2025-08-13 Wednesday

Analyst: Bitcoin is being seen as a portfolio diversification tool

PANews reported on August 5th that eToro analyst Lale Akoner stated that investors are increasingly looking to Bitcoin as a way to diversify their portfolios. The S&P 500 index is
PANews2025/08/05 22:17
Google DeepMind releases Genie 3, an interactive world model

PANews reported on August 5th that Google DeepMind announced the release of Genie 3, a general-purpose world model. This model generates diverse interactive virtual environments in real time based on
PANews2025/08/05 22:16
Nasdaq, S&P 500 eye gains as stocks rebound

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as stocks looked to extend the positive start to the week, with earnings in focus as investors continued to monitor the macroeconomic environment. The S&P 500 had added 0.1% and Nasdaq Composite was edging…
Crypto.news2025/08/05 22:11
How Does XRP Add Value? Siton Mining Launches New Plan, Enabling Stable Returns for XRP Amid Volatility

As market volatility intensifies and capital efficiency becomes increasingly important, the traditional strategy of holding XRP for the long term and waiting for its appreciation is facing challenges. More and more investors are beginning to wonder: Besides waiting for XRP to appreciate, are there more efficient ways to use it? What else can I do? Siton Mining , a leading global cloud mining platform, has launched a multi-currency cloud mining service, including the mainstream cryptocurrency XRP. Through this service, users can stake their XRP in mining contracts, transforming their previously static assets into “dynamically appreciating” assets and earning stable daily returns, truly turning XRP into a cash-generating asset. Why Are XRP Users Interested in Siton Mining? Daily returns, earn money just by holding coins XRP is no longer just a price-volatile asset but a “productive tool” that generates daily returns. The system settles mining rewards daily, transitioning from “price speculation” to “value growth”. No mining equipment required, no maintenance needed – mine with just your phone No need to purchase expensive equipment. With just a smartphone, you can register an account, select a contract, and start XRP cloud mining – all automated, suitable for any investor. High-level security protection for peace of mind Utilizing McAfee® security certification and Cloudflare® network protection, user assets are safeguarded without geographical restrictions, enabling true global secure access. Flexible contracts, low barriers to entry, and customized options Whether you aim for short-term gains or long-term investments, users can tailor their investment portfolios to individual needs. Global node support for stable and efficient service Backed by over 200 global data centers, the platform achieves 100% operational stability. A 24/7 customer service team is always available to ensure uninterrupted service. Start Your XRP Cloud Mining in Just 3 Steps 1. Register an account Visit the official website at https://sitonmining.com or download the official app and register with your email address to receive a random bonus of $10-100 USD. 2. Select a contract and start mining Choose a mining contract that suits you and select XRP as your investment currency. The system will automatically allocate computing power immediately. 3. View your earnings daily and withdraw them flexibly The platform automatically calculates XRP earnings daily. Users can withdraw to their wallets at any time or reinvest to earn compound interest. About Siton Mining Founded in 2016 and headquartered in the UK, Siton Mining is a global cloud mining platform centered on innovation and environmental protection. We are committed to building a secure, eco-friendly, and geographically independent smart mining platform. By breaking down the high barriers of traditional crypto mining, Siton Mining enables more users to participate in and benefit from the digital economy in new ways. We believe the future of XRP lies not only in appreciation but also in generating stable returns. With Siton Mining, your XRP will no longer be dormant; it will work for you every day. Visit our official website at https://sitonmining.com or download the app to begin your XRP earning journey.
CryptoNews2025/08/05 22:10
CEA Industries, which completed a $500 million private placement, will be renamed BNB Network Company.

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to GlobeNewswire , CEA Industries completed a $500 million private placement led by YZi Labs. The company plans to purchase BNB as its
PANews2025/08/05 22:08
Coinbase: Canadian customers can now use PayPal to buy and sell cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on August 5 that Coinbase: Canadian customers can use PayPal to buy and sell cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/08/05 22:04
Upexi's SOL holdings exceeded 2 million, with a market value exceeding US$300 million.

PANews reported on August 5th that publicly listed company Upexi (NASDAQ: UPXI ) announced that its Solana ( SOL ) holdings surged 172% in July , reaching 2,000,518 Solana tokens
PANews2025/08/05 22:01
Jito proposes transferring all Block Engine and BAM fees to the DAO treasury

PANews reported on August 5th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs submitted a governance proposal, JIP-24, which proposes transferring 6% of Jito Network's Block Engine fees and all future BAM
PANews2025/08/05 21:55
Coinbase eyes $2b raise in private markets after weak Q2 print

Coinbase, still reeling from its Q2 revenue slide, plans to sell $2 billion in convertible debt to institutional buyers. The private placement, split between 2029 and 2032 maturities, lets the exchange tap Wall Street’s deep pockets without inviting a retail…
Crypto.news2025/08/05 21:55
BlackRock's ETHA transfers hundreds of millions of dollars in crypto assets to Coinbase Prime

PANews reported on August 5 that according to Lookonchain , BlackRock ( ETHA ) transferred 101,975 Ethereum ( ETH , about US$372 million) and 2,544 Bitcoin ( BTC , about
PANews2025/08/05 21:53

