Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
A Conversation with TD Cowen's Head of Research: Analyzing the Key to MSTR's Record-Breaking Q2 Earnings: $10 Billion in Net Revenue
Original title: In Q2 Earnings, MSTR Surges, and Coinbase Stumbles. But What's Next? Moderator: Steven Ehrlich, Lead Writer, Unchained Guests: Lance Vitanza, Managing Director and Head of Equity Research at
NET
$0.0001029
+2.77%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 18:00
Savvy Mining users earn daily by activating BTC miners with XRP
With XRP gaining momentum, platforms like SAVVY MINING offer investors a way to earn daily passive income without hardware or technical expertise. #partnercontent
BTC
$119,540.19
+0.36%
XRP
$3.2267
+2.33%
LIKE
$0.011036
+2.08%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 17:38
Musk: Grok Imagine video generation function is now available on Android
PANews reported on August 7th that Elon Musk announced that the Grok Imagine video generation feature is now available on Android . Users can experience the feature on Android devices,
GROK
$0.00201
+6.06%
ELON
$0.0000001209
+4.76%
IMAGINE
$0.000683
-14.16%
NOW
$0.00794
+1.01%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 17:36
Exclusive Interview with Solana Mobile General Manager: How does the zero-commission Web3 mobile Seeker start the flywheel effect?
Author: Token Relations Compiled by Tim, PANews In this month’s new Solana Sessions interview series, we spoke with Emmett Hollyer, General Manager of Solana Mobile. Solana Mobile, an innovative project
MOBILE
$0.0003961
+3.42%
EFFECT
$0.006079
+1.67%
TOKEN
$0.01667
+4.90%
ZERO
$0.00006408
+9.05%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 17:30
UAE SCA and Dubai VARA reach crypto regulatory cooperation to promote mutual recognition of licenses
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Cointelegraph , the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority ( SCA ) and the Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority ( VARA ) announced
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 17:27
INFINIT: IN airdrop claims will open today at 18:00 for a period of one month
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to an official announcement, users of the INFINIT ecosystem can now claim the IN airdrop at claim.infinit.tech from 6:00 PM on August 7th
OPEN
$0.000000102
+2.00%
NOW
$0.00794
+1.01%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 17:22
Number Of Salaries Paid In Crypto Triples In A Year With USDC The Favorite: Report
The number of professionals that are receiving their salaries in crypto has tripled between 2023 and 2024 with USD Coin (USDC) the preferred payment option amid Circle’s enterprise push, a
USDC
$1
+0.01%
PUSH
$0.04146
+0.21%
PAID
$0.033
+32.00%
Споделяне
Insidebitcoins
2025/08/07 17:18
China's central bank will conduct 700 billion yuan of reverse repurchase operations
PANews reported on August 7 that the People's Bank of China's Open Market Operations Office issued an announcement stating that in order to maintain ample liquidity in the banking system,
PEOPLE
$0.02127
+10.49%
ORDER
$0.124
+6.52%
BANK
$0.06578
+5.28%
OPEN
$0.000000102
+2.00%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 17:06
WLFI launches USD1 points program to reward stablecoin users
PANews reported on August 7th that WLFI announced the upcoming launch of a USD1 Points Program, aiming to reward stablecoin users through a loyalty reward mechanism. The program will initially
USD1
$0.9999
-0.01%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 16:46
AguilaTrades once again spent 4.6 million USDC leverage to open $98 million in BTC and ETH long positions
PANews reported on August 7th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that AguilaTrades, the "mysterious whale" who previously lost $40 million, has become active again. He deposited $4.6 million in USDC
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/07 16:36
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap