2025-08-13 Wednesday

Ripple to Acquire Stablecoin Platform Rail for $200M – Impact on XRP Price?

Ripple, a leading force in enterprise blockchain and crypto-based payments, announced on Thursday its acquisition of stablecoin-powered platform Rail for $200 million. Today, we’re acquiring @RailFinancial : https://t.co/phM8Bnsa7m This strengthens Ripple’s leadership in crypto infrastructure and stablecoin payments by adding Rail’s robust back-office and virtual account capabilities to our global payments network. Learn how this deal enables… — Ripple (@Ripple) August 7, 2025 Ripple said that it will integrate Rail’s virtual accounts and automated back-office tools, streamlining international business transactions. “Stablecoins are quickly becoming a cornerstone of modern finance. With Rail, we are uniquely positioned to drive the next phase of innovation and adoption of stablecoins and blockchain in global payments,” said Monica Long, Ripple President. Stablecoin Capabilities Meet Ripple’s Liquidity Engine In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said that with the deal, Ripple and Rail will jointly support the growing demand for stablecoin-based flows. Together, they will provide pay-in and pay-out capabilities across global corridors without requiring customers to hold crypto on their balance sheets. This opens doors for third-party payments, internal treasury flows, and integration of various digital assets, including Ripple’s own XRP, stablecoin RLUSD, and others. Customers will benefit from virtual accounts and collection tools, eliminating the need for crypto bank accounts or centralized exchange wallets—lowering operational friction. A Bold Step Toward Global Crypto Dominance “Ripple shares our vision,” said Rail’s CEO, Bhanu Kohli, noting that Rail is on track to process over 10% of the projected $36 billion global B2B stablecoin payment volume in 2025. “Together, we’re excited to bring our innovation to the millions of businesses that move money internationally.” The deal is expected to close in Q4 2025, pending regulatory approvals. With more than $3 billion already invested in the crypto ecosystem, Ripple’s latest acquisition reinforces its intention to lead not only in XRP liquidity but in broader crypto payment rails. Ripple Selects BNY as Primary Custodian for RLUSD In July, Ripple appointed the Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BNY) as the primary custodian for its stablecoin, Ripple USD (RLUSD). According to Rip ple, this is a step forward in driving institutional adoption of digital assets, with BNY growing its role in bridging traditional finance and the digital asset space. XRP Price Action At the time of publication, XRP is trading at $3.06, marking a 2.95% increase over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data from CryptoNews. The asset has rebounded from a recent low of $2.97, continuing its upward momentum following Ripple’s high-profile $200 million acquisition of stablecoin platform Rail. The 24-hour trading range saw XRP fluctuate between $2.9645 and $3.0889, with a strong trading volume of 33.55 million XRP. From a technical standpoint, XRP appears to be consolidating just above the $3.00 psychological support level, after a steep climb that began in early July. With Ripple’s deal to acquire Rail projected to boost digital asset utility across its payment network, traders are watching XRP closely to see if this news-driven momentum can translate into a sustained price rally.
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/08 00:15
USDC Treasury issues an additional 100 million USDC on the Ethereum chain

PANews reported on August 7 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, USDC Treasury has just issued an additional 100 million USDC (approximately US$99.98 million) on the Ethereum chain.
Oblong, a publicly listed company, announced that it has staked $8 million in Bittensor (TAO) tokens.

PANews reported on August 7th that Nasdaq-listed company Oblong announced it has pledged all of its $8 million worth of Bittensor (TAO) tokens to support network operations and incentivize AI
Bitwise Research Director: If crypto assets are included in 401(k)s, they could attract up to $800 billion in inflows

PANews reported on August 7th that Ryan Rasmussen, head of research at Bitwise, published a paper stating that if crypto assets comprise 1% to 10% of total 401(k) retirement account
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$274 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

PANews reported on August 7th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $274 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $216 million
SharpLink Secures $200M to Double Down on ETH Strategy – Institutions Buying ETH?

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), one of the largest corporate holders of Ethereum, has announced a $200 million registered direct offering priced at $19.50 per share. NEW: SharpLink raises $200M in a direct offering led by four global institutional investors at $19.50/share This capital will be used to expand our Ethereum treasury, expected to surpass $2B upon full deployment At SharpLink, our mission is simple: Accumulate ETH. Stake ETH.… pic.twitter.com/ABv7CH9Cqt — SharpLink (SBET) (@SharpLinkGaming) August 7, 2025 The offering involves four unnamed global institutional investors, showing growing institutional interest in Ethereum as a treasury asset. The net proceeds will be used to further expand its ETH treasury, which is now projected to surpass $2 billion upon full deployment. The move is part of SharpLink’s ongoing strategy to “accumulate ETH, stake ETH, and grow ETH per share,” as it positions itself as a central corporate player in the space. Institutional Backing Shows Rising ETH Confidence The deal was facilitated by A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners as lead placement agent, with Société Générale serving as co-placement agent. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the company’s financial advisor. The involvement of these global institutions shows a shift, suggesting that Ethereum—often seen as volatile or experimental—is being viewed as a long-term asset by large financial players. SharpLink Co-CEO Joseph Chalom described the offering as a “validation of our mission to be the world’s leading ETH treasury.” Chalom outlines the company’s ambitions to hold ETH and actively participate in Ethereum’s staking economy and broader network infrastructure. ETH as a Corporate Reserve: New Frontier or Risky Bet? The aggressive ETH accumulation strategy puts SharpLink in a unique league. Unlike traditional companies that hold cash or short-term securities, SharpLink is leveraging its balance sheet to build a crypto-native treasury model. The company’s staking activities also indicate it is earning yield on its holdings—a move that is in line with Ethereum’s post-merge shift to proof-of-stake. SharpLink’s $200 million offering may serve as a bellwether for broader institutional movement into Ethereum. While public companies such as MicroStrategy have adopted similar treasury strategies with Bitcoin, SharpLink’s ETH-centric model may pave the way for others to diversify into Ethereum-based assets. $SBET Price Action On Thursday, shares of SharpLink Gaming Inc. opened strong, rising over 2.2% in early trading to $22.70, following recent news of its $200 million direct offering and expansion of its Ethereum treasury strategy. The stock opened at $21.72, surged to an intraday high of $23.03, and reached a market cap of $2.5 billion. With a 52-week range spanning from $2.26 to $124.12, SBET has become a closely watched crypto-adjacent equity. The jump in price may reflect growing investor confidence in SharpLink’s aggressive ETH accumulation and staking roadmap.
From XRP to ETH: Why crypto investors choose Quid Miner's mobile cloud mining platform

As ETH nears $4,000 and XRP expands in remittances, more investors are using mobile platforms like Quid Miner for passive crypto income without hardware or hassle. #sponsored
XRP Bulls Target $5 – Findmining Launches XRP Cloud Mining Contracts to Help Investors Seize the Opportunity

During this bull market in the cryptocurrency market, XRP has become a focal point. Recently, XRP’s price rebounded strongly from $2.72 to $2.98, a nearly 4% increase. Despite a short-term decline in trading volume of approximately 25%, this indicates early signs of accumulation. With the continued release of favorable macroeconomic policies and the widespread adoption of Ripple’s native stablecoin, RLUSD, the market is generally optimistic about XRP’s potential to reach $5. At this critical turning point, the global leading cloud mining platform Findmining announced a full optimization of its XRP Cloud Mining Contract Services , offering investors worldwide a fast, secure, and low-barrier entry channel into the XRP market. Why Choose Findmining? Findmining is committed to building an efficient, transparent, and trustworthy cloud mining platform, helping XRP holders achieve “automatic asset appreciation.” Through intelligent computing power scheduling, globally distributed mining pools, and green energy data centers, the platform enables efficient mining of 13 mainstream cryptocurrencies, including XRP, BTC, and ETH. Ibrahim AYDIN, Findmining’s Chief Strategy Officer, stated: “XRP’s strong performance reflects growing market confidence in blockchain payment technology. With our advanced cloud mining technology, we aim to further lower the barriers to entry and provide a mining solution that requires no hardware investment or technical expertise.” Findmining Platform Highlights Global Presence: Operations across 175 countries and regions with 135 professional mining farms Massive User Base: Serving over 9.4 million users Robust Hardware: Equipped with 1.32 million mining machines Real-Time Earnings: Daily settlements, transparent data, and instant withdrawals XRP on Track for $5 – Smart Money Already Positioning With supportive regulations like the U.S. “Genius Act” gradually being implemented and the Ripple ecosystem becoming more robust, XRP is standing at a pivotal growth point. According to Findmining’s analysis, XRP cloud mining not only provides users with stable daily returns but also serves as an important tool for building a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio. Start XRP Cloud Mining in Just Four Steps 1. Register an account: Register with one click and get a $15 registration bonus immediately 2. Deposit XRP: Only 50 XRP is required to participate in mining 3. Choose the contract strategy that suits you and purchase it: Trial Contract: Investment: $100, Contract Term: 2 days, Daily Return: $4, Return at Maturity: $100 + $8 BTC Stable Hashrate: Investment: $500, Contract Term: 5 days, Daily Return: $6.5, Return at Maturity: $500 + $32.5 BTC Elite Hashrate: Investment: $3,000, Contract Term: 15 days, Daily Return: $44.1, Return at Maturity: $3,000 + $661.5 BTC Advanced Hashrate: Investment: $5,200, Contract Term: 19 days, Daily Return: $80.6, Return at Maturity: $5,200 + $1,531.4 BTC Advanced Hashrate: Investment: $10,000, Contract Term: 30 days, Daily Return: $175, Return at Maturity: $10,000 + $5,250 ( Click here to view more high-yield contract details ) 4. Sit back and enjoy the benefits: the system automatically distributes benefits every day without any operation More and more far-sighted investors are no longer satisfied with “waiting for prices to rise”, but are choosing to use Findmining to allow their assets to continue to “self-value” in the bull market. Act now and make XRP your money-making tool! Don’t let this opportunity slip away! Join Findmining and start your own path to crypto wealth. Official website: https://findmining.com/ Download the APP with one click or search “findmining” on Google Play to download the official app.
Ripple to acquire stablecoin payment platform Rail for $200m

Ripple has agreed to acquire Toronto-based stablecoin payments firm Rail in a deal worth $200 million. Ripple, the company behind the XRP (XRP) cryptocurrency token and stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD), announced its acquisition of Rail on Thursday, Aug. 7, noting…
SharpLink raises $200m to power Ethereum treasury past $2b threshold

SharpLink Gaming has secured $200 million from institutional investors in a direct offering, setting the stage for what could become one of the largest ETH treasuries in the world, surpassing $2 billion in value, according to the company. On August…
