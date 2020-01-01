Токеномика на Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Токеномика на Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Открийте ключова информация за Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), включително за предлагането на токени, модела на разпределение и пазарните данни в реално време.
USD

Информация за Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Just a chill guy is a meme coin on the Solana chain.

Официален уебсайт:
https://www.chillguy.io/
Изследовател на блокове:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Токеномика и анализ на цената за Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Запознайте се с ключовите данни за токеномиката и цената за Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), включително пазарна капитализация, подробности за предлагането, FDV и история на цените. Разберете каква е текущата стойност на токена и пазарната му позиция с един поглед.

Пазарна капитализация:
Общо предлагане:
Циркулиращо предлагане:
FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):
Рекорд за всички времена:
Най-ниска стойност за целия период:
Текуща цена:
Задълбочена структура на токените на Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Разгледайте по-задълбочено как се издават, разпределят и отключват токените CHILLGUY. В този раздел се поставят акценти върху ключови аспекти на икономическата структура на токена: използваемост, стимули и придобиване.

Overview

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) is a memecoin inspired by the viral Chill Guy meme, featuring a relaxed, anthropomorphic dog. The project is community-centric, aiming to foster a culture of calm and humor in the crypto space. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Coin Offering (ICO): The largest portion of tokens (33%) was distributed during the ICO phase, providing immediate liquidity and broad initial distribution.
  • Progressive Unlocking: The remaining tokens are released in phases, following a linear or staggered schedule from mid-2025 to mid-2029, ensuring a gradual increase in circulating supply and minimizing the risk of sudden market shocks.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Description
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33Immediate distribution to public participants during the ICO
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24For ecosystem growth, community rewards, and development
Team20Vested to incentivize long-term commitment from core contributors
Existing Investors13Gradually vested to early backers/private sale participants
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6Reserved for exchange listings and liquidity provision
Ecosystem Fund2.4For partnerships, grants, and ecosystem support
Livestreaming3Marketing and platform promotion activities
Foundation2For long-term sustainability and project management

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: CHILLGUY is primarily a memecoin, designed for holding, trading, and community engagement. There is no evidence of additional utility such as staking, governance, or protocol fees.
  • Incentives: The allocation to community and ecosystem initiatives (24%) suggests ongoing rewards, airdrops, or grants to incentivize participation and growth. However, there is no explicit mechanism for earning fees, dividends, or staking rewards.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Team and existing investor allocations are subject to standard vesting periods, which are designed to prevent large token dumps and align long-term interests.
  • Foundation and Ecosystem Funds: These are locked and released gradually to ensure responsible management and sustained project development.

Unlocking Time

  • Timeline: Token unlocking occurs progressively from July 2025 through July 2029.
  • Linear/Staggered Release: The percentage of unlocked tokens increases steadily over this period, with 100% of the supply unlocked by mid-2029.
  • Immediate Unlock: The ICO allocation (33%) was made available immediately at launch, while other categories follow the vesting schedule.

Summary Table: Token Allocation and Unlocking

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking ScheduleNotes
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33ImmediateLargest initial distribution
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24Gradual (2025-2029)For rewards, growth, and development
Team20Gradual (2025-2029)Standard vesting to prevent dumps
Existing Investors13Gradual (2025-2029)Vested to align with long-term interests
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6As neededFor exchange listings and liquidity
Ecosystem Fund2.4Gradual (2025-2029)For partnerships and grants
Livestreaming3As neededFor marketing and platform promotion
Foundation2Gradual (2025-2029)For sustainability and management

Implications and Analysis

  • Stability and Growth: The vesting and gradual unlocking mechanisms are designed to foster long-term stability, prevent sudden supply shocks, and incentivize ongoing participation.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, highlighting the project's emphasis on organic growth and engagement.
  • Limited Utility: As a memecoin, CHILLGUY's primary value proposition is its cultural and community appeal rather than technical or financial utility.

Limitations

  • No Explicit Staking or Governance: There is no evidence of staking, governance, or protocol fee mechanisms.
  • Speculative Nature: As with most memecoins, the value and utility are largely driven by community sentiment and viral appeal rather than intrinsic utility.

Conclusion

Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) employs a classic memecoin tokenomics model with a strong focus on community, gradual unlocking, and long-term alignment of interests. The structured vesting and allocation mechanisms are designed to support sustainable growth, while the lack of advanced utility features positions it firmly as a speculative, community-driven asset.

Токеномика на Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): Обяснени ключови метрики и случаи на употреба

Разбирането на токеномиката на Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) е от съществено значение за анализирането на неговата дългосрочна стойност, устойчивост и потенциал.

Ключови метрики и тяхното изчисляване:

Общо предлагане:

Максималният брой CHILLGUY токени, които са били или някога ще бъдат създадени.

Циркулиращо предлагане:

Броят на токените, които към настоящия момент са налични на пазара и в публични ръце.

Максимално предлагане:

Твърда горна граница на общия брой CHILLGUY токени.

FDV (оценка при пълна реализация):

Изчислява се като текуща цена × максимално предлагане, което дава прогноза за общата пазарна капитализация, ако всички токени са в циркулация.

Процент на инфлация:

Отразява колко бързо се въвеждат нови токени, което оказва влияние върху недостига и дългосрочното движение на цените.

Защо тези показатели са от значение за търговците?

Високо циркулиращо предлагане = по-голяма ликвидност.

Ограничено максимално предлагане + ниска инфлация = потенциал за дългосрочно повишаване на цените.

Прозрачно разпределение на токени = по-голямо доверие в проекта и по-малък риск от централизиран контрол.

Висока FDV при ниска текуща пазарна капитализация = възможни сигнали за завишена оценка.

Сега, след като разбрахте за токеномиката на CHILLGUY, разгледайте цената в реално време на токените CHILLGUY!

Отказ от отговорност

Данните от токеномиката на тази страница са от източници на трети страни. MEXC не гарантира тяхната точност. Преди да инвестирате, направете задълбочено проучване.