only).
  • Airdrop: 190.5M S will be distributed six months after launch.
  • Staking Unlock: S tokens staked on Sonic can be unlocked after a maximum of 14 days.
  • Operational Funding Unlock: Emissions for operational funding begin six months after launch and continue for six years, with annual burns of unused tokens.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance3.18B S at launch; FTM-to-S swap (1:1, 6 months); inflation after 4 years
AllocationSales, grants, airdrop, validator rewards, operational funding
Usage/IncentivesStaking, grants, airdrop, operational support
LockingMax 14-day lock for staking; immediate unlock for FTM stakers migrating to Sonic
UnlockingFTM-to-S swap (6 months); airdrop (6 months post-launch); staking unlock (14 days max)

Additional Notes

  • The S token will only exist on Sonic, while FTM will remain on Fantom Opera.
  • The tokenomics are designed to incentivize early adoption, ecosystem growth, and long-term network security.
  • All unused operational funding emissions are burned annually, introducing a deflationary aspect to the inflation schedule.

For more details, see the official Sonic documentation and governance proposals.

Токеномика на S (S): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба

Разбирането на токеномиката на S (S) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.

Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:

Общо предлагане:

Максималният брой S токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.

Циркулиращо предлагане:

Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.

Максимално предлагане:

Твърда горна граница на общия брой S токени.

FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):

Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.

Процент на инфлация:

Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.

Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?

Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.

Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.

Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.

Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.

Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на S, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените S!

Как да купя S

Интересувате се да добавите S (S) към портфейла си? MEXC поддържа различни методи за закупуване на S, включително кредитни карти, банкови преводи и peer-to-peer търговия. Без значение дали сте начинаещ, или професионалист, MEXC прави закупуването на крипто лесно и сигурно.

История на цените на S (S)

Анализирането на историята на цените на S помага на потребителите да разберат предишни движения на пазара, ключовите нива на поддръжка/съпротивление и моделите на волатилност. Независимо дали проследявате рекорди за всички времена или идентифицирате тенденции, историческите данни са изключително важна част от прогнозата за цената и техническия анализ.

Прогноза за цената за S

Искате ли да знаете какъв път може да поеме S? Нашата страница за прогноза за цената S съчетава нагласите на пазара, историческите тенденции и техническите показатели, за да осигури поглед към бъдещето.

Защо трябва да изберете MEXC?

MEXC е една от най-добрите борси за крипто в света, спечелила доверието на милиони потребители по целия свят. Без значение дали сте начинаещ, или професионалист, MEXC е най-лесният ви път към крипто.

Над 4,000 двойки за търговия сред спот и фючърсни пазари
Най-бързите вписвания на токени сред CEX борсите
#1 ликвидност в цялата индустрия
Най-ниски такси, обезпечени с 24/7 обслужване на клиенти
100%+ прозрачност на резервите от токени за потребителските средства
Изключително ниски входни бариери: купете крипто само с 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Купете крипто само с 1 USDT: Вашият най-лесен път към крипто!

Отказ от отговорност

Данните от токеномиката на тази страница са от източници на трети страни. MEXC не гарантира тяхната точност. Преди да инвестирате, направете задълбочено проучване.