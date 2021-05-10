Токеномика на Internet Computer (ICP)

Токеномика на Internet Computer (ICP)

Открийте ключова информация за Internet Computer (ICP), включително за предлагането на токени, модела на разпределение и пазарните данни в реално време.
USD

Информация за Internet Computer (ICP)

The Internet Computer provides the first true “World Computer” that can run any Web 2.0 system or service, and web3 services, entirely on-the-blockchain, including demanding web3 social media, without any need for centralized traditional IT such as cloud computing services. On the Internet Computer, services like social networks can be completely controlled by community DAOs, because they run entirely from the blockchain, with the aim of making users owners and part of the team, and enabling decentralized fundraising and more sophisticated tokenization. The blockchain hosts advanced smart contracts with ground-breaking new features, which include securely serving interactive web experiences directly to end users, processing and storing data with efficiency comparable to traditional IT, and directly creating transactions on other blockchains, such as Bitcoin.

Официален уебсайт:
https://internetcomputer.org/
Бяла книга:
https://internetcomputer.org/whitepaper.pdf
Изследовател на блокове:
https://dashboard.internetcomputer.org/

Токеномика и анализ на цената за Internet Computer (ICP)

Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за Internet Computer (ICP), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.

Пазарна капитализация:
$ 2.86B
$ 2.86B$ 2.86B
Общо предлагане:
--
----
Циркулиращо предлагане:
$ 536.28M
$ 536.28M$ 536.28M
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
--
----
Рекорд за всички времена:
$ 500
$ 500$ 500
Най-ниска стойност за целия период:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Текуща цена:
$ 5.338
$ 5.338$ 5.338

Задълбочена структура на токените на Internet Computer (ICP)

Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените ICP. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: The initial total token supply of ICP was 469 million.
  • Inflationary Rewards: The total supply has increased to approximately 519 million (as of May 28, 2024) through two main inflationary reward mechanisms:
    • Node Provider Rewards: Inflationary ICP rewards are used to compensate node providers, determined by the Network Nervous System (NNS).
    • Governance Rewards: ICP holders who stake tokens in neurons and participate in governance receive rewards, which are also inflationary.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Recipient% AllocationUnlocking MechanismUnlock Start DateUnlock GranularityAmount per PeriodUnique Unlock Periods
DFINITY Foundation23.86%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant126,684,6701
Team Members18%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant95,571,0001
Early Contributors9.5%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant50,440,2501
Internet Computer Association4.26%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant22,618,4701
Strategic Partnerships3.79%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant20,123,0051
Advisors and Other Third-Parties2.4%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant12,742,8001
Node Operators0.22%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant1,168,0901
Initial Community and Developer0.48%100% unlocked at TGE2021-05-10instant2,548,5601
Community Airdrop0.8%1 month cliff, then 12-month vesting2021-06-10monthly4,247,60012
Pre-Sale4.96%1 month cliff, then 12-month vesting2021-06-10monthly26,335,12012
  • TGE: Token Generation Event

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ICP is staked in "neurons" via the NNS application. Staked ICP must be locked for a minimum of 6 months and a maximum of 8 years to receive voting power and propose governance changes.
    • Voting power is determined by the amount of ICP staked, the length of the dissolve delay (lock period), and the age of the neuron (how long it has been staked).
    • Rewards are distributed to neuron holders for participating in governance.
  • Network Operations: ICP can be converted into "cycles," which are used to pay for computation and storage on the network (fueling canisters, the Internet Computer's smart contracts).
  • Ecosystem Utility: ICP is used in dapps, for NFT purchases, tipping, and other ecosystem activities.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking in Neurons: ICP holders can lock tokens in neurons for governance participation.
    • Minimum Lock: 6 months (grants a 1.06x dissolve delay bonus)
    • Maximum Lock: 8 years (grants a 2x dissolve delay bonus)
    • Age Bonus: Up to 1.25x for neurons locked for 4 years or more
  • Neuron Commands: Users can start or stop dissolving (unlocking) at any time, increase the dissolve delay, or disburse ICP once the lock period ends.

Unlocking Time

  • Immediate Unlocks: Most allocations (DFINITY Foundation, Team, Early Contributors, etc.) were unlocked 100% at TGE (May 10, 2021).
  • Vested Allocations: Community Airdrop and Pre-Sale had a 1-month cliff followed by 12 months of monthly vesting, starting June 10, 2021.
  • Staked ICP: Unlocking is determined by the dissolve delay set by the user (6 months to 8 years). Once the dissolve delay reaches zero, the neuron can be disbursed and ICP withdrawn.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceInitial supply + inflationary rewards (node provider & governance rewards)
AllocationSee detailed table above
UsageGovernance (staking, voting), network operations (cycles), ecosystem utility
IncentivesGovernance rewards, node provider rewards
LockingNeurons: 6 months to 8 years, with dissolve delay and age bonuses
UnlockingTGE for most, 1-month cliff + 12-month vesting for some, user-defined for staked ICP

Key Takeaways:

  • ICP's economics are designed to incentivize long-term participation in governance and network operation.
  • The locking and unlocking mechanisms are flexible, allowing users to choose their commitment period and corresponding rewards.
  • Most tokens were unlocked at launch, with a minority subject to vesting schedules.
  • Ongoing inflation supports network security and governance participation.

Токеномика на Internet Computer (ICP): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба

Разбирането на токеномиката на Internet Computer (ICP) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.

Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:

Общо предлагане:

Максималният брой ICP токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.

Циркулиращо предлагане:

Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.

Максимално предлагане:

Твърда горна граница на общия брой ICP токени.

FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):

Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.

Процент на инфлация:

Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.

Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?

Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.

Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.

Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.

Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.

Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на ICP, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените ICP!

Как да купя ICP

Интересувате се да добавите Internet Computer (ICP) към портфейла си? MEXC поддържа различни методи за закупуване на ICP, включително кредитни карти, банкови преводи и peer-to-peer търговия. Без значение дали сте начинаещ, или професионалист, MEXC прави закупуването на крипто лесно и сигурно.

История на цените на Internet Computer (ICP)

Анализирането на историята на цените на ICP помага на потребителите да разберат предишни движения на пазара, ключовите нива на поддръжка/съпротивление и моделите на волатилност. Независимо дали проследявате рекорди за всички времена или идентифицирате тенденции, историческите данни са изключително важна част от прогнозата за цената и техническия анализ.

Прогноза за цената за ICP

Искате ли да знаете какъв път може да поеме ICP? Нашата страница за прогноза за цената ICP съчетава нагласите на пазара, историческите тенденции и техническите показатели, за да осигури поглед към бъдещето.

Защо трябва да изберете MEXC?

MEXC е една от най-добрите борси за крипто в света, спечелила доверието на милиони потребители по целия свят. Без значение дали сте начинаещ, или професионалист, MEXC е най-лесният ви път към крипто.

Над 4,000 двойки за търговия сред спот и фючърсни пазари
Най-бързите вписвания на токени сред CEX борсите
#1 ликвидност в цялата индустрия
Най-ниски такси, обезпечени с 24/7 обслужване на клиенти
100%+ прозрачност на резервите от токени за потребителските средства
Изключително ниски входни бариери: купете крипто само с 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Купете крипто само с 1 USDT: Вашият най-лесен път към крипто!

Отказ от отговорност

Данните от токеномиката на тази страница са от източници на трети страни. MEXC не гарантира тяхната точност. Преди да инвестирате, направете задълбочено проучване.