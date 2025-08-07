Борса MEXC
US Treasury Secretary Benson: I don't think this is the biggest reshaping of the trade landscape since 1935
PANews reported on August 7 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson & Shaw said: "I don't think this is the biggest reshaping of the trade landscape since 1935. Previous regulatory policies
PANews
2025/08/07 19:25
The Bank of England hints its rate-cutting campaign may be coming to an end
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Jinshi, the Bank of England reiterated its guidance of "taking a gradual and cautious approach" to further cutting borrowing costs, but added
PANews
2025/08/07 19:16
Building the backbone: Asia’s race to realize RWA markets | Opinion
Asia’s diverse markets offer ideal sandboxes to run pilots, scale what works, and connect lessons learned across borders.
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:07
Bank of England cuts interest rates by 25bp
PANews reported on August 7 that the Bank of England lowered its policy interest rate from 4.25% to 4%, the fifth rate cut in this round of rate cuts, in
PANews
2025/08/07 19:01
Nobel Prize winner Johnson: The crypto crisis is coming
By Simon Johnson Compiled by: Bitpush After passing a major piece of digital currency legislation (the GENIUS Act), and with more bills pending (the CLARITY Act has already passed the
PANews
2025/08/07 19:00
Union Jack Oil plans to deploy Bitcoin mining rigs in West Newton ahead of BTC treasury proposal
U.K. listed oil and gas company Union Jack Oil intends to with partner with a joint venture to deploy Bitcoin mining facilities at a West Newton gas field. Will it lead to a Bitcoin treasury? According to a press release,…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 18:46
Ant Financial: Its self-developed public blockchain Jovay is expected to launch on the mainnet in September this year, and will not involve a token issuance.
PANews reported on August 7th that Ant Group Vice President and President of Ant Digit's blockchain business, Bian Zhuoqun, revealed today that the company's self-developed public blockchain, capable of processing
PANews
2025/08/07 18:11
Trump to sign executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies
PANews reported on August 7 that according to foreign media reports, Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday, intending to allow private equity, real estate, cryptocurrencies and other alternative
PANews
2025/08/07 18:08
Hong Kong's first RWA industry white paper released: The idea that everything can be RWA is a false proposition
PANews reported on August 7th that, according to 36Kr, the "Real-World Asset Warranty (RWA) Industry Development Research Report - Industry Edition 2025" was released in Hong Kong today, systematically proposing
PANews
2025/08/07 18:03
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC consolidates as Trump tariffs go into effect
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading sideways below the $116,000 mark so far this week, reflecting a cautious tone among traders amid growing macroeconomic uncertainty.
Fxstreet
2025/08/07 18:01
