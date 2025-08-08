Борса MEXC
SBI denies filing Bitcoin-XRP dual ETF application
PANews reported on August 8 that a representative of SBI Holdings clarified to Cointelegraph that the company has not yet submitted any ETF application related to crypto assets. Earlier media
XRP
$3.228
+2.36%
NOT
$0.002155
-0.64%
PANews
2025/08/08 15:51
Sino-Agri Finance will launch China's first agricultural RWA project and begin preparations for listing in Hong Kong
PANews reported on August 8 that Sino-Agricultural Credit announced that it will launch the country's first agricultural tokenized physical asset (RWA) project, promote the tokenization practice of Sino-Agricultural Credit's core
AGRI
$0.02814
-0.17%
CORE
$0.5002
+3.77%
RWA
$0.005478
+13.93%
PANews
2025/08/08 15:46
Pump.fun launches Glass Full Foundation to boost memecoin liquidity
Pump.fun, the Solana-based memecoin launchpad, has unveiled the Glass Full Foundation, a new initiative to inject significant liquidity into select ecosystem tokens. Announced on Aug. 8 via a post on X, the foundation aims to accelerate the growth of organic…
FUN
$0.009305
+1.95%
MEMECOIN
$0.006355
+0.50%
PUMP
$0.003919
+12.13%
VIA
$0.0184
+1.65%
Crypto.news
2025/08/08 15:45
Bitcoin Treasury Company BSTR Completes $65 Million in Funding, Plans to Hold Over 30,000 BTC After Business Merger
PANews reported on August 8th that the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR) has secured an additional $65 million in funding, equivalent to approximately 555 bitcoins (at the current price of
BTC
$119,529.77
+0.38%
BSTR
$0.012709
-9.98%
HOLD
$0.00004429
-2.20%
PANews
2025/08/08 15:45
Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador Should Clarify Bitcoin Shuffling Allegations
Welcome to Latam Insights Encore, a deep dive into Latin America's most relevant economic and crypto news from the past week. In this edition, we examine the latest allegations about the status of El Salvador's bitcoin purchases and how the Salvadoran government should clear the air regarding the subject. Latam Insights Encore: El Salvador's Silence […]
DEEP
$0.171592
+13.87%
EL
$0.005167
-1.31%
AMERICA
$0.0002087
-19.29%
CLEAR
$0.03455
+6.27%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/08 15:30
10x Research: The market faces multiple challenges, and the sustainability of Bitcoin and Ethereum's rebound is questionable.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to the latest report from 10x Research, the current market faces challenges of compressed volatility, seasonal weakness and a lack of macro drivers,
PANews
2025/08/08 15:16
Analysis: Bitcoin's short-term oversold situation may indicate a rebound. If it falls below the $112,000 support level, it will fall to the $106,000 range.
PANews reported on August 8th that Matrixport's latest weekly report, "Matrix on Target," indicates that Bitcoin has recently entered a period of correction, with weakening market momentum, shrinking trading volume,
MAY
$0.05102
-0.48%
PANews
2025/08/08 15:09
Web3-focused C1 Fund went public on the US stock market, with China Renaissance serving as the sole underwriter in Asia.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to official news, recently, Huaxing Capital, as the only underwriter in Asia, assisted C1 Fund (CFND), the first closed-end fund in the Web3
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
PANews
2025/08/08 14:56
The Smarter Web Company added 50 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 2,100.
PANews reported on August 8 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company announced that it had increased its holdings by 50 bitcoins, bringing
PANews
2025/08/08 14:12
Security firm: GreedyBear scammers expand cryptocurrency theft to 'industrial scale'
PANews reported on August 8th that, according to Cointelegraph, cybersecurity firm Koi Security revealed that a hacker group called GreedyBear stole over $1 million in cryptocurrency through a three-pronged attack.
PANews
2025/08/08 13:50
