2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
OpenAI releases powerful new AI model that anyone can run on their devices

OpenAI releases powerful new AI model that anyone can run on their devices

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is launching a new, powerful open-source AI model. The race for dominance in artificial intelligence has resulted in another major win for small developers and consumers. On Tuesday, August 5, OpenAI released a new open-source…
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.7165+13.51%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+5.84%
Major
MAJOR$0.17281-1.21%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000102+2.00%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/06 03:55
SEC clarifies stance on liquid staking activities

SEC clarifies stance on liquid staking activities

U.S Securities and Exchange Commission does not view certain liquid staking activities as the offer and sale of securities. In a press release, the SEC says that liquid staking activities are not considered securities when applied in the sense of…
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002147-0.64%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/06 02:47
Lancashire Police Turn Crypto Confiscation into £500K Anti-Crime Budget After Landmark Wallet Freeze

Lancashire Police Turn Crypto Confiscation into £500K Anti-Crime Budget After Landmark Wallet Freeze

Key Takeaways: Lancashire Police will reinvest £500,000 from a Bitcoin forfeiture tied to a 2017 fraud case. The force has applied a crypto wallet freezing order under the Proceeds of Crime Act for the first time. The victim was repaid in full, and surplus funds will be directed toward crime prevention through a national innovation fund. Lancashire Police will receive £500,000 to reinvest in crime prevention after securing a forfeiture order on Bitcoin linked to a 2017 fraud case, according to a statement published by the authority. The investigation began when officers received a report of stolen funds later traced to Bitcoin conversions by offenders from Blackpool, Fleetwood, and Blackburn. Those involved were prosecuted and sentenced, while the Bitcoin’s value increased beyond the original stolen amount. Police get £500,000 windfall from seized Bitcoin https://t.co/RvLS59rPbY — BBC Lancashire (@BBCLancashire) August 5, 2025 First Use of Crypto Wallet Freezing Powers In a first for the force, a crypto wallet freezing order was applied under the Proceeds of Crime Act, allowing the assets to be seized. The victim was fully compensated, and with the law prohibiting overpayment, a £1 million surplus remained. A judge approved its forfeiture, directing the proceeds to be split between the Home Office and Lancashire Police. Half of the funds, £500,000, will be allocated to the Prevention and Problem-Solving Innovation Fund within the coming months. Detective Sergeant David Wainwright of the Economic Crime Unit said, “This is a great result for the people of Lancashire, and hopefully the first of many future uses of this new legislation.” Funds to Support Local Safety Initiatives in the UK The fund prioritizes community projects, crime prevention programs, and law enforcement tools. Previous allocations have included drones for surveillance, spam-call-blocking devices, and initiatives approved by the Antisocial Behaviour Prevention team. Wainwright noted that while it was unusual for criminal property to appreciate beyond the original crime value, the outcome both compensated the victim and created resources to reduce future offenses. By reinvesting seized crypto assets , Lancashire Police seek to disrupt criminal financial gains while strengthening public safety efforts across the county. Cryptocurrency is increasingly being addressed in financial crime enforcement, not only in seizure but also in post-recovery management. Police departments are beginning to handle digital assets through legal and administrative processes similar to those used for physical property. In the UK , as discussions continue around a formal digital asset framework, cases involving crypto recovery may influence how local forces approach asset tracing, evidence handling, and redistribution of funds. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How might this case affect future fraud investigations involving cryptocurrency? It could encourage wider use of wallet freezing orders and expand training for officers on tracing digital asset flows. What challenges do police face when valuing seized cryptocurrency? Volatility makes asset valuation complex. Authorities must often secure court approval quickly to manage the risk of large price swings. Could crypto forfeitures change how police forces budget for technology? Yes. Consistent inflows from such cases could allow forces to self‑fund advanced digital crime‑fighting tools without relying solely on central budgets.
Threshold
T$0.01765+3.51%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00249855+0.80%
GET
GET$0.012533+56.27%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02776+6.48%
MAY
MAY$0.05116-0.33%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02974+1.95%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/06 02:38
State Street and Stablecoin Standard to educate tradFi firms on crypto

State Street and Stablecoin Standard to educate tradFi firms on crypto

Major asset manager State Street partners with Stablecoin Standard to educate tradFi on crypto.
Major
MAJOR$0.17281-1.21%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/06 02:12
SEC Says Liquid Staking and Receipt Tokens May Not Be Securities Under Certain Structures

SEC Says Liquid Staking and Receipt Tokens May Not Be Securities Under Certain Structures

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division of Corporation Finance published a detailed statement on Tuesday clarifying its views on “liquid staking,” a type of crypto protocol staking where users receive newly minted tokens representing staked assets. In a statement, the SEC said the guidance seeks to help crypto participants understand whether these arrangements fall under U.S. securities laws. BREAKING from @SECGov : Liquid staking activities and tokens are not considered securities 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/POcFywU6X7 — Solana (@solana) August 5, 2025 According to the Division, under specific conditions, liquid staking activities and the associated receipt tokens do not involve the offer or sale of securities and therefore do not require SEC registration. Understanding Liquid Staking and Receipt Tokens In a liquid staking setup, crypto holders deposit their assets with a third-party or protocol-based provider and receive “staking receipt tokens” in return. These tokens serve as proof of ownership for the deposited crypto and any rewards earned through staking. Unlike traditional staking, liquid staking allows users to retain liquidity—the receipt tokens can be used in other crypto applications or redeemed later, subject to protocol conditions such as “unbonding” periods. These arrangements can be facilitated either programmatically through self-executing code (protocol-based) or via custodians who manage wallets and interact with staking protocols on behalf of users. In either case, users maintain ownership of their deposited assets throughout the staking process. SEC’s Position: No Securities Involved in Liquid Staking The SEC’s Division explains that the actions undertaken in these liquid staking arrangements—including the minting, issuing, and redeeming of staking receipt tokens—do not meet the legal definition of a securities offering, as long as the deposited assets themselves are not securities or part of an investment contract. This determination hinges on the absence of entrepreneurial or managerial efforts by the Liquid Staking Provider. Providers are not seen as actively managing the user’s investment but merely performing administrative or ministerial functions such as staking the assets or selecting node operators. Therefore, the economic benefits to users arise directly from the staking activity itself, not from the provider’s business efforts—a key distinction under the Howey Test used to identify investment contracts. Howey Test Analysis and the Role of the Provider The SEC applies the Howey Test to evaluate whether an arrangement constitutes an investment contract. The test looks for three elements: an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with an expectation of profits derived from the efforts of others. In the case of liquid staking, the Division stresses that the provider’s role is limited to technical facilitation rather than strategic decision-making. Receipt Tokens Are Not Securities The SEC also addressed the nature of staking receipt tokens themselves. While they are receipts that confirm ownership of deposited crypto, they are not receipts for securities unless the underlying assets qualify as such. These tokens do not independently generate rewards; instead, their value reflects the performance of the staked assets. As long as the structure avoids reliance on managerial efforts and adheres to the described protocols, the SEC does not consider these tokens to be part of a securities offering. The agency cautions, however, that any deviation from these parameters—particularly where providers play a larger, more entrepreneurial role—could change the regulatory outcome. This statement, therefore, offers a framework for compliance but not a blanket exemption. SEC Launches ‘Project Crypto’ Initiative SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of “ Project Crypto ” on July 31, a comprehensive initiative designed to modernize securities regulations and allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain. I had a great discussion today about Project Crypto and the SEC’s strategy to bring crypto innovators and builders back to America with @yahoofinance ’s @jenniferisms . Watch my full two-part interview. Part 1: https://t.co/p4c9Z5UWth Part 2: https://t.co/2a1FH4cxji — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 1, 2025 The announcement came during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, where Atkins outlined plans to bring crypto asset distributions back to America and establish regulatory frameworks for digital asset trading.
Threshold
T$0.01765+3.51%
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020741+0.23%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00249855+0.80%
MAY
MAY$0.05116-0.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002147-0.64%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/06 02:12
Altcoin Season Debate Heats Up as DOGE Liquidity, SHIB Whales, ADA Institutions Align

Altcoin Season Debate Heats Up as DOGE Liquidity, SHIB Whales, ADA Institutions Align

Talk of an altcoin season is intensifying as traders search for signs beyond Bitcoin. With the Altcoin Season Index holding below 40, the market is not yet in full rotation. Still, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano are showing that selective flows can define this stage of the cycle. Shiba Inu: Ecosystem Resilience in a Cooling Market The Shiba Inu price stands at $0.000012 , with a market cap of about $7 billion and daily volume near $210 million, according to CoinMarketCap. Unlike earlier cycles, SHIB’s relevance is no longer tied only to social energy. Shibarium, its Layer‑2 network, continues to settle DeFi transactions and NFT activity, while DAO proposals seek to broaden governance participation. Although SHIB is down roughly 8% over the past week, its on‑chain participation suggests a more sustainable footing than prior meme cycles. Whale wallet growth of over 600% in recent weeks supports the idea that longer‑term holders are active. Dogecoin: Liquidity Anchor for Risk Appetite The Dogecoin price trades around $0.20, giving it a $30 billion market cap and $1.7 billion in daily turnover. DOGE has eased about 5% from late‑July highs but remains one of the most liquid altcoins. DOGE Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) For traders, DOGE functions as a liquidity anchor when speculative appetite rises. Analysts forecast near‑term resistance around $0.215 and possible extension toward $0.30 if risk flows deepen. Its ongoing retail base and integration into payment platforms make it unique among meme coins in sustaining consistent volume across cycles. DOGE’s behavior reinforces the argument that altseason need not mean new projects alone—it often revives legacy tokens that still capture liquidity quickly. Cardano: Testing Institutional Narratives The Cardano price is holding near $0.73 , with a market cap close to $26 billion and daily volume above $1 billion. Cardano’s technical roadmap remains active. Hydra scaling and Mithril sync upgrades are operational, while Voltaire governance steps continue. But what sets ADA apart in this phase is its appeal to institutional and regulatory‑focused investors. Stablecoins such as USDA and Djed are expanding on‑chain liquidity, and Total Value Locked has reached around $470 million. Analysts argue that these developments could give ADA an edge if broader inflows return later in 2025, even as short‑term sentiment remains soft. A Selective Altcoin Season The Altcoin Season Index ’s current level indicates that Bitcoin is still outperforming most altcoins. Yet SHIB, DOGE, and ADA show that rotation does not have to be broad to matter. Each token demonstrates a different path: community sustainability, liquidity resilience, and institutional alignment. Rather than a sweeping altseason, this period looks defined by selective positioning into tokens with clear liquidity or utility anchors. Traders appear willing to allocate where there is structure and participation, even while mid‑caps remain muted. Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Cardano together reflect the layered nature of this altcoin season debate. SHIB leans on ecosystem sustainability, DOGE continues to anchor speculative liquidity, and ADA appeals to regulatory‑aligned growth narratives. Whether this expands into a full altseason remains uncertain, but these tokens are already shaping how traders view capital rotation in mid‑2025.
NEAR
NEAR$2.769+5.72%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.020741+0.23%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001347+3.29%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10079-0.01%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000822-10.94%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23399+4.19%
Cardano
ADA$0.8362+7.21%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/06 01:41
Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund expands to BounceBit

Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund expands to BounceBit

BounceBit has added support for Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market fund, with the integration targeted at bringing structured yield strategies to investors. BounceBit announced its integration with asset manager Franklin Templeton on August 5, noting that the firm’s tokenized money…
FUND
FUND$0.0228-6.97%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/06 01:07
Treasury Issues Urgent Bitcoin ATM Scam Alert After $247M in Victim Losses

Treasury Issues Urgent Bitcoin ATM Scam Alert After $247M in Victim Losses

The U.S. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network issued an urgent notice on August 4, warning financial institutions about cryptocurrency kiosk fraud after victims lost $247 million through Bitcoin ATM scams in recent years. FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki emphasized in a press release that “criminals are relentless in their efforts to steal money from victims” while exploiting emerging technologies like crypto kiosks. Today, FinCEN issued a Notice urging financial institutions to be vigilant in identifying and reporting suspicious activity involving convertible virtual currency kiosks. https://t.co/5eHKcqP0oC pic.twitter.com/W6QJ8xNZOc — Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) (@FinCENnews) August 4, 2025 Elderly Victims Bear Disproportionate Impact as Losses Surge Tenfold The alert specifically centered on how scammers disproportionately target older adults through tech support scams, customer service impersonations, and bank impostor schemes using Bitcoin ATMs as payment portals. Federal Trade Commission data revealed that fraud losses surged from $12 million in 2020 to $114 million in 2023, with incomplete figures showing $66 million lost in the first half of 2024 alone. Source: Federal Trade Commission Victims over 60 account for more than two-thirds of all Bitcoin ATM fraud losses, with median losses reaching $10,000 per incident, according to FTC research. The agency described Bitcoin ATMs as a “payment portal for scammers” while noting that older adults are three times more likely than younger demographics to report losses. The Treasury notice comes as jurisdictions worldwide implement restrictions on cryptocurrency ATMs, including New Zealand’s complete ban and Australia’s enhanced monitoring requirements. U.S. states are pursuing various approaches, from daily transaction limits to licensing requirements for operators. Global Crackdown Intensifies as Fraud Losses Mount New Zealand implemented a comprehensive ban on cryptocurrency ATMs alongside a $5,000 cap on international cash transfers as part of sweeping Anti-Money Laundering reforms. 🚫 New Zealand has unveiled a set of reforms, including a nationwide ban on cryptocurrency ATMs and a $5,000 cap on international cash transfers. #ATMs #Crypto https://t.co/LrL9HTJVOq — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 9, 2025 Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee cited in the report 157 crypto ATMs nationwide that police identified as major channels for drug money laundering. Similarly, Australia’s AUSTRAC introduced stricter rules , including tighter cash limits and enhanced monitoring for crypto ATM operators. Tasmania Police revealed that the top 15 crypto ATM users in the region lost a combined AUD 2.5 million to fraudsters, with AUD 592,000 deposited directly into cryptocurrency machines. Back in June, California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation fined Seattle-based Coinme $300,000 for violating daily transaction limits and failing to provide required disclosures. The penalty included $51,700 in restitution to an elderly California resident exploited through crypto scams. Additionally, that same month, Spokane, Washington, banned Bitcoin ATMs entirely , while other jurisdictions implemented licensing requirements and transaction monitoring. 💸 Elderly Americans have lost millions of dollars after being pressured by scammers into sending them money through Bitcoin ATMs #CryptoATMs #Fraud https://t.co/l4mvYADUGg — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 28, 2025 Illinois has also mandated that cash-to-crypto conversions record destination addresses to help investigators track fraudsters. The state’s approach seeks to create audit trails, while criminals increasingly use obfuscation tools to cover tracks. Federal Legislation Targets Protection for Vulnerable Users Senator Dick Durbin introduced the Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act , establishing $2,000 daily limits for new users and $10,000 limits over 14-day periods. The legislation requires operators to conduct detailed conversations for transactions exceeding $500 and provides refund rights when police reports are filed within 30 days. The bill places responsibility on ATM operators to monitor suspicious activity and intervene when transactions appear fraudulent. New users would face lower initial limits, while established customers could access higher transaction amounts after verification periods. I’m on the Senate floor announcing new legislation—my Crypto ATM Fraud Prevention Act—to help stop fraud at crypto ATMs. Watch. https://t.co/JZqjfYkhat — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 25, 2025 Durbin, who is retiring in 2026 after decades of service, warned that “enough is enough” regarding senior citizens losing life savings to ATM scams. He noted that 30,000 crypto ATMs operate across the country, creating widespread vulnerability to fraud. The Federal Trade Commission identified common scam patterns, including government impersonation, fake tech support calls, and business impersonation schemes. Victims are typically instructed to withdraw cash and deposit it into Bitcoin ATMs, while scammers maintain phone contact to guide transactions. FinCEN’s notice urged financial institutions to identify red flag indicators and report suspicious activity involving cryptocurrency kiosks. The guidance emphasized that while kiosks provide legitimate consumer access to digital assets, inadequate Bank Secrecy Act compliance by operators exacerbates illicit activity risks. The Treasury warning coincides with growing institutional recognition that cryptocurrency ATMs require enhanced oversight to prevent exploitation while preserving legitimate access for consumers seeking digital asset services.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.19337-0.40%
MemeCore
M$0.439-3.28%
Threshold
T$0.01765+3.51%
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Portal
PORTAL$0.05015+2.03%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000049--%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/06 01:03
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP holds $3 level as focus shifts to SEC ending Ripple lawsuit

Ripple (XRP) holds at the edge of a tall cliff, with support at $3.00 on Tuesday. The cross-border money remittance token adopted for Ripple's payment platform printed a steady recovery on Sunday and Monday, but resistance at $3.10 limited price movement.
CROSS
CROSS$0.31916-0.44%
XRP
XRP$3.2244+2.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01664+4.85%
Edge
EDGE$0.29654+0.33%
Споделяне
Fxstreet2025/08/06 01:00
Solana Mobile Ships 150K Seeker Phones to 50+ Countries, SOL Jumps 2%

Solana Mobile Ships 150K Seeker Phones to 50+ Countries, SOL Jumps 2%

Solana Mobile has initiated the rollout of its second-generation Seeker smartphone, with an initial pre-order batch of 150,000 devices now shipping to customers across more than 50 countries worldwide. The company confirmed through an August 4 announcement on X that tens of thousands of Seeker units are currently en route to customers. Early recipients have verified the delivery and reported that the device is priced between $450-$500, featuring premium specifications including a MediaTek 8-core processor, 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with wireless charging capability. I just completed the shipment process for my @solanamobile phone today. Looking forward to see the phone. Solana Seeker Specs 🔍 ▪︎ Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 (8-core) ▪︎ Memory: 8GB RAM + 128GB UFS 3.1 ▪︎ Display: 6.36″ AMOLED, 2670×1200 resolution, 120Hz refresh… pic.twitter.com/RdLaa6h2Ma — Engr Gudbee || Craftiaxops (@0xEngr_gudbee) August 2, 2025 The Seeker also comes with Web3-specific functionalities such as side fingerprint authentication via Seed Vault Wallet integration and an enhanced Solana dApp Store. Solana Seeker’s Decentralized Mobile Infrastructure Challenges Apple & Google Tech The Solana Seeker smartphone, first revealed in September 2024 , represents the successor to the Saga, Solana’s inaugural crypto-native device in its series of Web3-integrated mobile offerings. Market projections suggest the Seeker is positioned to generate approximately $67.5 million in gross revenue for Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of blockchain technology firm Solana Labs. Through the Seeker, Solana Mobile seeks to decentralize device economics and incentive structures. This vision is powered by TEEPIN (Trusted Execution Environment Platform Infrastructure Network), a technological framework. The system connects hardware components, verified software, users, and network Guardians to establish a truly decentralized mobile platform. Emmett Hollyer, general manager at Solana Mobile, emphasizes that the Seeker focuses on creating “rewarding” ecosystem connections rather than traditional mobile experiences. 📽️ The future of mobile crypto is almost here – Seeker ships August 4th! @solanamobile GM @m_it unpacks the native SKR token, TEEPIN security stack, a growing dApp store 2.0, and opening the ecosystem to new devices. 👉Can it become the gold standard for mobile crypto? pic.twitter.com/m8HThsr2qU — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) May 30, 2025 Hollyer explains, “ It revolutionizes the conventional mobile business model by providing stakeholders with actual platform ownership. “ Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder and CEO of Solana Labs, articulates the ambitious goal of establishing a premium mobile ecosystem capable of competing with industry giants Google and Apple. He further elaborates on the technical possibilities: “ For instance, when the Seeker mobile generates proprietary keys guaranteed against leakage, it can implement independent double-spend protection completely offline. Users could transmit or receive tokens, even execute smart contracts, without blockchain interaction or finalization delays. “ Solana SKR Token Airdrop Could Mirror BONK’s 30M Token Bonanza The Solana Seeker includes a Genesis NFT providing owners access to future airdrops, exclusive content, and reward programs, with particular focus on the planned native ecosystem token, SKR . SKR represents the native ecosystem token for Solana mobile devices, operating on Solana’s layer-1 blockchain and expected to be “airdropped directly to builders and users for ecosystem participation.” Many industry observers believe the SKR token airdrop could replicate the success of the BONK airdrop that revitalized Saga sales after months of sluggish performance. Market sentiment suggests strong potential for rapid sellout and contribution to the anticipated “Solana summer” positive momentum. The Solana Network and its ecosystem have demonstrated strong performance throughout 2025, positively influencing SOL cryptocurrency valuations. While SOL remains down year-to-date, the asset shows renewed upward momentum and appears positioned to challenge the $200 resistance level. Source: TradingView The Seeker mobile rollout announcement has already driven SOL prices up by 2.12%, with many analysts believing further gains could mirror the 14% surge witnessed when the Android device was initially unveiled at Token 2049 in Singapore. The potential approval of the first spot SOL ETFs by the SEC could serve as an additional rally catalyst. Recently, major firms, including Bitwise, Fidelity, Grayscale, Franklin Templeton, VanEck, Canary Capital, and CoinShares, submitted amended S-1 registration statements to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, increasing approval odds to over 95% . 🤖 ChatGPT's 42-signal $SOL analysis flags critical $160 breakout amid historic staking ETF launch exploding with $33M first-day volume ranking top 10 ETF launches of 2025. #ChatGPT #Solana https://t.co/zE7OCtbBqE — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 3, 2025 Should these developments progress favorably, SOL could target the $200-$250 range by fall, positioning the Seeker launch within a broader positive market cycle for the Solana ecosystem.
Threshold
T$0.01765+3.51%
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Solana
SOL$192.52+9.82%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002595+3.34%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003963+3.39%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/06 00:30

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap