US neobank Slash partners with Stripe's Bridge to launch stablecoin for global commercial payments

US neobank Slash partners with Stripe's Bridge to launch stablecoin for global commercial payments

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, San Francisco-based corporate neobank Slash launched a payment and fund management platform on Tuesday, powered by a new USD stablecoin issued
PANews 2025/08/06
Governance Proposal Revealed: MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued Stablecoin 'MetaMask USD'

Governance Proposal Revealed: MetaMask to Launch Stripe-Issued Stablecoin 'MetaMask USD'

PANews reported on August 6th that Cryptopolitan has revealed a governance proposal that MetaMask plans to collaborate with Stripe to launch a stablecoin called "MetaMask USD." According to the existing
PANews 2025/08/06
The US SEC issued the latest guidance: Liquidity pledge is not regulated by securities laws

The US SEC issued the latest guidance: Liquidity pledge is not regulated by securities laws

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stated in its latest guidance that certain liquidity staking activities do not involve
PANews 2025/08/06
Trump says Vance is most likely to be his successor

Trump says Vance is most likely to be his successor

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Jinshi, US President Trump stated on Tuesday that current Vice President Cyril Vance is the "most likely" successor to his Make America
PANews 2025/08/06
Trump will decide on a new Fed governor this week, who could be Powell's successor.

Trump will decide on a new Fed governor this week, who could be Powell's successor.

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Global Markets, US President Donald Trump said he would decide this week who would replace outgoing Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler. The
PANews 2025/08/06
Coinbase Adds dYdX (COSMOSDYDX) to its Listing Roadmap

Coinbase Adds dYdX (COSMOSDYDX) to its Listing Roadmap

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase has officially announced the addition of dYdX (COSMOSDYDX) to its listing roadmap. The launch of trading for this asset is contingent on market
PANews 2025/08/06
Coinbase has launched TOWNS, and Coinbase International has launched TOWNS perpetual contracts.

Coinbase has launched TOWNS, and Coinbase International has launched TOWNS perpetual contracts.

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase officially launched the Towns Protocol (TOWNS) in the early morning hours, labeling it "experimental." Furthermore, Coinbase International also launched the Towns Protocol (TOWNS)
PANews 2025/08/06
Interview | SharpLink co-CEO: Our ETH treasury strategy goes far beyond staking

Interview | SharpLink co-CEO: Our ETH treasury strategy goes far beyond staking

SharpLink Gaming, once known as a sports betting affiliate technology provider, has rebranded itself to become the world’s largest corporate holder of Ether. SharpLink today is perhaps the most recognizable publicly traded Ethereum (ETH) treasury vehicle. In one of his…
Crypto.news 2025/08/06
SEC Liquid Staking Protocol Statement Is A ‘Significant Step Forward,’ Paul Atkins Says

SEC Liquid Staking Protocol Statement Is A 'Significant Step Forward,' Paul Atkins Says

United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins called the federal regulator’s Division of Corporation Finance’s statement on liquid staking protocols a “significant step forward” on Tuesday. Paul Atkins Praises SEC Liquid Staking Statement In an August 5 statement , Atkins praised the SEC’s updated guidance, which claims that liquid staking activities do not constitute securities under certain circumstances. Under my leadership, the SEC is committed to providing clear guidance on the application of the federal securities laws to emerging technologies and financial activities. https://t.co/KdIA8RAbVq pic.twitter.com/inUB1asKay — Paul Atkins (@SECPaulSAtkins) August 5, 2025 “Under my leadership, the SEC is committed to providing clear guidance on the application of the federal securities laws to emerging technologies and financial activities,” Chairman Paul S. Atkins said. “Today’s staff statement on liquid staking is a significant step forward in clarifying the staff’s view about crypto asset activities that do not fall within the SEC’s jurisdiction,” he added. “I am pleased that the SEC’s Project Crypto initiative is already producing results for the American people.” Project Crypto Underway At SEC Atkins’ commentary comes just days after the federal agency unveiled a new initiative called “Project Crypto” at the America First Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., last Thursday. According to Atkins, the blockchain-focused initiative’s goal is to “modernize the securities rules and regulations to allow America’s financial markets to move on-chain.” “The SEC will not stand idly by and watch innovations develop overseas while our capital markets remain stagnant,” Atkins said. “We are at a threshold of a new era in the history of our markets.” The blockchain-oriented program stands in direct contrast to the agency’s previous regulation-by-enforcement approach to the digital asset sector and aligns with a more crypto-friendly White House. Just last week, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released its landmark report providing clear recommendations for federal agencies to construct policy frameworks conducive to digital assets . Overall, Atkins’ remarks indicate a broader shift within the SEC toward regulatory clarity and innovation, aligning the agency more closely with the federal government’s evolving stance on cryptocurrency as a whole.
CryptoNews 2025/08/06
Donald Trump Says He’d ‘Like To’ Run For President Again In 2028

Donald Trump Says He'd 'Like To' Run For President Again In 2028

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it’s unlikely that he’ll run for a third term, despite the fact that he’d “like to,” per a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box. Donald Trump Talks Third Term Despite Constitutional Limits In an August 5 interview with the media program, the newly inaugurated U.S. president hinted at his desire to run for a constitutionally prohibited third term. “I’d like to run,” Trump said. “I have the best poll numbers I’ve ever had.” Touting his 2024 win and “the best poll numbers,” President Donald Trump told CNBC on Tuesday that “I’d like to run again." But asked by the "Squawk Box" hosts if he will attempt to seek a third term in 2028, Trump replied, “Probably not.” https://t.co/LyGqubR8Qy — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) August 5, 2025 Trump indicated in March that he could seek out an additional term in 2028, telling NBC News’ Kristin Welker that he has “methods” he can pursue. “You know, we’re very popular,” he told NBC at the time. “And you know, a lot of people would like me to do that.” Ratified on February 27, 1951, the 22nd Amendment strictly prohibits people from being elected to the office of the presidency more than twice. Should Trump choose to seek re-election at the end of his second term, he would be in direct violation of the Constitution. Polymarket Bettors Place 2028 Odds Polymarket bettors have already made their predictions for the 48th president come 2028—a new poll on the decentralized prediction market shows. According to the poll , 55% of Polymarket bettors predict that U.S. Vice President JD Vance will become the next U.S. president, while just 4% believe Trump will continue for a third term. Other potential candidates favored by Polymarket bettors include United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, media personality Tucker Carlson, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump, who largely campaigned on enacting crypto-friendly regulations , has faced scrutiny in recent weeks over his potential association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump’s political opponents have also criticized his ventures in the blockchain space , particularly in regard to his namesake $TRUMP memecoin. However, whether Polymarket bettors are correct in their predictions remains to be seen.
CryptoNews 2025/08/06

