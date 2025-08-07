Борса MEXC
Is the last hope for the Bitcoin ecosystem dying? After two years of waiting, the RGB protocol mainnet launch is disappointing.
Original/Odaily Planet Daily Author/Golem At 1:00 AM on August 7th, the RGB protocol, a Bitcoin scaling solution that has been in development for two years, finally launched on the mainnet.
PANews
2025/08/07 21:00
Chainlink Launches Chainlink Reserve to Build a Strategic Reserve of LINK
PANews reported on August 7 that Chainlink has launched Chainlink Reserve , which aims to establish a strategic LINK token reserve.
PANews
2025/08/07 20:59
Galaxy's GK8 Launches Lido ETH Custody Service
PANews reported on August 7th that Galaxy's institutional-grade custodian, GK8, has integrated custody support for the Lido protocol's stETH token, according to Lido's official blog. GK8 clients can now securely
PANews
2025/08/07 20:56
Crypto set for 401(k) access as Trump executive order looms
Crypto could soon get access to the $1.25 trillion held in U.S. 401(k) retirement accounts.
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:55
The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 2 was 226,000, while the expected number was 221,000.
PANews reported on August 7 that the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending August 2 was 226,000, in line with expectations of 221,000.
PANews
2025/08/07 20:34
Turn crypto into daily income: How JAMining’s fixed-return model works
As crypto markets stay uncertain, JAMining offers a way to earn daily USD-based returns from digital assets; no trading, hardware, or market timing needed. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:28
Ripple to acquire stablecoin platform Rail for $200 million
PANews reported on August 7 that according to Solid Intel , Ripple plans to acquire the stablecoin platform Rail for US$200 million .
PANews
2025/08/07 20:26
Robinhood launches ONDO and FLOKI for US users
PANews reported on August 7 that Robinhood Crypto launched ONDO and FLOKI for US users.
PANews
2025/08/07 20:21
SharpLink Completes $200 Million Private Placement, Plans to Expand Ethereum Vault
PANews reported on August 7th that SharpLink (SBET) announced the completion of a $200 million private placement at $19.50 per share, led by four global institutional investors. This round of
PANews
2025/08/07 20:17
Fake Aave ads top Google top search results again, targets investors with phishing links
A fresh wave of fake Aave ads has surfaced at the top of Google search results, pushing a phishing site designed to trick users into signing malicious transactions that drain their crypto wallets. Blockchain security firm PeckShield Alert flagged the…
Crypto.news
2025/08/07 20:10
