Токеномика на Qubic (QUBIC)
Информация за Qubic (QUBIC)
Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.
Токеномика и анализ на цената за Qubic (QUBIC)
Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за Qubic (QUBIC), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.
Задълбочена структура на токените на Qubic (QUBIC)
Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените QUBIC. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.
Qubic’s token economics are designed to balance long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms, allocations, and incentive structures, with a focus on recent updates and the impact of “Project X.”
Issuance Mechanism
- Emission Model: Qubic emits 1 trillion QUBIC per week, with a hard supply cap originally set at 1,000 trillion QUBIC. However, with the launch of Project X (August 2024), the supply cap was cut by 80% to 200 trillion QUBIC.
- Halving Schedule: Emissions are reduced by 15% annually through a halving mechanism, further slowing the rate of new token creation.
- Burn Mechanism: QUBIC incorporates a deflationary burn model. Coins are burned during smart contract execution and through early withdrawal penalties in staking, ensuring the circulating supply is continually reduced.
Allocation Mechanism
The following table summarizes the main allocation categories, cliffs, vesting periods, and unlock schedules:
|Category
|% of Supply
|Cliff
|Vesting/Unlock
|Notes
|Pre-Seed Holders
|15.9%
|6 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks start 6 months after TGE, finish at 18 months
|Retrodrop/Marketing 2023
|1.7%
|6 months
|1 year (quarterly, 25%/3mo)
|Full unlock within 1 year
|Team
|9%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Treasury & Marketing
|14%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Loyalty Program
|7%
|12 months
|36 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Seed
|7.4%
|12 months
|12 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 1 year
|Liquidity
|8%
|None
|Immediate
|Fully liquid at TGE
|Ecosystem Growth
|25%
|24 months
|24 months (monthly)
|Unlocks after 2 years
|Listing
|5%
|24 months
|Full unlock after 24 months
- Computor Controlled Fund (CCF): 8% of weekly emissions are reallocated to the CCF, supporting development, marketing, and community projects. This allocation is managed by network validators (“computors”) and can be adjusted as needed.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking (QEarn): Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. The longer the lock, the higher the APY. Early unlocks are allowed but result in reduced rewards and a portion of the unearned rewards is burned or redistributed to other stakers.
- Smart Contracts: QUBIC is used to pay for contract execution, with tokens spent on contract shares being locked, reducing circulating supply.
- Ecosystem Participation: QUBIC is used for governance, funding proposals, and incentivizing ecosystem growth through grants and airdrops.
- Burns: Both smart contract execution and early staking withdrawals contribute to the deflationary model.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: Staking via QEarn allows users to lock tokens for up to 52 weeks. Early withdrawal is possible but penalized, with penalties burned or redistributed.
- Unlocking: Rewards are distributed upon unlocking. Full rewards are given for the maximum lock period; early unlocks receive partial rewards.
- Vesting: Most major allocations (team, ecosystem, treasury) are subject to long cliffs and gradual vesting, minimizing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Recent Supply and Circulation Trends
- Circulating Supply (July 2025): ~121.8 trillion QUBIC
- Total Supply (July 2025): ~151.8 trillion QUBIC
- Locked Supply: As of January 2025, nearly 11% of circulating supply was locked in QEarn, demonstrating strong community participation in staking and yield programs.
Strategic Implications and Future Outlook
- Deflationary Pressure: The combination of emission reductions, burns, and long vesting schedules is designed to create deflationary pressure, supporting long-term value.
- Ecosystem Growth: The CCF and ecosystem allocations ensure ongoing funding for development, marketing, and community initiatives.
- Decentralized Governance: Computors and community members have a direct say in emission adjustments and fund allocations, promoting sustainability and adaptability.
Summary Table: Qubic Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1T QUBIC/week, 15% annual halving, 200T max supply (post-Project X)
|Allocation
|See detailed table above; major allocations to ecosystem, team, treasury, liquidity
|Usage
|Staking (QEarn), smart contracts, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Yield for staking, redistribution of penalties, grants, airdrops
|Locking
|Up to 52 weeks (QEarn), with flexible early unlocks and penalties
|Unlocking
|Gradual vesting for most allocations, immediate for liquidity, full rewards for max lock
|Deflationary Model
|Burns from smart contracts and early unlocks, emission reductions
References for Further Reading
- QEarn: Locking Coins for Yield
- Project X: Emission Model and Supply Cap
- CCF: The Funding Element of Project X
In conclusion:
Qubic’s tokenomics are robust, with a strong focus on long-term sustainability, community incentives, and ecosystem growth. The combination of emission controls, deflationary mechanisms, and strategic allocations positions Qubic for resilience and adaptability in the evolving blockchain landscape.
Токеномика на Qubic (QUBIC): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба
Разбирането на токеномиката на Qubic (QUBIC) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.
Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:
Общо предлагане:
Максималният брой QUBIC токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.
Циркулиращо предлагане:
Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.
Максимално предлагане:
Твърда горна граница на общия брой QUBIC токени.
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.
Процент на инфлация:
Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.
Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?
Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.
Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.
Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.
Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.
Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на QUBIC, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените QUBIC!
