2025-08-13 Wednesday

Report: Waller emerges as frontrunner for next Fed chair

Report: Waller emerges as frontrunner for next Fed chair

PANews reported on August 7th that Federal Reserve Board Governor Waller is emerging as a leading candidate for Fed Chair as Trump's advisers search for Powell's successor, according to people
PANews2025/08/07 22:15
Scenius Capital Closes $20 Million in New Fund, Focused on Supporting Emerging Crypto VCs

Scenius Capital Closes $20 Million in New Fund, Focused on Supporting Emerging Crypto VCs

PANews reported on August 7th that, according to Blockworks, Scenius Capital announced the completion of a slightly oversubscribed $20 million new fund focused on investing in emerging crypto venture capital
PANews2025/08/07 22:14
Plasma and Aave jointly launch the first on-chain fund designed specifically for institutions

Plasma and Aave jointly launch the first on-chain fund designed specifically for institutions

PANews reported on August 7th that Plasma and Aave will collaborate to launch the first on-chain fund for a new global financial system dedicated to institutions. The fund aims to
PANews2025/08/07 22:10
Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 607 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 4,116 ETH.

Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 607 BTC today, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of 4,116 ETH.

According to a report from Lookonchain on August 7th, ten Bitcoin ETFs saw a net inflow of 607 BTC (approximately $70.72 million) today. iShares (Blackrock) saw a net inflow of
PANews2025/08/07 22:04
Donald Trump Set To Sign Executive Order That Will Open Crypto To 401(k) Investors, Bloomberg Says

Donald Trump Set To Sign Executive Order That Will Open Crypto To 401(k) Investors, Bloomberg Says

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order that will allow for American 401(k)s to invest in crypto, real estate and private equity. According to a Bloomberg report that
Insidebitcoins2025/08/07 21:55
Dow gains 200 points amid Trump's chip tariffs move

Dow gains 200 points amid Trump’s chip tariffs move

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 200 points as stocks added to the previous session’s gains, with President Donald Trump’s chip tariff announcement buoying tech stocks. The Dow opened 200 points higher, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the…
Crypto.news2025/08/07 21:45
Bio Protocol launches new points system BioXP

Bio Protocol launches new points system BioXP

PANews reported on August 7th that Bio Protocol recently officially launched its new points system, BioXP. Users can earn points through ecosystem development, staking, social interaction, and more. To reward
BIO Protocol
BIO$0.1223-3.21%
PANews2025/08/07 21:39
US cryptocurrency stocks rose, with Coinbase up more than 3%.

US cryptocurrency stocks rose, with Coinbase up more than 3%.

PANews reported on August 7 that the U.S. cryptocurrency sector rose, with Coinbase (COIN.O) up more than 3%, Bitfarm up nearly 4%, and Hut 8 up nearly 5%. White House
PANews2025/08/07 21:35
Mind Network launches on-chain messaging system to support RWA compliance, privacy, and encryption ecosystem

Mind Network launches on-chain messaging system to support RWA compliance, privacy, and encryption ecosystem

PANews reported on August 7 that Mind Network officially launched a new protocol, Encrypted Messaging Onchain, which aims to provide native, compliant privacy and communication capabilities for real-world asset (RWA)
PANews2025/08/07 21:21
JPMorgan launches on-chain repo solution based on Kinexys blockchain

JPMorgan launches on-chain repo solution based on Kinexys blockchain

PANews reported on August 7th that JPMorgan (JPMorgan Chase) has launched an on-chain intraday repo (repo) solution based on its proprietary Kinexys blockchain network. This tool allows traders to exchange
PANews2025/08/07 21:05

