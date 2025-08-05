2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Axal Launches Automated Stablecoin Savings Platform

PANews reported on August 5th that Axal, an a16z Crypto portfolio company, announced the launch of an automated stablecoin savings platform. By aggregating multiple leading lending protocols, the platform offers
PANews2025/08/05 21:51
Galaxy plans to issue tokenized stock GLXY

PANews reported on August 5 that Galaxy plans to issue tokenized shares $GLXY and has signed an RWA platform agreement with Robert Leshner's Superstate.
PANews2025/08/05 21:49
ALL4 Mining: UK-Regulated Cloud Mining Platform Offers One-Click Mining Services for XRP, BTC, and Other Token Enthusiasts

Traditionally, cryptocurrency mining requires significant capital investment, complex technical setup, and high energy consumption. However, ALL4 Mining is transforming this industry by providing convenient, cost-effective cloud mining solutions for enthusiasts of popular tokens like XRP, BTC, and DOGE. As a UK-certified platform, ALL4 Mining democratizes mining by removing the barriers of expensive hardware and technical expertise. ALL4 Mining is one of the most promising cloud mining platforms in the crypto ecosystem due to its advanced security, seamless user experience, and guaranteed daily payouts. ALL4 Mining Features ALL4 Mining is designed to provide a secure, efficient, and profitable mining experience for users of all levels. Key features include: Enhanced Security: ALL4 Mining integrates McAfee® and Cloudflare® protection. Zero Management Fees: Unlike many other platforms that charge hidden fees, ALL4 Mining offers complete transparency by eliminating unnecessary costs. Multiple Cryptocurrency Support: ALL4 Mining supports mining a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more. Daily Payouts and Instant Signup Bonus: New users can receive a $15 signup bonus, earn $0.60 per day for free, and start mining immediately with no upfront investment. 100% Uptime Guarantee and 24/7 Technical Support: Users enjoy continuous mining operations without downtime, ensuring ongoing profitability. Start Сloud Mining for Free in Three Easy Steps Register: Visit the official website all4mining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 signup bonus and start receiving $0.60 daily without a deposit. Choose a plan: Choose from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. Funds are automatically converted to cryptocurrency based on real-time exchange rates. Start mining: Start mining immediately after activation. Profits are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once your balance reaches $100, or reinvested to maximize future returns. ALL4 Mining offers a variety of mining contracts, ranging from $15 to $500,000. Each contract offers a unique return on investment (ROI) and specific contract duration. Whether you’re looking for a long-term or short-term contract, we can meet your needs. Click here to view all contract details Why ALL4 Mining Stands Out in the Cloud Mining Industry Easy Access ALL4 Mining is designed for both novice and experienced miners. Its user-friendly interface ensures that even those with no prior knowledge of cryptocurrency mining can seamlessly participate and earn rewards. Profitability and Flexibility Unlike traditional mining models that require long-term commitments and substantial investments, ALL4 Mining offers flexible contract terms and guaranteed returns. Users can withdraw their earnings daily, reinvest them for higher returns, or exit at any time. Worry-Free Experience ALL4 Mining handles all technical aspects of mining, including equipment maintenance and energy costs. This allows users to focus on maximizing returns without worrying about operational complexities. Join ALL4 Mining Today and Create Your Future Wealth As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, ALL4 Mining is leading the industry, providing investors with convenient and efficient solutions. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or a seasoned investor, ALL4 Mining’s user-friendly platform, unparalleled security, and high profit potential make it an ideal choice. For more information, visit the official website or download the mobile app for easy access anytime , anywhere.
CryptoNews2025/08/05 21:43
Ethereum's new proposal EIP-0000: Unified Multi-dimensional Fee Market

PANews reported on August 5th that the Ethereum community released EIP-0000, co-proposed by Anders Elowsson and Vitalik Buterin. The proposal aims to introduce a unified, multi-dimensional fee market for Ethereum
PANews2025/08/05 21:41
Benchmark maintains a Buy rating on Semler Scientific with a $101 price target

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to CoinDesk, Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer reiterated his Buy rating on Semler Scientific ( SMLR ) with a target price of $101, nearly
PANews2025/08/05 21:27
4 best memecoins to check out in August 2025 that could become the next PEPE

Summer 2025 could be pivotal for memecoins, with Little Pepe, Pudgy Penguins, Bonk, and Dogwifhat mixing viral culture with utility to challenge PEPE’s dominance. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/05 21:24
Aptos Ecosystem Decibel Launches Development Testnet, Launching CEX-Level On-Chain Trading Platform

PANews reported on August 5th that CoinDesk has announced that Decibel , an on-chain trading protocol supported by Aptos , has launched on the Aptos Devnet and is open for
PANews2025/08/05 21:23
European Banking Authority Unveils New Capital Rules for Crypto – Here’s What Banks Must Do

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has released its draft Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on Tuesday detailing how financial institutions must treat crypto-asset exposure under the Capital Requirements Regulation. These draft rules aim to offer a framework for calculating risks associated with digital assets as the European Union integrates crypto more firmly into its regulatory architecture. EBA Defines the Capital Treatment for Crypto Assets The new regulations provide a framework for the treatment of crypto-assets, setting out how banks and institutions must calculate and report their exposure to various types of digital assets. These include unbacked crypto-assets such as Bitcoin, asset-referenced tokens (ARTs) linked to fiat or commodities, and tokens that reference other crypto-assets. The rules specify capital treatment for a range of risk categories — including credit risk, market risk, counterparty credit risk, and credit valuation adjustment risk. Institutions will need to adopt specific formulas and methodologies to calculate their exposure, considering factors such as netting, hedging, and position aggregation. Alignment with Basel and MiCA Frameworks The EBA’s draft standards are designed to meet with international standards, particularly the Basel Committee’s guidance on the treatment of crypto-asset exposures. The RTS also takes into account the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). One key change from the consultation phase was the removal of the “prudent valuation” requirement for fair-valued crypto exposures — a move welcomed by many in the industry. Instead, the draft includes a new provision clarifying how long and short positions should be aggregated when calculating exposure limits. Transitional Rules for Evolving Markets? Recognising the rapid change in the crypto space, the RTS serves as an interim regulatory measure. Under Article 501d of CRR 3, these standards provide a transitional prudential treatment that allows institutions to capitalise crypto-asset exposures while a more permanent framework is developed. This transitional approach gives banks the ability to engage with crypto markets — whether through custody, issuance, or brokerage services — while maintaining appropriate safeguards. What Banks Must Do Now Institutions with crypto exposure will need to update their risk models, compliance systems, and reporting mechanisms in line with the new RTS. This includes recalibrating internal capital models to accommodate crypto volatility, implementing accurate valuation methods, and ensuring that any hedging strategies meet the EBA’s strict criteria. Given the increasing client demand for crypto services — from custody to trading — these rules provide banks with the clarity needed to expand operations while managing risk. Failure to adhere to the new standards could result in higher capital requirements and increased scrutiny from regulators. Cash Here to Stay, Says ECB Amid Rise in Digital Payments On Monday, the European Central Bank (ECB) said it is doubling down on its commitment to preserve physical cash. 🇪🇺 @ECB executive Piero Cipollone confirms euro banknotes will stay circulation—alongside a future digital euro. #DigitalEuro #Payments https://t.co/Gok3GOS3lU — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 4, 2025 In a blog post titled “Making euro cash fit for the future,” ECB Executive Board Member Piero Cipollone outlines why cash remains indispensable—and how the ECB plans to ensure it stays that way. The ECB explains that while digital payments are growing rapidly, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, Cipollone made it clear: physical cash isn’t being phased out. Instead, it’s being preserved and modernised to coexist with digital innovations, such as the upcoming digital euro.
CryptoNews2025/08/05 21:19
XRP News Today: Find Mining Announces the Launch of a New AI-powered XRP Cloud Mining App to Help You Convert XRP into Daily Passive Income

Find Mining, the world’s leading green cloud mining platform , has officially launched its AI-powered XRP Cloud Mining mobile app, designed specifically for XRP holders. The app intelligently converts XRP into daily passive income, allowing users to start their mining journey with just one click, without having to purchase mining equipment or possessing any technical background. XRP Leads a New Trend of Low-Threshold Asset Appreciation With the popularity of XRP in global payment and cross-border settlement scenarios, and the recent gradual relaxation of regulatory policies on crypto assets, coin holders are increasingly concerned about the pain point of “holding assets without increasing in value.” Find Mining took the lead in this trend and launched the XRP Cloud Mining App , providing XRP users with a convenient and efficient income tool. About Find Mining Founded in 2018 and headquartered in London, UK, Find Mining is committed to building a “zero-threshold, zero-risk, intelligent” cloud computing ecosystem to help ordinary users participate in the appreciation of Web3 assets. The company currently covers more than 175 countries and regions worldwide, with over 9.4 million registered users, and supports mining services for mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, and DOGE. In light of XRP’s broad application prospects and the increasing trend of retail investors seeking stable returns, Find Mining’s AI-driven XRP cloud mining service provides XRP users with the ability to upgrade from “static coin holding” to “dynamic appreciation”, bringing a new dimension to the expansion of the digital asset ecosystem. Advantages of XRP Cloud Mining App ✅ AI-powered intelligent computing power scheduling A built-in advanced AI scheduling system dynamically allocates computing power based on market conditions, network computing power fluctuations, and global mining farm load, ensuring stable and maximized returns. ✅ No technical skills or equipment required No need to purchase any mining equipment; users only need to download the app and register an account to start their cloud mining journey. New registered users can receive up to $15 in cloud computing bonus credits, allowing you to experience zero-cost startups for the first time. ✅ Daily returns, flexible withdrawals or reinvestment The platform automatically settles returns daily, allowing you to withdraw funds instantly or reinvest them, achieving automatic compounding. Users can transparently track their returns and monitor their asset status at any time. ✅ Multi-currency support, compatible with multi-chain ecosystems In addition to XRP, the platform also supports cloud mining options for 12 major crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, and LTC. Users can independently decide the currency to invest and the profit model. ✅ Global Green Data Centers and Security Find Mining has 135 mining farms worldwide, primarily powered by renewable energy. With over 9.4 million active users, Find Mining offers multilingual support and 24/7 customer service to ensure data and asset security. Get Started in Just Three Steps Register to receive rewards: Visit the official website or download the app. Register with your email address to receive $15 in cloud mining computing power. Log in daily to receive an additional $0.60 in trial bonuses. Deposit XRP or other assets: Transfer a minimum of approximately 35 XRP to start the hash rate plan. The system will automatically generate a dedicated wallet address for deposits. Select a contract and start mining: Choose the right contract (ranging from trial, short-term to advanced user plans) based on your budget and expected returns. Activate with one click, and the system will automatically run daily settlements in the background. Summarize Find Mining’s AI-powered XRP Cloud Mining app offers XRP holders a new path to asset appreciation through its user experience concept of “one device in hand, smart mining, daily returns”. It not only significantly lowers the barrier to entry but also integrates advantages such as intelligent scheduling, eco-friendly mining machines, and transparent settlement, attracting a large number of XRP investors. Visit the official website: https://findmining.com/ Download the official APP with one click or search “findmining” on Google Play to download it.
CryptoNews2025/08/05 21:14
White House report suggests Bitcoin miners may pay tax only on sales to avoid double taxation

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to The Block , the White House Digital Asset Task Force recommended in a 168- page report that the IRS clarify the tax
PANews2025/08/05 21:14

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap