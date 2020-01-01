Токеномика на Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Информация за Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
PNUT is a meme coin.
Токеномика и анализ на цената за Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.
Задълбочена структура на токените на Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените PNUT. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.
Overview
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a viral story and amplified by social media attention, notably from Elon Musk. PNUT has achieved significant trading volumes and market capitalization, driven primarily by community engagement and speculative interest.
Issuance Mechanism
- Platform: Solana blockchain.
- Initial Launch: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with its creation and distribution facilitated by platforms like Pump.fun, which use a bonding curve mechanism. This means the token price increases as more tokens are bought, and once a certain market cap is reached (e.g., $69,000), the token migrates to a decentralized exchange (Raydium) for open trading.
- Total Supply: Approximately 1 billion PNUT tokens are in circulation, with a market cap fluctuating between $100 million and $1 billion depending on market conditions.
- No Ongoing Emissions: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or scheduled emissions; the supply appears to be fixed post-launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community-Driven: The token was distributed via open market mechanisms, with no evidence of a private sale, pre-mine, or team allocation. The initial distribution was likely through public sale on Pump.fun and subsequent trading on Solana DEXs.
- No Documented Vesting or Team Reserve: There is no available data on team, advisor, or ecosystem allocations, nor on vesting schedules or lockups.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: PNUT’s primary use is as a speculative asset. It is traded on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, KuCoin, Kraken) and Solana DEXs.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value is driven by meme culture, social media virality, and community participation. There are no documented utility functions such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
- No Documented Rewards or Staking: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other incentive mechanisms for holding PNUT.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens appear to be freely tradable from launch.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Tokens became liquid and tradable immediately upon launch and migration to DEXs. There are no future unlock events or vesting cliffs reported.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Total Supply
|~1,000,000,000 PNUT
|Issuance Mechanism
|Bonding curve via Pump.fun, then DEX migration; no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|100% public/community via open market; no team/advisor/vesting allocations documented
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculation, community engagement; no protocol utility or staking
|Incentives
|None beyond speculative trading and meme participation
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|All tokens liquid at launch; no scheduled unlocks
Analysis and Implications
- Power-Law Distribution: PNUT’s rise exemplifies the power-law distribution in meme coin markets—few tokens achieve outsized success, while most remain obscure.
- Volatility and Risk: As a pure meme coin, PNUT’s price is highly volatile and driven by sentiment, not fundamentals. There are no mechanisms to stabilize price or incentivize long-term holding.
- No Sustainable Yield: Without staking, burns, or protocol utility, PNUT’s value proposition is entirely narrative- and community-driven.
- No Lockups or Team Allocations: The lack of lockups or team reserves reduces the risk of large, scheduled sell-offs but also means there is no structured incentive for ongoing development or ecosystem growth.
Limitations
- No Official Whitepaper or Detailed Tokenomics: The absence of a formal whitepaper or transparent allocation breakdown is typical for meme coins but limits due diligence.
- No On-Chain Governance or Utility: PNUT is not designed for governance or protocol utility, which may limit its long-term adoption beyond speculative trading.
Conclusion
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a pure meme coin with a fixed supply, no vesting or lockups, and no protocol utility. Its economics are simple: all tokens are in circulation, and its value is driven by community hype and speculative trading. Investors should be aware of the high volatility and lack of fundamental support for the token’s price.
Токеномика на Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба
Разбирането на токеномиката на Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.
Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:
Общо предлагане:
Максималният брой PNUT токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.
Циркулиращо предлагане:
Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.
Максимално предлагане:
Твърда горна граница на общия брой PNUT токени.
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.
Процент на инфлация:
Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.
Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?
Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.
Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.
Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.
Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.
Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на PNUT, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените PNUT!
Как да купя PNUT
Интересувате се да добавите Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) към портфейла си? MEXC поддържа различни методи за закупуване на PNUT, включително кредитни карти, банкови преводи и peer-to-peer търговия. Без значение дали сте начинаещ, или професионалист, MEXC прави закупуването на крипто лесно и сигурно.
История на цените на Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Анализирането на историята на цените на PNUT помага на потребителите да разберат предишни движения на пазара, ключовите нива на поддръжка/съпротивление и моделите на волатилност. Независимо дали проследявате рекорди за всички времена или идентифицирате тенденции, историческите данни са изключително важна част от прогнозата за цената и техническия анализ.
Прогноза за цената за PNUT
Искате ли да знаете какъв път може да поеме PNUT? Нашата страница за прогноза за цената PNUT съчетава нагласите на пазара, историческите тенденции и техническите показатели, за да осигури поглед към бъдещето.
Защо трябва да изберете MEXC?
MEXC е една от най-добрите борси за крипто в света, спечелила доверието на милиони потребители по целия свят. Без значение дали сте начинаещ, или професионалист, MEXC е най-лесният ви път към крипто.
Отказ от отговорност
Данните от токеномиката на тази страница са от източници на трети страни. MEXC не гарантира тяхната точност. Преди да инвестирате, направете задълбочено проучване.
Купете Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
Сума
1 PNUT = 0.2315 USD