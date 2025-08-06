Борса MEXC
Roman Storm convicted in Tornado Cash case, but jury balks at key DOJ claims
Roman Storm’s trial ended with a partial victory for prosecutors, but not the sweeping condemnation they sought. Convicted of running an unlicensed money transmitter, he avoided a more damning outcome as jurors couldn’t agree on whether Tornado Cash was a…
T
$0.01765
+3.51%
MORE
$0.10093
+0.11%
STORM
$0.0143
+1.85%
NOT
$0.002156
-0.55%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 03:01
This memecoin could make a million off $2k quicker than Ripple did in its earliest days
Early XRP holders saw life-changing gains; now LILPEPE is capturing attention as the next explosive crypto contender. #partnercontent
MEMECOIN
$0.006189
-2.18%
XRP
$3.2279
+2.30%
LIFE
$0.00004489
-0.46%
GAINS
$0.02778
+6.64%
NOW
$0.00795
+1.01%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 02:45
TAO Synergies ramps up Bittensor holdings, now holds over 42,000 TAO
Nasdaq-listed TAO Synergies has added significantly to its Bittensor treasury holdings as it strengthens its digital asset treasury strategy. TAO Synergies, one of the largest publicly-traded holder of Bittensor (TAO) as a treasury asset, announced that it currently holds 42,111…
TAO
$388.56
+6.53%
NOW
$0.00795
+1.01%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 01:26
Investors ignore Bonk, PEPE; This memecoin under $0.0000002 could replace SHIB, DOGE
Pepeto is shaking up the memecoin scene with real utility, zero trading tax, and a $5.7m presale, positioning itself as a strong 2025 contender against SHIB and DOGE. #sponsored
REAL
$0.05265
-0.66%
SHIB
$0.00001348
+3.21%
BONK
$0.00002603
+3.54%
MEMECOIN
$0.006189
-2.18%
ZERO
$0.0000642
+9.27%
DOGE
$0.23444
+4.06%
PEPE
$0.00001216
+7.61%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 01:00
Coinbase picks Karnataka to rethink its role in India’s onchain evolution
Karnataka’s tech capital appears to be going all-in on blockchain. Behind closed doors, Coinbase’s legal chief and Indian officials mapped out a surprising alliance: developer tools, cyberdefense, and a potential policy shift that could influence India’s onchain playbook. On August…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:46
Metaplanet stock crashes as Bitcoin treasury companies lose their lustre
Metaplanet stock price has crashed and entered a bear market as demand for Bitcoin treasury companies waned and investors began booking profits. Metaplanet shares have plunged to ¥910 ($6.18), the lowest level seen since May 23 and 55% below this…
MAY
$0.05094
-0.79%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:44
Can XYZ outshine HYPE and AAVE this cycle? Analysts say yes, if BTC holds $100k
With Bitcoin holding strong, XYZ is gaining momentum as analysts predict it could outshine major DeFi contenders. #partnercontent
BTC
$119,546.04
+0.36%
HYPE
$44.17
+1.65%
DEFI
$0.001895
+0.74%
MAJOR
$0.17308
-1.22%
AAVE
$318.59
+7.00%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 00:35
Coinbase to List dYdX Native Asset COSMOSDYDX Trading Pair
PANews reported on August 6th that Coinbase announced it will launch the COSMOSDYDX-USD trading pair starting at 9:00 AM PDT on August 7, 2025, subject to liquidity requirements. Users must
DYDX
$0.6721
+5.64%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:58
Trump family-linked mining company American Bitcoin plans to list on Nasdaq
PANews reported on August 6th that according to The Block , Gryphon Digital Mining shareholders have begun voting on a proposed merger with Hut 8 subsidiary American Bitcoin Corp. Upon
TRUMP
$9.203
+3.68%
BLOCK
$0.2144
-6.21%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:49
Bakkt plans to acquire a 30% stake in Japan's Marusho Hotta and rename it bitcoin.jp
PANews reported on August 6th that, according to The Block, Bakkt announced it will acquire approximately 30% of the shares of Japanese listed company Marusho Hotta, becoming its largest shareholder.
BLOCK
$0.2144
-6.21%
PANews
2025/08/06 23:39
