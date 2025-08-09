2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Crypto community rallies behind Roman Storm as court trial extends

Crypto community rallies behind Roman Storm as court trial extends

Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has seen support from crypto industry leaders after a Manhattan jury convicted him on Wednesday of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business.
Storm Trade
STORM$0.0143+1.85%
Споделяне
Fxstreet2025/08/09 07:41
Coinbase Rolls out DEX Trading for Millions of Assets With Built-in Self-Custody

Coinbase Rolls out DEX Trading for Millions of Assets With Built-in Self-Custody

Coinbase is unleashing instant access to millions of onchain assets directly in its app, transforming U.S. crypto trading with seamless DEX integration, zero friction, and unprecedented market reach. From 300 to Millions: Coinbase Opens the Floodgates With Built-in Base DEX Trading Crypto exchange Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, that it has begun […]
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00006407+8.74%
RWAX
APP$0.003058+0.09%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 07:30
This rival memecoin could climb 11,044% by the time SHIB reaches $0.00015

This rival memecoin could climb 11,044% by the time SHIB reaches $0.00015

Pepeto’s presale hits $5.98m as token demand surges, with each sale stage closing faster ahead of official launch. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001351+3.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00636+0.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01674+6.08%
Stage
STAGE$0.000045--%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/09 07:09
Confusion Over US Tariffs on Swiss Gold Bars Sends Futures Soaring

Confusion Over US Tariffs on Swiss Gold Bars Sends Futures Soaring

Gold prices initially surged after the Trump administration announced reciprocal tariffs on Swiss gold bars, briefly exceeding $3,400 per ounce. The gains appeared to reverse after the White House clarified that an executive order would exempt gold bars from these tariffs. Tariffs Cause Chaos in Gold Market Before Clarification Gold’s price gains, made hours after […]
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0006477+10.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.23+4.11%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023-30.30%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0278+6.79%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.019891-9.79%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 06:30
WNBA Games Disrupted by Meme Coin Crypto Protest Over ‘Toxic’ Culture

WNBA Games Disrupted by Meme Coin Crypto Protest Over ‘Toxic’ Culture

A crypto memecoin group has taken responsibility for throwing sex toys onto the court at multiple WNBA games over the past week, a new report from USA Today claims. Crypto Memecoin Collective Behind WNBA Sex Toy Incidents According to the August 8 report, an anonymous spokesperson for the memecoin collective —identified only by the X account @Daldo_Raine—told the outlet that the intention behind the stunts is to protest the crypto sector’s “toxic” environment. The report notes that the group created Green Dildo Coin as a joke last month, as small players in the crypto industry continue to face headwinds from bad actors in the digital assets space. The coin launched on July 28, just one day before the first incident occurred at an Atlanta Dream game at Georgia’s Gateway Center Arena on July 29. Two people have been arrested for throwing sex toys onto WNBA courts. Still, the group’s spokesperson told USA Today that their goal is not to disrespect or degrade female athletes. Sex Toy Stunts Face Backlash The incidents have sparked renewed discourse around the perception of women’s sports and the treatment of female athletes, particularly in the WNBA. It’s a stretch to argue targeting the WNBA wasn’t strategic and intentional with these recent sex toy-related incidents. Making a sex toy the focal point of games in a league that has perhaps the most openly gay and queer players doesn’t seem like an accident. pic.twitter.com/q8IbfFISor — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 7, 2025 “These women are still the subject of an occasional punchline,” The Athletic ’s women’s basketball managing editor Shannon Ryan wrote in an August 7 article. “While players are negotiating for higher salaries, they’re still fighting for their reputations to be respected as elite professional athletes.” “They have now had to be graceful and coolly navigate being unfairly thrust into an obscene moment,” she added. “Everyone’s trying to make sure the W’s not a joke and it’s taken seriously, and then that happens,” WNBA player Sophie Cunningham said on a recent episode of her “ Show Me Something ” podcast. “I’m like, how are we ever going to get taken seriously?”
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/09 05:16
$32B and Climbing — AI Crypto Market Blazes With Multi-Day Gains

$32B and Climbing — AI Crypto Market Blazes With Multi-Day Gains

Over the past week, the crypto economy has been on the rise, with the artificial intelligence (AI) sector of crypto assets climbing 6% and crossing into the $32 billion range. AI Crypto Market Powers Through Hot Streak AI-linked digital tokens, which marry blockchain with AI technology, also posted a 4.94% daily lift. These coins often […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1344+6.32%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0010349+4.14%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0278+6.79%
Multichain
MULTI$0.07864-2.87%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 05:10
Coinbase introduces DEX trading for US customers, leveraging its Base L2 network

Coinbase introduces DEX trading for US customers, leveraging its Base L2 network

Coinbase (COIN) announced on Friday that it will roll out decentralised exchange (DEX) trading for US customers via the Coinbase app, providing support to several Base-native tokens.
Octavia
VIA$0.0184+0.54%
RWAX
APP$0.003058+0.09%
Споделяне
Fxstreet2025/08/09 04:52
XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar to 90% After Ripple-SEC Legal Battle Ends

XRP ETF Approval Odds Soar to 90% After Ripple-SEC Legal Battle Ends

On Aug. 8, data from Polymarket revealed that the chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission greenlighting a Ripple ETF soared to almost 90%. End of Legal Battle Removes Key Hurdle The odds of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approving a Ripple exchange-traded fund (ETF) briefly jumped to just under 90% on […]
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
XRP
XRP$3.2346+2.68%
FUND
FUND$0.0228-6.97%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 04:30
CrediX Finance Team Vanishes After $4.5M Hack, Exit Scam Suspected

CrediX Finance Team Vanishes After $4.5M Hack, Exit Scam Suspected

The team behind decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol CrediX Finance appears to have vanished following a $4.5 million exploit that drained funds from the platform, sparking widespread suspicions of an exit scam. In an August 8 alert, blockchain security firm CertiK reported that CrediX Finance’s official X account went silent, while its website has remained offline since Monday, when the exploit first occurred. Following the $4.4M exploit of @CrediX_fi , users were told a deal had been struck with the attacker and funds would be returned within 24–48 hours. But now it seems the team has vanished. 🔇 The X account is inactive 🕸️ Website has been offline since Aug 4 But our Watchtower… pic.twitter.com/71jwscWPXq — Blockscope (@BlockscopeCo) August 8, 2025 The company’s official Telegram channel has also vanished without any additional communications. Security Expert Warns of Exit Scam Tactics from CrediX Finance The hack unfolded dramatically when attackers gained administrative control of the project’s multisig wallet on August 4, exploiting bridge privileges to mint unbacked collateral tokens. On August 5, in what is now a deleted X post , CrediX Finance reassured the community that it had successfully negotiated with the exploiter to return the stolen funds within two days in exchange for payment from the protocol’s treasury. CrediX immediately took its website offline to prevent additional user deposits while instructing existing users to withdraw funds directly through smart contracts. The company also pledged to reimburse users for lost funds through an airdrop distribution. Speaking with Cryptonews, Circuit CEO Harry Donnelly criticized negotiation-based recovery methods, noting they are frequently employed as exit scam strategies. He emphasized that “automated threat response should be standard to ensure assets are kept out of harm’s way, rather than hoping to bargain with bad actors.” More than two days have elapsed since the promise, and the company has maintained radio silence, deleting all official accounts and leaving users without recourse or communication. Legal Action Initiated as Recovery Efforts Begin Affected users have begun exploring fund recovery options through legal channels. According to a Stability DAO Discord post shared by Sonic Maxi, there have been ongoing preparations for a formal legal report. The Stability DAO team confirmed contact with affected organizations, including Sonic Labs, Euler, Beets, and Trevee (formerly Rings Protocol). These entities plan to collaborate with authorities in recovery efforts. 🚨 https://t.co/849ff6Hm5r has gone dark. If you had funds in the @stabilitydao Metavaults, here’s what you need to know: 1️⃣ https://t.co/xumlL7Dbc7 has disappeared. Affected teams, including Sonic Labs, are working with legal + cybercrime authorities to recover funds. 2️⃣ A… pic.twitter.com/jtxiEzBjmi — tomii.sonic | $S (@bsc_tomas) August 7, 2025 “Our teams are collaborating to gather all evidence, trace the funds, and coordinate with relevant legal and cybercrime units,” the Stability DAO team stated. The DAO committed to sharing a comprehensive incident report with the community, detailing the events and recovery steps. They also revealed obtaining KYC information for two CrediX team members, which will be included in the legal filing. The organization advised users to avoid interacting with any CrediX smart contracts and announced plans for a compensation and recovery strategy for Metavault users by mid-next week. Community Reactions and Collateral Damage An on-chain analyst and co-founder of Sonic MementorBot express ed sympathy for CrediX victims while criticizing their trust in unrealistically high APR promises from lending vaults. “Metavaults are always risky. Exploiter sent funds to Tornado instead of returning,” the analyst observed. The multi-chain yield-bearing protocol Trevee also joined to reveal that the CrediX hack indirectly impacted its operations through a $1.6 million scUSD loan to Stability’s metaUSD, which became fully exposed to CrediX following a bank run. Similar to other users attracted by high APY and favorable borrowing rates, Trevee believed metaUSD was secure due to its associated 87% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. https://t.co/SWI64Bg0gL — Trevee (Prev. Rings Protocol) (@Trevee_xyz) August 8, 2025 The team reported reducing its exposure to over $700,000 but expressed frustration that “the Credix team has since deleted their accounts, abandoning the project and denying all responsibility.” Trevee promised to develop fund recovery plans addressing the shortfall and committed to updating affected users promptly. CrediX operated as a lending protocol employing an innovative credit scoring model designed for emerging markets, specializing in projects utilizing stablecoin payment platforms.
Threshold
T$0.01765+3.57%
HARRY
HARRY$0.11133+15.46%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.21534+1.03%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005858+10.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10112+0.27%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000049--%
Споделяне
CryptoNews2025/08/09 04:02
Early Ethereum whales are backing this ETH crypto to turn $425 into $42.5k in 2025

Early Ethereum whales are backing this ETH crypto to turn $425 into $42.5k in 2025

Ethereum whales eye Little Pepe at $0.0018, chasing potential 16,721% gains by 2026. #partnercontent
GAINS
GAINS$0.0278+6.79%
Pepe
PEPE$0.0000122+8.15%
Ethereum
ETH$4,596.1+7.33%
Споделяне
Crypto.news2025/08/09 04:00

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap