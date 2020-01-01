Токеномика на DeepBook (DEEP)
DeepBook is a next-generation decentralized central limit order book (CLOB) built on Sui. DeepBook leverages Sui's parallel execution, sub-second latency, and low transaction fees to bring a highly performant, laser-fast on-chain exchange.
The DeepBook Protocol, operating on the Sui blockchain, introduced its native token, DEEP, with the launch of DeepBook v3 in October 2024. The protocol is designed as a decentralized, on-chain central limit order book (CLOB) and aims to serve as the liquidity backbone for Sui’s DeFi ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the DEEP token’s economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: DEEP
- Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 DEEP
- Initial Distribution: The DEEP token was launched with allocations to DBClaimNFT holders and participants in the v3 testing phase. The token is available on both centralized and decentralized exchanges.
- Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of ongoing inflationary issuance; the supply appears fixed at launch.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table is not available in the public datasets, the following allocations are confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|DBClaimNFT Holders
|Allocation claim for 101,968 DBClaimNFT holders
|v3 Testing Participants
|Rewards for participants in the DeepBook v3 testing phase
|Exchanges
|Liquidity for trading on CEXs and DEXs
|Community & Ecosystem
|Intended for incentivizing liquidity and protocol growth
|Team & Contributors
|Not explicitly detailed, but standard in most token launches
For the most up-to-date and granular allocation breakdown, refer to the DeepBook whitepaper.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Trading Fees: DEEP is used to pay trading fees on DeepBook. Staking DEEP can reduce taker fees to as low as 0.25 bps (stable pairs) and 2.5 bps (volatile pairs).
- Staking Incentives:
- Takers: Staked DEEP reduces trading fees.
- Makers: Staked DEEP earns rebates based on maker volume.
- Governance: Future upgrades will allow DEEP holders to participate in protocol governance, though as of the latest update, no active governance process is in place.
- Liquidity Incentives: The protocol incentivizes both liquidity providers (makers) and active traders (takers) through a volume-based fee and rebate structure.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking: Users can stake DEEP to access fee reductions and maker rebates.
- No Explicit Lockups: There is no evidence of mandatory lockups or vesting for the majority of circulating tokens, except for possible allocations to team or contributors, which are not detailed in public datasets.
- Governance Locking (Planned): Future governance may introduce locking for voting power, but this is not yet implemented.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: Tokens for DBClaimNFT holders and v3 testers were claimable at launch (October 2024).
- No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, foundation, or ecosystem allocations as of the latest available data.
- Future Unlocks: Any future unlocks or vesting would likely be disclosed in protocol updates or governance proposals.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (10B DEEP), distributed at launch
|Allocation
|DBClaimNFT holders, v3 testers, exchanges, community/ecosystem, (team not detailed)
|Usage
|Trading fees, staking for fee reduction/rebates, (future) governance
|Incentives
|Volume-based taker fee reductions, maker rebates, staking rewards
|Locking
|Staking for incentives; no mandatory lockups disclosed
|Unlocking
|Immediate for initial claimants; no detailed vesting schedule for other allocations
Additional Resources
- DeepBook Whitepaper (PDF)
- Official Documentation
- DEEP Token Governance Blog
Analysis and Implications
- Efficiency and Incentives: The DEEP token model is designed to reward both liquidity providers and active traders, aligning incentives for deep, efficient markets.
- Decentralization Roadmap: While governance is not yet live, the protocol’s roadmap includes community-driven upgrades and decision-making.
- Transparency: The lack of a fully public, granular allocation and vesting schedule is a limitation for deep due diligence, though major categories are disclosed.
- Ecosystem Impact: As the foundational liquidity layer for Sui, DeepBook and the DEEP token are positioned to play a central role in the network’s DeFi growth.
Recommendation: For the most current and detailed tokenomics, including any future changes to allocation or unlocking, consult the official DeepBook documentation and whitepaper, and monitor protocol governance channels.
