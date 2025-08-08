2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
ETH foundation pledges $1m for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm post guilty verdict

ETH foundation pledges $1m for Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm post guilty verdict

The Ethereum Foundation is doubling down on its support for Roman Storm, the Tornado Cash developer who now faces prison time after a partial conviction in federal court. In an Aug. 7 X post, the legal aid account supporting Storm…
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0143+1.85%
Ethereum
ETH$4,594.45+7.08%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00793+0.76%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/08 20:08
Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership

Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership

Incrypted Cryptomedia has partnered with the team of Runner Bot, an analytics tool on the Solana network. Incrypted Plus subscribers can already test its features completely free of charge. Runner Bot offers traders many benefits, including: Runner Bot is a tool aimed at simplifying trading decisions. It allows you to automate and systematize the collection […] Сообщение Incrypted and the Runner Bot project team have entered into a partnership появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011843-4.55%
Споделяне
Incrypted2025/08/08 19:45
Vitalik: Visa's original intention was similar to the DAO concept, and it is now considered a centralized institution

Vitalik: Visa's original intention was similar to the DAO concept, and it is now considered a centralized institution

PANews reported on August 8th that Vitalik Buterin noted in a post that Visa was originally founded on the principle of decentralization, with its original intentions highly similar to modern
DAO Maker
DAO$0.1235+1.14%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00793+0.76%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 19:42
Jinyong Investment disclosed that it currently holds 527.2 Ethereum, with an average cost of $3,714.91.

Jinyong Investment disclosed that it currently holds 527.2 Ethereum, with an average cost of $3,714.91.

PANews reported on August 8 that Jinyong Investment (01328.HK) announced that as of the date of this announcement, the group held 527.2048 Ethereum, with a total cost of approximately US$1.9585
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 19:37
Original dogwifhat knitted hat from meme sold for nearly $800k in online auction

Original dogwifhat knitted hat from meme sold for nearly $800k in online auction

Founder of the trading platform BAGS, Finn, acquires the original dogwifhat cap, worn by viral dog Achi, from an online auction hosted on Ord City. The hat was sold at a price of $793,409. On August 8, the original knitted…
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1098-2.56%
OrdinDoge
ORD$0.00000000005-80.76%
Capverse
CAP$0.06463-3.98%
TOP HAT
HAT$0.0012537+5.19%
DOG GO TO THE MOON
DOG$0.003538+6.47%
BounceToken
AUCTION$10.448+1.95%
dogwifhat eth
DOGWIFHAT$0.004575+3.45%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001823+5.31%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/08 19:35
Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan Exits Kazakhstan and South Texas Sites Amid Bitcoin Mining Fleet Reshuffle

Canaan has withdrawn from two of its bitcoin mining locations—Kazakhstan and an underperforming hosting site in South Texas—as part of a shift to optimize its operations. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional bitcoin mining companies. The China-based miner manufacturer […]
Particl
PART$0.1731-1.59%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12791+3.62%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 19:30
Oride completes the first phase of RWA issuance

Oride completes the first phase of RWA issuance

PANews reported on August 8th that Oride announced the successful completion of its first issuance of hashrate RWA (Real World Asset), representing tens of millions of RMB. This issuance will
RealLink
REAL$0.05266-0.58%
Allo
RWA$0.005478+13.93%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 19:18
Bitcoin.com Casino’s Weekly 1 BTC Tournament Has Already Paid Out 10 BTC – And It’s Just Getting Bigger

Bitcoin.com Casino’s Weekly 1 BTC Tournament Has Already Paid Out 10 BTC – And It’s Just Getting Bigger

As of August 4th, Bitcoin.com Casino has already given away a staggering 10 Bitcoin through its flagship 1 BTC Weekly Tournament – all paid out with no strings attached. Since launching earlier this summer, the tournament has quickly become a fan favorite among crypto casino players. Every week, a fresh 1 BTC prize pool is […]
Bitcoin
BTC$119,556.25+0.40%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.026349+19.43%
PAID Network
PAID$0.033+32.00%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 19:00
The Intelligent Evolution of DeFi: The Evolutionary Path from Automation to AgentFi

The Intelligent Evolution of DeFi: The Evolutionary Path from Automation to AgentFi

Authors: 0xjacobzhao and ChatGPT 4o In the current crypto industry, stablecoin payments and DeFi applications are among the few sectors with proven real demand and long-term value . Meanwhile, the
RealLink
REAL$0.05266-0.58%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001898+0.90%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/08 19:00
BitcoinFi Booms: $7.39B in BTC Locked as Staking Takes Center Stage

BitcoinFi Booms: $7.39B in BTC Locked as Staking Takes Center Stage

Staking has become a central component of BitcoinFi, with over 68,500 bitcoins locked, amounting to a total value locked (TVL) of $7.39 billion. Three protocols—Babylon, Solv, and Lombard—dominate the market, controlling about 85% of the TVL. Staking Dominance and Market Concentration Staking has emerged as the “core engine of BitcoinFi,” locking up more than 68,500 […]
Bitcoin
BTC$119,556.25+0.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10111+0.26%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5007+3.87%
Solv Protocol
SOLV$0.04182-3.90%
Stage
STAGE$0.000045--%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/08 18:30

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap