2025-08-13 Wednesday
SEC clarity on liquid staking strengthens Ethereum’s investment case
The SEC has clarified that certain liquid staking models do not constitute securities offerings, providing a clearer regulatory framework for Ethereum-based staking protocols. SEC draws the line on liquid staking On Aug. 5, the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Division…
NOT
$0.002156
-0.36%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:08
Greenidge sells Mississippi Bitcoin mine for $3.9 million
PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed mining company Greenidge Generation announced the sale of its Bitcoin mining facility in Mississippi to an affiliate of LM Funding America, a US-based
AMERICA
$0.0002099
-18.48%
PANews
2025/08/07 20:01
Let’s talk operations instead of technology: How does Hyperliquid move the exchange’s “growth black box” onto the blockchain?
Candy@TEDAO｜Author Introduction | Can the “business ledgers” behind transactions also be made public? In the DeFi world, every transaction is recorded on an immutable public ledger, accessible to anyone. We're
ANYONE
$0.7165
+13.49%
MOVE
$0.1414
+2.24%
BLACK
$0.6273
+3.08%
DEFI
$0.001896
+0.79%
TALK
$0.119
+10.08%
PANews
2025/08/07 20:00
HashiCorp Vault exposed multiple zero-day vulnerabilities involving authentication and remote code execution
PANews reported on August 7th that HashiCorp Vault, a wallet and key management tool widely used in the cryptocurrency industry, has recently been exposed to multiple zero-day vulnerabilities, covering key
ZERO
$0.000064
+8.93%
WALLET
$0.02978
+2.19%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:53
A certain ETH short whale's 70,000 ETH short position has been liquidated, and currently there are 25,000 ETH short positions remaining
PANews reported on August 7th that according to Yu Jin, a well-known ETH short whale (with a historical win rate of 75%) had his 70,000 ETH short position liquidated. He
WELL
$0.0001384
-1.35%
ETH
$4,592.73
+7.33%
WIN
$0.00006246
+3.13%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:43
WLFI gears up to launch its USD1 stablecoin rewards program, here’s how to earn points
The WLFI project is preparing to launch a new loyalty program for USD1 stablecoin holders that will involve selected partners and a points system. Here’s how holders can earn points. According to a recent post by World Liberty Financial, the…
LIBERTY
$0.12852
-1.96%
USD1
$1
--%
HERE
$0.00058
+7.40%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:41
Bitcoin ETFs end 4-day bleeding streak with $92M inflows, can BTC follow?
The U.S.-listed Bitcoin-tracking exchange-traded funds have finally broken their losing streak, snapping back with a positive trading session after days of heavy outflows. According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin ETFs pulled in approximately $91.6 million in net inflows on August 6.…
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
BTC
$119,558.02
+0.38%
NET
$0.0001029
+2.77%
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 19:38
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: Paras Malik will lead the U.S. Treasury’s AI-related work
PANews reported on August 7 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson said Paras Malik is leading the Treasury Department's AI efforts. He also stated that the trade agreement is essentially complete,
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
AI
$0.1342
+5.91%
TRADE
$0.12785
+3.55%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:36
Trump: Instructs U.S. Commerce Department to conduct census
PANews reported on August 7 that US President Trump posted on social media: "I have instructed our Department of Commerce to immediately begin a new, highly accurate census based on
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
TRUMP
$9.203
+3.70%
PANews
2025/08/07 19:26
