2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Monero Price Forecast: Privacy coin hits two-month low

Monero Price Forecast: Privacy coin hits two-month low

Monero (XMR) price trades in the red around $284 at the time of writing on Thursday, extending its losses by 6% so far this week to hit a fresh two-month low. Bearish sentiment is growing, as reflected in rising short positions and increased activity in the futures market.
Fxstreet2025/08/07 12:00
Crypto Market July Report: The Tariff War Enters a Desensitization Period, and Three Major Dynamics Emerge in the Post-Tariff Era

Crypto Market July Report: The Tariff War Enters a Desensitization Period, and Three Major Dynamics Emerge in the Post-Tariff Era

July marked a pivotal turning point for global markets. Trump, in a rare move, pressured the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to ease government debt pressure. However, Powell, upholding
PANews2025/08/07 12:00
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $35.1243 million yesterday, with only the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF seeing a net outflow of ETH.

Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $35.1243 million yesterday, with only the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF seeing a net outflow of ETH.

PANews reported on August 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$35.1243 million yesterday (August 6, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews2025/08/07 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $91.5543 million yesterday, turning into a net inflow after four consecutive days of outflow

Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $91.5543 million yesterday, turning into a net inflow after four consecutive days of outflow

PANews reported on August 7 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 6, Eastern Time) was US$91.5543 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews2025/08/07 11:55
DigiFT to Launch CUBX, Southeast Asia’s First Regulated Fintech Loan Tokenization Product

DigiFT to Launch CUBX, Southeast Asia's First Regulated Fintech Loan Tokenization Product

PANews reported on August 7th that DigiFT, a licensed Singapore-based crypto exchange, will launch CUBX, Southeast Asia's first regulated fintech loan tokenization product. The token, issued by Singapore-based Docking Tech,
PANews2025/08/07 11:50
Hubei Xiangyang police cracked a case involving illegal fund transfers using virtual currency and recovered over 1.5 million yuan in stolen money and returned it to the victims.

Hubei Xiangyang police cracked a case involving illegal fund transfers using virtual currency and recovered over 1.5 million yuan in stolen money and returned it to the victims.

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jimu News, recently, after the Baokang County Procuratorate of Xiangyang City, Hubei Province filed a public prosecution, the local court sentenced the
PANews2025/08/07 11:17
USDC Leads 3x Rise in Crypto-Based Salary Payments Over Past Year: Survey

USDC Leads 3x Rise in Crypto-Based Salary Payments Over Past Year: Survey

The share of workers paid in cryptocurrency has more than tripled over the past year, with USDC emerging as the most popular digital asset for payroll, according to Pantera Capital’s 2024 Blockchain Compensation Survey . In 2023, only 3% of respondents reported receiving any part of their salary in crypto. That figure jumped to 9.6% in 2024, as blockchain-native firms and DAOs increasingly turned to stablecoins and tokens to compensate employees and contributors. At the same time, the share of workers paid exclusively in fiat dropped from 97% to 89.1%. This shift shows a broader willingness among companies to integrate digital assets into day-to-day operations, particularly in roles that span borders or operate within decentralized ecosystems. Stablecoins Become Standard for Crypto Wages, USDC in Front Among those receiving crypto compensation, USDC was the dominant choice. The dollar-pegged stablecoin accounted for 63% of all crypto salaries, far outpacing USDT , which held a 28.6% share. Other tokens like Solana and Ethereum made up a smaller slice, with 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively. Our mission is to support the long-term success of both our portfolio companies and the broader crypto ecosystem. One major gap we’ve consistently seen? Reliable, transparent compensation data for crypto teams. That’s why we created our annual Crypto Compensation Survey – a… — Pantera Capital (@PanteraCapital) August 6, 2025 Pantera’s survey covers blockchain engineers, product managers, legal and operations staff across the industry. The results suggest that stablecoins are no longer limited to trading pairs or DeFi use cases, but are also becoming a practical tool for payroll and international payments. USDC Adoption in Payroll Strengthened by Monthly Reserve Disclosures Crypto compensation offers several advantages, especially for globally distributed teams. Stablecoins enable faster settlement times, lower transaction fees and easier access to US dollar value in regions with banking restrictions or currency instability. The findings also point to growing confidence in USDC’s reputation for regulatory compliance and transparency, particularly after Circle, its issuer, began publishing detailed monthly reserve reports and secured access to US Treasuries. More Workers Opt to Split Salaries Between Cash and Crypto While full salary payments in crypto remain uncommon, hybrid arrangements are gaining traction. Many firms now allow employees to split their compensation between fiat and digital assets, giving workers the option to dollar-cost average into crypto markets or spend directly using Web3 wallets. Pantera’s report did not disclose regional trends, but the surge in crypto salaries is likely driven in part by Asia-based teams and contractors who rely on stablecoins for cost-effective cross-border payments. The rise of on-chain compensation also comes as more crypto-native companies formalize operations. With better treasury management tools, real-time payroll rails and accounting platforms tailored for digital assets, the logistical barriers to paying in crypto are beginning to fall.
CryptoNews2025/08/07 10:46
Scam Sniffer: Beware of the "DappRadar" phishing site that ranks first in Bing searches

Scam Sniffer: Beware of the "DappRadar" phishing site that ranks first in Bing searches

PANews reported on August 7th that Scam Sniffer tweeted that the Bing search engine's "DappRadar" phishing website ranked first, reminding users to verify URLs.
PANews2025/08/07 10:37
Trollface creator says he has no intention of participating in a memecoin based on his work and will not take legal action

Trollface creator says he has no intention of participating in a memecoin based on his work and will not take legal action

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Decrypt, Carlos Ramirez (nicknamed Whynne, creator of Trollface) stated in his first interview in a decade that he has "no intention" of
PANews2025/08/07 10:30
Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 6-7)

Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 6-7)

A whale/institution created a new wallet and increased its holdings by 11,062 ETH. In the past three days, it created 5 wallets and increased its holdings by over $500 million
PANews2025/08/07 10:30

