Perle, a Web3-based AI project, raises $9 million in seed funding led by Framework Ventures
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, the Web3-based artificial intelligence project Perle announced the completion of a $9 million seed round of financing, led by Framework
PANews
2025/08/08 07:50
Sharplink Gaming, a listed company, increased its holdings by another 10,975 ETH, worth $42.79 million.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, listed company Sharplink Gaming once again increased its holdings of 10,975 ETH to its strategic ETH reserve, worth US$42.79
PANews
2025/08/08 07:47
Trump Nominates Pro-Crypto Stephen Miran to Federal Reserve Board Seat
PANews reported on August 8th that The Block has announced that US President Trump has nominated pro-cryptocurrency economist Stephen Miran to serve on the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. Miran,
PANews
2025/08/08 07:43
Fundamental Global plans to issue up to $5 billion in securities to buy more Ethereum
PANews reported on August 8th that Coincentral has reported that Nasdaq-listed Fundamental Global Inc. (FGF) has filed an S-3 registration statement with the US SEC, proposing a securities offering of
PANews
2025/08/08 07:36
Block increased its holdings by 108 bitcoins in Q2, bringing its holdings to 8,692.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to HODL15Capital, Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block, Inc. (XYZ) increased its holdings of 108 bitcoins in the second quarter, and the company currently
PANews
2025/08/08 07:29
The US SEC and Ripple have concluded their legal dispute: both parties have dropped their appeals, and the ruling on XRP remains unchanged.
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, a significant legal battle in the crypto industry appears to be nearing its end. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
PANews
2025/08/08 07:23
Trump signs executive order to halt unfair treatment of crypto industry by cutting off banking services
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to The Block, US President Trump signed an executive order on Thursday aimed at preventing federal regulators from targeting financial institutions doing business
PANews
2025/08/08 07:14
Trump’s Executive Orders Mark A ‘Historic Shift,’ Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger Says
Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly signed executive orders on Thursday, calling them “a historic shift in how the U.S. treats digital assets and the innovators building in this space.” Summer Mersinger Praises New Executive Orders On August 7, Trump signed two executive orders: one permitting crypto and other alternative assets in 401(k) plans, and another penalizing banks for “debanking”—or denying customer service based on ideological reasons. Following the announcement, Mersinger issued a statement via the association’s official X account, calling the directives “landmark” actions. The following statement is attributed to Blockchain Association CEO @SKMersinger following today’s Executive Orders from @POTUS : pic.twitter.com/7QkUSESk7m — Blockchain Association (@BlockchainAssn) August 7, 2025 “Ending the discriminatory practice of debanking lawful crypto companies sends a clear message: the era of ‘reputation risk’ being used to justify financial exclusion is over,” Mersinger said. “At the same time, allowing Americans to include regulated, diversified crypto exposure in their 401(k) retirement accounts, the administration is expanding consumer choice and empowering individuals to responsibly build wealth using some of the best-performing assets of the past decade.” “We applaud this landmark action and whole-of-government approach to cement American leadership in financial innovation and protect the freedom of individuals and businesses to participate in the digital economy,” she added. Financial Access or Reputational Risk? Trump’s “debanking” order is largely seen as a win for financial access advocates, though critics have raised concerns over possible reputational risk issues. Meanwhile, crypto supporters view Trump’s 401(k) move as a step toward mainstream adoption of digital assets in the U.S. Trump has long campaigned on transforming U.S. financial policy, especially regarding blockchain technology . For example, He recently appointed businessman Paul Atkins to lead the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to establish a crypto-friendly regulatory agenda. Just last month, the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Director Bill Pulte ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to explore how cryptocurrencies could factor into mortgage risk assessments. Trump’s latest executive actions mark another step in his broader push to reshape the U.S. financial system.
CryptoNews
2025/08/08 05:40
Union Jack Oil eyes Bitcoin as a backdoor to unlock West Newton gas
Union Jack Oil is betting that converting gas into Bitcoin hashrate could generate early cash flow from its West Newton field, where 200 billion cubic feet of gas remains untapped due to bureaucratic delays. In an operations update issued August…
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 04:26
Capital starts rotating from BTC and ETH, here’s the crypto that could go parabolic next
As Bitcoin dominance dips, altcoin buzz rises, and Little Pepe may be this cycle’s breakout star. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 04:02
