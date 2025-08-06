2025-08-13 Wednesday

Roman Storm convicted in Tornado Cash case, but jury balks at key DOJ claims

Roman Storm’s trial ended with a partial victory for prosecutors, but not the sweeping condemnation they sought. Convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitter, he avoided a more damning outcome as jurors couldn’t agree on whether Tornado Cash was a…
Threshold
T$0.01765+3.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10093+0.11%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0143+1.85%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002156-0.55%
Crypto.news2025/08/07 03:01
This memecoin could make a million off $2k quicker than Ripple did in its earliest days

Early XRP holders saw life-changing gains; now LILPEPE is capturing attention as the next explosive crypto contender. #partnercontent
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.006189-2.18%
XRP
XRP$3.2279+2.30%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004489-0.46%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02778+6.64%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00795+1.01%
Crypto.news2025/08/07 02:45
TAO Synergies ramps up Bittensor holdings, now holds over 42,000 TAO

Nasdaq-listed TAO Synergies has added significantly to its Bittensor treasury holdings as it strengthens its digital asset treasury strategy. TAO Synergies, one of the largest publicly-traded holder of Bittensor (TAO) as a treasury asset, announced that it currently holds 42,111…
Bittensor
TAO$388.56+6.53%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00795+1.01%
Crypto.news2025/08/07 01:26
Investors ignore Bonk, PEPE; This memecoin under $0.0000002 could replace SHIB, DOGE

Pepeto is shaking up the memecoin scene with real utility, zero trading tax, and a $5.7m presale, positioning itself as a strong 2025 contender against SHIB and DOGE. #sponsored
RealLink
REAL$0.05265-0.66%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001348+3.21%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002603+3.54%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.006189-2.18%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000642+9.27%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23444+4.06%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001216+7.61%
Crypto.news2025/08/07 01:00
Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India’s onchain evolution

Karnataka’s tech capital appears to be going all-in on blockchain. Behind closed doors, Coinbase’s legal chief and Indian officials mapped out a surprising alliance: developer tools, cyberdefense, and a potential policy shift that could influence India’s onchain playbook. On August…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:46
Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre

Metaplanet stock price has crashed and entered a bear market as demand for Bitcoin treasury companies waned and investors began booking profits. Metaplanet shares have plunged to ¥910 ($6.18), the lowest level seen since May 23 and 55% below this…
MAY
MAY$0.05094-0.79%
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:44
Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k

With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
Bitcoin
BTC$119,546.04+0.36%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.17+1.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001895+0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.17308-1.22%
AaveToken
AAVE$318.59+7.00%
Crypto.news2025/08/07 00:35
Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair

PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase announced it will launch the COSMOSDYDX-USD trading pair starting at 9:00 AM PDT on August 7, 2025, subject to liquidity requirements. Users must
dYdX
DYDX$0.6721+5.64%
PANews2025/08/06 23:58
Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq

PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.203+3.68%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2144-6.21%
PANews2025/08/06 23:49
Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp

PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.2144-6.21%
PANews2025/08/06 23:39

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap