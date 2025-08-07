Борса MEXC
ETH holds $3.6K as Ethereum daily transactions near all-time high
Ethereum was trading at $3,658 at press time, posting a 2.2% gain over the last 24 hours as on-chain metrics show a surge in transaction activity. The price remains 30% higher than it was a month ago, even though it…
NEAR
$2.776
+5.79%
ETH
$4,593.96
+7.36%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:57
Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology makes a US$5 million strategic investment in Lightnet to build a RWA ecosystem
PANews reported on August 7 that according to an announcement from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Hong Kong-listed company Yisou Technology announced a strategic investment of US$5 million in Lightnet,
RWA
$0.005478
+13.93%
PANews
2025/08/07 12:55
PeckShield: Google search results for "Aave" lead to phishing sites
PANews reported on August 7th that a fake phishing ad impersonating Aave appeared at the top of Google search results, according to PeckShield. Users are advised not to interact with
TOP
$0.000096
--%
AAVE
$318.43
+7.06%
NOT
$0.002157
-0.32%
PANews
2025/08/07 12:43
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for August 07, 2025 – Bitcoin Drifts in Fragile Range as Layer2 and RWA Tokens Outperform
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with Bitcoin hovering around $114K and Ethereum briefly breaking above $3,700 before settling slightly lower. BTC is caught in a low-liquidity “air gap” between $110K and $116K, raising concerns about further downside if demand doesn’t return. While Layer2 tokens like Arbitrum and Mantle jumped over 8%, and CeFi assets like BNB and CRO saw modest gains, sectors like Meme, PayFi, and AI posted losses. Market conviction remains weak, with ETF outflows and cautious derivatives activity reflecting a fragile backdrop. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
T
$0.01766
+3.57%
BNB
$831.22
+2.07%
BTC
$119,546.05
+0.37%
CRO
$0.16173
-4.40%
LIKE
$0.011038
+2.09%
RWA
$0.005478
+13.93%
CryptoNews
2025/08/07 12:32
Orca DAO proposes Solana staking and ORCA buybacks
Orca DAO has introduced a new treasury proposal designed to strengthen the Orca protocol through Solana staking and long-term token buybacks. The proposal was posted to the Orca (ORCA) governance forum on Aug 6. The DAO’s Governance Council would have…
TOKEN
$0.01667
+4.90%
ORCA
$2.673
+5.23%
DAO
$0.1238
+1.55%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:30
Babylon unveils trustless BTC vaults for DeFi and staking
Babylon Labs has introduced a breakthrough in decentralized finance with the launch of trustless Bitcoin vaults. Announced via an Aug. 6 post on X, these vaults allow native Bitcoin (BTC) to be used in decentralized finance applications, such as lending,…
BTC
$119,546.05
+0.37%
DEFI
$0.001896
+0.79%
VIA
$0.0184
+1.09%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 12:30
Trump: Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump posted on social media: "Reciprocal tariffs will take effect at midnight tonight (12:00 Beijing time)! Billions of dollars
TRUMP
$9.205
+3.72%
EFFECT
$0.006079
+1.67%
PANews
2025/08/07 12:23
Crypto Asset Manager Parataxis to Go Public in SPAC Merger, $640M BTC Treasury in Focus
Parataxis Holdings, an institutional digital asset manager, has confirmed a SPAC merger with SilverBox Corp IV to raise up to $640 million for a NYSE-listed Bitcoin treasury company. The combined firm will be named Pubco and will trade under the ticker “PRTX,” an official release noted. SPAC Earmarks $31M for BTC Purchase The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal will deliver up to $240 million to Parataxis Holdings, subject to shareholder redemptions. “This includes $31 million of equity that will be funded immediately to purchase BTC,” the company said. Further, the deal values the combined company at $400 million, at a $10 share price. The share purchase agreement will give Pubco the flexibility to raise additional capital as needed to support the continued accumulation of BTC, it added. According to Parataxis CEO Edward Chin, the deal would make the new entity “well capitalised” to execute a BTC treasury strategy in the US. “We will also be ideally positioned to further establish and grow our successful foothold in South Korea with Parataxis Korea,” Chin said. Bitcoin Treasury Model Uptick The SPAC merger follows several other companies’ models in pursuing a Bitcoin treasury strategy, led by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). Corporate buyers and Wall Street investors have added more than 166,000 Bitcoin in July. Per Bitcoin Treasuries data , the total BTC holdings, including publicly traded companies and exchange-traded products, increased to 3.64 million BTC worth $428 billion at month-end. “Today’s announcement brings us closer to realizing our vision of creating a publicly listed entity that delivers differentiated exposure to Bitcoin via a disciplined, institutional platform investing across underserved growth markets,” CEO Edward Chin added. Besides, the SPAC deal will specifically allow the firm to expand its BTC treasury strategy in the US and South Korean markets.
BTC
$119,546.05
+0.37%
MORE
$0.10092
+0.09%
GROW
$0.0097
+3.19%
WELL
$0.0001384
-1.35%
GO
$0.00025
+19.04%
CryptoNews
2025/08/07 12:14
Delin Holdings plans to raise HK$653.3 million to focus on developing blockchain, RWA and virtual asset businesses
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on August 7th (before trading hours), the company, the sellers DA Wolf and Mr. Chen,
PANews
2025/08/07 12:12
Cboe has filed an application with the US SEC seeking permission for the VanEck Ethereum ETF to be collateralized.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to official information from the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Cboe BZX has submitted a 19b-4 document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
PANews
2025/08/07 12:02
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap