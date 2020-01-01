Токеномика на Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Информация за Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Goatseus Maximus is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
Токеномика и анализ на цената за Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за Goatseus Maximus (GOAT), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.
Задълбочена структура на токените на Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените GOAT. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, closely associated with the Truth Terminal AI chatbot, which actively promotes the token and its community-driven narrative. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based strictly on available source-verified information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Token Type: SPL (Solana Program Library) token
- Creation: GOAT was launched as a memecoin, with its inception and initial distribution driven by the Truth Terminal AI and its community. There is no evidence of a complex or staged issuance mechanism such as mining, staking, or algorithmic emissions. The token was created and distributed in a single event, typical of many memecoins.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The token was distributed at launch, with allocations to the community, the Truth Terminal AI, and its founder. There is no evidence of a private sale, public sale, or structured fundraising round.
- Founder Holdings: Andy Ayrey, the founder of Truth Terminal, disclosed holding 1.25 million GOAT tokens, received as gifts and not actively traded.
- AI Wallet: The Truth Terminal AI wallet holds a significant amount of GOAT, with plans to transfer these holdings to a legal entity (such as a trust) for governance and transparency.
- No Structured Vesting: There is no indication of a formal vesting or staged release for team, advisors, or investors. The distribution appears to be immediate and transparent, with the majority of tokens circulating freely.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: GOAT is a pure memecoin with no intrinsic utility beyond transferability on Solana. It is not used for governance, staking, or as a medium of exchange within a specific dApp ecosystem.
- Community Engagement: The main incentive is community participation and engagement with the Truth Terminal AI. The AI's activity and social media presence drive interest and adoption, creating a recursive loop of attention and meme propagation.
- No Staking or Rewards: There are no staking, yield farming, or liquidity mining incentives. The token's value is derived from its meme status and the viral marketing efforts of the Truth Terminal AI and its community.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of a token locking mechanism, vesting schedule, or time-based restrictions on transfers. All tokens are freely tradable upon receipt.
- Founder and AI Wallets: While the founder and AI wallets have committed not to trade their holdings until a transparent governance process is established, this is a voluntary commitment rather than a technical lock enforced by smart contracts.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Circulation: All tokens are unlocked and in circulation from launch. There is no scheduled unlocking or phased release.
- Future Governance: The founder has indicated that no changes will be made to the AI wallet's holdings until a transparent governance process is in place, but this is a matter of policy, not a technical lock.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Single event on Solana; no mining or staged emissions
|Allocation
|Community, Truth Terminal AI, founder (1.25M GOAT as gifts); no structured vesting
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme propagation, community engagement; no staking, governance, or utility
|Locking
|None; all tokens freely tradable; voluntary holding by founder and AI
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no scheduled unlocks or vesting
Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: As a memecoin, GOAT's price and adoption are highly sensitive to social media trends, influencer activity, and viral marketing, rather than fundamental utility or technical innovation.
- Governance: The founder's commitment to future governance and transparency may introduce new mechanisms, but as of now, there are no technical or contractual restrictions on token movement.
- Risks: The lack of structured vesting or locking increases the risk of large holders selling, which could lead to price volatility. However, the founder's public commitment to transparency and non-intervention may help mitigate some concerns.
References
- Goatseus Maximus on IQ Wiki
- Kraken GOAT Price Page
- CoinGecko GOAT
- Bitget: How GOAT Works
- Truth Terminal Founder Discloses Holdings
In conclusion: Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) exemplifies the memecoin ethos—community-driven, viral, and unconstrained by traditional tokenomics structures. Its economics are simple: immediate, unrestricted distribution, with value derived from narrative and social engagement rather than technical or financial utility.
Токеномика на Goatseus Maximus (GOAT): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба
Разбирането на токеномиката на Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.
Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:
Общо предлагане:
Максималният брой GOAT токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.
Циркулиращо предлагане:
Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.
Максимално предлагане:
Твърда горна граница на общия брой GOAT токени.
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.
Процент на инфлация:
Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.
Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?
Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.
Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.
Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.
Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.
Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на GOAT, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените GOAT!
