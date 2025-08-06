Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Blur and Blast co-founded Pacman and announced the launch of new products
PANews reported on August 6th that Pacman, co-founder of Blur and Blast, responded to netizens' questions on the X platform, saying: "Looking forward to showing you what we have coming
BLUR
$0.08755
+4.92%
BLAST
$0.003085
-0.77%
FORWARD
$0.0001156
+9.46%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 11:26
The former SEC chief of staff compared liquidity pledges to the Lehman Brothers incident, and the crypto industry hit back
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to Decrypt, Amanda Fischer, former chief of staff under former SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, stated on Monday that liquidity staking could trigger a
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 10:56
Crypto markets generally fell, with BTC falling to $113,000 and ETH down 2.43%.
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to SoSoValue data, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI for July fell short of expectations, raising the risk of stagflation. Cryptocurrency markets generally experienced
BTC
$119,514.03
+0.39%
ETH
$4,586.54
+7.13%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 10:50
Animoca Brands partners with AMGI Studios and purchases KARRAT tokens on the open market
PANews reported on August 6th that Animoca Brands announced a partnership with AMGI Studios, creators and developers of the blockchain game "My Pet Hooligan," yesterday, according to its official blog.
KARRAT
$0.0672
+0.44%
GAME
$24.7547
+2.08%
OPEN
$0.000000102
+2.00%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 10:27
Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months
PANews reported on August 6th that crypto company Superform Labs announced on the X platform the establishment of the Superform Foundation, which is legally independent of Superform Labs. The Foundation
TOKEN
$0.01664
+4.85%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 10:20
Meme Daily: A chart showing the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 6, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????Updated on 8/6: The pump ecosystem is counterattacking, and some tokens are starting
PUMP
$0.003893
+11.16%
AI
$0.1339
+5.76%
MEME
$0.00182
+5.62%
MEMES
$0.00009323
+0.89%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 10:13
OpenAI in talks to sell stock at $500 billion valuation
PANews reported on August 6th that according to Jinshi, people familiar with the matter revealed that OpenAI is in preliminary talks about a possible secondary sale of employee stock, valuing
PEOPLE
$0.02108
+9.67%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 09:56
Ministry of State Security: A foreign company is using the issuance of crypto tokens as a gimmick to collect iris information, threatening national security.
PANews reported on August 6th that the Ministry of State Security's WeChat official account stated that in the digital age, biometric recognition technology has rapidly developed and been widely used
IRIS
$0.0011913
-1.37%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 09:47
Analyst: Crypto ETFs saw twice as much inflow as other categories in July
PANews reported on August 6th that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas stated on the X platform that, looking at specific ETF categories, crypto ETFs saw double the inflows of other
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 09:43
Jito proposes allocating 100% of block engine fees to the DAO treasury
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to CoinDesk, Jito Labs proposed a new governance proposal, JIP-24, on Tuesday. This proposal aims to transfer all block engine and BAM fees
DAO
$0.1237
+1.14%
BLOCK
$0.214
-4.03%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/06 09:35
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap