The DeepBook Protocol, operating on the Sui blockchain, introduced its native token, DEEP, with the launch of DeepBook v3 in October 2024. The protocol is designed as a decentralized, on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) and aims to serve as the liquidity backbone for Sui’s DeFi ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the DEEP token’s economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Token Name: DEEP

DEEP Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 DEEP

10,000,000,000 DEEP Initial Distribution: The DEEP token was launched with allocations to DBClaimNFT holders and participants in the v3 testing phase. The token is available on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table is not available in the public datasets, the following allocations are confirmed:

Allocation Category Description/Notes DBClaimNFT Holders Allocation claim for 101,968 DBClaimNFT holders v3 Testing Participants Rewards for participants in the DeepBook v3 testing phase Exchanges Liquidity for trading on CEXs and DEXs Community & Ecosystem Intended for incentivizing liquidity and protocol growth Team & Contributors Not explicitly detailed, but standard in most token launches

For the most up-to-date and granular allocation breakdown, refer to the DeepBook whitepaper.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Trading Fees: DEEP is used to pay trading fees on DeepBook. Staking DEEP can reduce taker fees to as low as 0.25 bps (stable pairs) and 2.5 bps (volatile pairs).

Governance: Future upgrades will allow DEEP holders to participate in protocol governance, though as of the latest update, no active governance process is in place.

Future upgrades will allow DEEP holders to participate in protocol governance, though as of the latest update, no active governance process is in place. Liquidity Incentives: The protocol incentivizes both liquidity providers (makers) and active traders (takers) through a volume-based fee and rebate structure.

Locking Mechanism

Staking: Users can stake DEEP to access fee reductions and maker rebates.

Unlocking Time

Initial Unlock: Tokens for DBClaimNFT holders and v3 testers were claimable at launch (October 2024).

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply (10B DEEP), distributed at launch Allocation DBClaimNFT holders, v3 testers, exchanges, community/ecosystem, (team not detailed) Usage Trading fees, staking for fee reduction/rebates, (future) governance Incentives Volume-based taker fee reductions, maker rebates, staking rewards Locking Staking for incentives; no mandatory lockups disclosed Unlocking Immediate for initial claimants; no detailed vesting schedule for other allocations

Analysis and Implications

Efficiency and Incentives: The DEEP token model is designed to reward both liquidity providers and active traders, aligning incentives for deep, efficient markets.

Recommendation: For the most current and detailed tokenomics, including any future changes to allocation or unlocking, consult the official DeepBook documentation and whitepaper, and monitor protocol governance channels.