Bank of China Hong Kong advances e-HKD trials with live blockchain test
Bank of China Hong Kong is moving forward with its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project and has completed another phase of testing the digital Hong Kong dollar. According to local media on August 5, the Bank of China Hong…
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 23:28
CrediX hacker agrees to return $4.5m after successful negotiations
The attacker behind the $4.5 million exploit on CrediX Finance has agreed to return the stolen funds following a settlement with the protocol. In an update shared late Monday, CrediX revealed that it has successfully negotiated with the exploiter who…
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 23:26
Michigan State Pension Fund Increases Holdings of Ark Bitcoin ETF to 300,000 Shares
PANews reported on August 5 that the Michigan State Pension Fund disclosed in a holdings report submitted to the SEC that as of June 30, it held 300,000 shares of
PANews
2025/08/05 23:17
Litecoin gets its first major treasury backer in MEI Pharma’s $100m play
MEI Pharma, a clinical-stage biotech firm, just made an unexpected pivot, allocating nine figures to Litecoin as a treasury asset. With GSR advising and Charlie Lee on board, the move signals a growing institutional belief in crypto’s role beyond speculation.…
Crypto.news
2025/08/05 23:13
Succinct decentralized ZK proof network mainnet launched and enabled PROVE tokens
PANews reported on August 5th that The Block reported that the ZK infrastructure project Succinct has launched its decentralized proof network, the Succinct Prover Network, on the Ethereum mainnet and
PANews
2025/08/05 23:05
TOWNS: The airdrop page has a display error, but the airdrop qualification is still valid.
PANews reported on August 5th that Towns Protocol tweeted that some wallets that passed the eligibility check were temporarily unable to access their airdrops due to an interface bug; their
TOWNS
$0.03187
-1.90%
PANews
2025/08/05 22:49
Spot silver rose more than 1% during the day and is now at $37.78 per ounce.
According to PANews on August 5, spot silver rose more than 1% during the day and is now trading at $37.78 per ounce.
PANews
2025/08/05 22:37
100 listed companies worldwide hold over 955,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on August 5th that data shows that the top 100 publicly traded companies currently hold a total of 955,526 BTC, representing approximately 4.55% of the circulating supply. MicroStrategy
BTC
$119,537.89
+0.51%
PANews
2025/08/05 22:29
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net outflow of 155,688 ETH.
According to a report from Lookonchain on August 5th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 3,858 BTC, or approximately $440 million. iShares Bitcoin Trust saw an outflow of
BTC
$119,537.89
+0.51%
PANews
2025/08/05 22:25
Brazil to hold hearing on Bitcoin strategic reserve
PANews reported on August 5 that according to CoinDesk , the Brazilian Federal House of Representatives has scheduled a public hearing on August 20 to discuss whether to establish a
PANews
2025/08/05 22:22
