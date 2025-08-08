2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
SBI denies filing Bitcoin-XRP dual ETF application

SBI denies filing Bitcoin-XRP dual ETF application

PANews reported on August 8 that a representative of SBI Holdings clarified to Cointelegraph that the company has not yet submitted any ETF application related to crypto assets. Earlier media
XRP
XRP$3.228+2.36%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002155-0.64%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 15:51
Sino-Agri Finance will launch China's first agricultural RWA project and begin preparations for listing in Hong Kong

Sino-Agri Finance will launch China's first agricultural RWA project and begin preparations for listing in Hong Kong

PANews reported on August 8 that Sino-Agricultural Credit announced that it will launch the country's first agricultural tokenized physical asset (RWA) project, promote the tokenization practice of Sino-Agricultural Credit's core
AgriDex
AGRI$0.02814-0.17%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5002+3.77%
Allo
RWA$0.005478+13.93%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 15:46
Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to boost memecoin liquidity

Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to boost memecoin liquidity

Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has unveiled the Glass Full Foundation, a new initiative to inject significant liquidity into select ecosystem tokens.  Announced on Aug. 8 via a post on X, the foundation aims to accelerate the growth of organic…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009305+1.95%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.006355+0.50%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003919+12.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0184+1.65%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/08 15:45
Bitcoin Treasury Company BSTR Completes $65 Million in Funding, Plans to Hold Over 30,000 BTC After Business Merger

Bitcoin Treasury Company BSTR Completes $65 Million in Funding, Plans to Hold Over 30,000 BTC After Business Merger

PANews reported on August 8th that the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR) has secured an additional $65 million in funding, equivalent to approximately 555 bitcoins (at the current price of
Bitcoin
BTC$119,529.77+0.38%
BSTR
BSTR$0.012709-9.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004429-2.20%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 15:45
Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador Should Clarify Bitcoin Shuffling Allegations

Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador Should Clarify Bitcoin Shuffling Allegations

Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America’s most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine the latest allegations about the status of El Salvador’s bitcoin purchases and how the Salvadoran government should clear the air regarding the subject. Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador’s Silence […]
DeepBook
DEEP$0.171592+13.87%
ELYSIA
EL$0.005167-1.31%
america party
AMERICA$0.0002087-19.29%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.03455+6.27%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 15:30
10x Research: The market faces multiple challenges, and the sustainability of Bitcoin and Ethereum's rebound is questionable.

10x Research: The market faces multiple challenges, and the sustainability of Bitcoin and Ethereum's rebound is questionable.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to the latest report from 10x Research, the current market faces challenges of compressed volatility, seasonal weakness and a lack of macro drivers,
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 15:16
Analysis: Bitcoin's short-term oversold situation may indicate a rebound. If it falls below the $112,000 support level, it will fall to the $106,000 range.

Analysis: Bitcoin's short-term oversold situation may indicate a rebound. If it falls below the $112,000 support level, it will fall to the $106,000 range.

PANews reported on August 8th that Matrixport's latest weekly report, "Matrix on Target," indicates that Bitcoin has recently entered a period of correction, with weakening market momentum, shrinking trading volume,
MAY
MAY$0.05102-0.48%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 15:09
Web3-focused C1 Fund went public on the US stock market, with China Renaissance serving as the sole underwriter in Asia.

Web3-focused C1 Fund went public on the US stock market, with China Renaissance serving as the sole underwriter in Asia.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to official news, recently, Huaxing Capital, as the only underwriter in Asia, assisted C1 Fund (CFND), the first closed-end fund in the Web3
FUND
FUND$0.0228-6.97%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 14:56
The Smarter Web Company added 50 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,100.

The Smarter Web Company added 50 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,100.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company announced that it had increased its holdings by 50 bitcoins, bringing
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 14:12
Security firm: GreedyBear scammers expand cryptocurrency theft to 'industrial scale'

Security firm: GreedyBear scammers expand cryptocurrency theft to 'industrial scale'

PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity firm Koi Security revealed that a hacker group called GreedyBear stole over $1 million in cryptocurrency through a three-pronged attack.
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 13:50

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap