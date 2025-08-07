Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
ECR Minerals, a publicly listed gold exploration and development company, has launched a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy.
PANews reported on August 7th that ECR Minerals, a gold exploration and development company listed on the London Stock Exchange, plans to adopt a Bitcoin treasury reserve strategy, according to
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-30.30%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 14:21
Some old YouTube accounts were stolen and used to promote fraudulent trading robots. The scam has currently stolen 256 ETH
PANews reported on August 7th that cybersecurity firm SentinelLABS reported that several YouTube accounts that previously published crypto news and investment tips had been compromised by criminals to promote scam
ETH
$4,593.96
+7.36%
SCAM
$0.0000049
--%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 14:13
Japanese fashion brand ANAP increased its holdings by 82.33 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 913.45.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to an official announcement, Japanese fashion brand ANAP purchased 82.33 BTC and currently owns a total of 913.45 BTC.
BTC
$119,546.05
+0.37%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 14:03
Fuel and Rockets: Is the Perpetual Contract the Engine of This Round of Alt-Bull Market?
The 2025 crypto bull market may already be here, but the way it roars will be unlike any other. If you're still focusing on spot trading volume to gauge market
HERE
$0.00058
+7.40%
BULL
$0.004286
+1.08%
MAY
$0.05103
-0.62%
FUEL
$0.00738
-3.02%
ALT
$0.003216
+2.35%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 14:00
Caila, the AI agent for the BNB Chain ecosystem, announced on X that it is entering the Kalshi
PANews reported on August 7th that Caila, an AI agent within the BNB Chain ecosystem, has begun participating in the weather forecast section of Kalshi, a US CFTC-regulated prediction market
BNB
$831.22
+2.07%
AI
$0.1343
+6.08%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 13:47
Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed shares surged over 20% in the day.
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, Cao Cao Travel's Hong Kong-listed stock rose by more than 20% during the day, possibly influenced by the news that "Cao
MORE
$0.10092
+0.09%
ROSE
$0.02882
+4.91%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 13:38
HashFlare founders ask US court to reduce prison time
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Cointelegraph, the co-founders of the defunct cryptocurrency mining service HashFlare asked a US judge to exempt them from additional imprisonment after admitting
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 13:17
OpenAI may release GPT-5 tomorrow
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to the Science and Technology Innovation Board Daily, OpenAI's official account posted on the social platform X that it would host a livestream
MAY
$0.05103
-0.62%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 13:05
Three major challenges behind Circle, the first compliant stablecoin
Circle’s listing has sparked market attention to stablecoins, making it the first compliant stablecoin. However, there are hidden dangers behind the glamour. After reading Circle's IPO prospectus, we can actually
MAJOR
$0.17302
-1.39%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 13:00
Solana-based Meme Coins: PENGU, SPX eye further gains as selling pressure wanes
Solana-based meme coins, such as Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) and SPX6900 (SPX), rank among the top performers in the cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, at press time.
SPX
$1.7866
+1.00%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
PENGU
$0.036433
-0.89%
GAINS
$0.02777
+6.68%
MEME
$0.001825
+5.79%
Споделяне
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 13:00
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap