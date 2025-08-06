2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
White House: Apple to increase US investment commitment by $100 billion

White House: Apple to increase US investment commitment by $100 billion

PANews reported on August 6 that the White House: Apple (AAPL.O) will launch a new US manufacturing plan and will increase its US investment commitment by $100 billion. Trump will
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006475+10.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.198+3.62%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018831-13.70%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 20:52
Trump Media tests AI-powered search feature on Truth Social platform

Trump Media tests AI-powered search feature on Truth Social platform

PANews reported on August 6 that according to Jinshi, Trump Media has begun public testing of its new artificial intelligence search function "Truth Search AI" on the Truth Social platform.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.198+3.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+5.76%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 20:37
Kaito AI: Billions public offering has landed on Capital Launchpad

Kaito AI: Billions public offering has landed on Capital Launchpad

PANews reported on August 6th that Kaito AI announced on the X platform that its Billions public offering has launched on Capital Launchpad. The project is valued at $200 million
Sleepless AI
AI$0.134+5.76%
Kaito
KAITO$1.2032+4.11%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 20:34
Mining company IREN's July revenue hit a new high of $86 million, producing a total of 728 BTC

Mining company IREN's July revenue hit a new high of $86 million, producing a total of 728 BTC

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to GlobeNewswire, Nasdaq-listed mining company IREN announced July operating results, reporting $86 million in revenue and $66 million in hardware profit, both breaking
Bitcoin
BTC$119,527.31+0.34%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 20:29
ZOOZ Completes First Round of $5 Million Private Equity Funding, Plans to Use 95% of Funds in Bitcoin Reserves

ZOOZ Completes First Round of $5 Million Private Equity Funding, Plans to Use 95% of Funds in Bitcoin Reserves

PANews reported on August 6th that according to GlobeNewswire, ZOOZ, a dual-listed company on Nasdaq and Tel Aviv, has completed its first round of private financing, raising $5 million at
Telcoin
TEL$0.006428+5.15%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 20:24
Hassett says Trump's top priority is maintaining Fed independence

Hassett says Trump's top priority is maintaining Fed independence

PANews reported on August 6th that White House National Economic Council Director Hassett stated that Trump's top priority is maintaining the independence of the Federal Reserve. He expressed willingness to
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006475+10.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.198+3.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.018831-13.70%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 20:22
Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion

PANews reported on August 6th that according to Glassnode, Bitcoin holders realized over $1 billion in profits in the past 24 hours. Of this, "old" coins held for 7-10 years
SuperRare
RARE$0.05993+2.13%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 20:18
Digital asset settlement network Lynq welcomes its first institutional clients

Digital asset settlement network Lynq welcomes its first institutional clients

PANews reported on August 6th that Lynq, the digital asset settlement network jointly developed by Arca Labs, Tassat, and tZERO Group, has officially welcomed its first institutional clients. These include
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 20:09
Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys

PANews reported on August 6th that according to CoinDesk, clearing firm Marex has partnered with Brevan Howard Digital to become the first clearing bank to adopt JPMorgan Chase's blockchain settlement
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06591+5.72%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 20:03
PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA Stocks

PancakeSwap Launches Perpetual Contracts for AAPL, AMZN, and TSLA Stocks

According to PancakeSwap's official blog post on August 6, PancakeSwap Perpetuals has added a new "Stock Perpetuals" category, now offering trading of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and Tesla (TSLA) perpetual
Nowchain
NOW$0.00794+0.88%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/06 19:49

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap