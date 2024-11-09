Токеномика на Pippin (PIPPIN)

Открийте ключова информация за Pippin (PIPPIN), включително за предлагането на токени, модела на разпределение и пазарните данни в реално време.
Информация за Pippin (PIPPIN)

PIPPIN is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Официален уебсайт:
https://pippin.love
Изследовател на блокове:
https://solscan.io/token/Dfh5DzRgSvvCFDoYc2ciTkMrbDfRKybA4SoFbPmApump

Токеномика и анализ на цената за Pippin (PIPPIN)

Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за Pippin (PIPPIN), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.

Пазарна капитализация:
$ 16.93M
Общо предлагане:
--
Циркулиращо предлагане:
$ 1000.00M
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
--
Рекорд за всички времена:
$ 0.331968
Най-ниска стойност за целия период:
$ 0.000225769038950477
Текуща цена:
$ 0.016926
Задълбочена структура на токените на Pippin (PIPPIN)

Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените PIPPIN. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.

Overview

PIPPIN ($PIPPIN) is an AI-driven memecoin built on the Solana blockchain, created by Yohei Nakajima. It is designed as a community-centric, open-source project that leverages autonomous AI agents and creative engagement. While PIPPIN has captured significant attention for its narrative and technology, detailed, on-chain quantitative data about its tokenomics (such as precise allocation tables, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines) is not available in the major crypto analytics datasets as of July 2025. However, qualitative and structural insights can be drawn from official project communications and the broader context of DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) token models.

Token Economics Structure

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain: Solana (SPL token standard)
  • Launch Date: November 9, 2024
  • Initial Distribution: The token was launched as a memecoin, with a strong emphasis on community engagement and airdrops.
  • Airdrop: The PIPPIN airdrop is a major event for the community, but specific dates and amounts have not been officially disclosed. Eligibility is tied to community participation and engagement.

2. Allocation Mechanism

While no official allocation table has been published, the following qualitative structure is evident:

Allocation CategoryDescription
Community & AirdropDistributed to early supporters and active community members via airdrops.
Staking RewardsEarned by users who stake PIPPIN tokens to support the network.
Ecosystem DevelopmentUsed to incentivize developers, meme creators, and contributors.
Team & FoundersPresumed allocation for project founders and core contributors.
Marketing & PartnershipsUsed for promotional activities and ecosystem partnerships.

Note: Exact percentages and vesting details are not publicly available.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking: Users can stake PIPPIN tokens to earn rewards, supporting network security and operations.
  • Community Engagement: Active participation (e.g., meme creation, tool development, event participation) is rewarded with tokens.
  • Ecosystem Access: Holding or staking PIPPIN may unlock access to exclusive features, tools, or events within the ecosystem.
  • Governance: While not explicitly stated, many DePIN and community tokens evolve toward governance use cases, allowing holders to influence project direction.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: Tokens staked for rewards are locked for a period, incentivizing long-term holding and network stability.
  • Airdrop/Reward Lock: Some airdropped or rewarded tokens may be subject to vesting or lock-up periods to prevent immediate sell pressure, though specifics are not disclosed.

5. Unlocking Time

  • Airdrop Unlock: No official unlock schedule has been published. Community members are advised to follow official channels for announcements.
  • Staking Unlock: Rewards are typically distributed over time, with the lock-up period depending on the staking platform or protocol rules.

Comparative Context: DePIN Tokenomics

PIPPIN’s tokenomics align with broader DePIN trends:

  • Lower Initial Emissions: Newer projects tend to have lower first-year emissions to ensure sustainability and reduce inflation.
  • Community-Driven Distribution: Emphasis on airdrops, staking, and engagement rewards.
  • Incentive Flywheel: Token rewards drive both supply (infrastructure, content, engagement) and demand (ecosystem participation), creating a self-reinforcing growth loop.

Summary Table: PIPPIN Tokenomics

MechanismDetails
IssuanceSolana SPL token, launched Nov 9, 2024, with airdrop and community focus
AllocationCommunity, staking, ecosystem, team, marketing (no official breakdown published)
Usage & IncentivesStaking, community engagement, ecosystem access, possible governance
LockingStaking lock-ups, possible airdrop/reward vesting (details not public)
UnlockingNo official schedule; follow project channels for updates

Limitations and Recommendations

  • Transparency: As of July 2025, PIPPIN has not published a detailed, on-chain tokenomics breakdown or vesting schedule. This is common for newer or meme-driven projects but may change as the ecosystem matures.
  • Due Diligence: Prospective participants should monitor official PIPPIN channels for updates on airdrops, staking, and token unlocks.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The project’s open-source, community-driven approach and focus on AI innovation position it for dynamic evolution, but also mean that tokenomics may adapt over time.

Conclusion

PIPPIN’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, reward participation, and support ecosystem growth. While precise quantitative details are not yet public, the qualitative structure follows best practices in the DePIN and memecoin sectors, emphasizing sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. For the latest information, always refer to official project communications.

Токеномика на Pippin (PIPPIN): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба

Разбирането на токеномиката на Pippin (PIPPIN) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.

Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:

Общо предлагане:

Максималният брой PIPPIN токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.

Циркулиращо предлагане:

Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.

Максимално предлагане:

Твърда горна граница на общия брой PIPPIN токени.

FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):

Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.

Процент на инфлация:

Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.

Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?

Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.

Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.

Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.

Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.

Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на PIPPIN, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените PIPPIN!

Отказ от отговорност

Данните от токеномиката на тази страница са от източници на трети страни. MEXC не гарантира тяхната точност. Преди да инвестирате, направете задълбочено проучване.