WORLD3 releases a demo video showing how "persistent expert agents" can fully automate Web3
PANews reported on August 9th that WORLD3, a Web3-native AI agent platform, released a four-minute demonstration video on its official Twitter account, showcasing how its AI agent fully automates the
AI
$0.1343
+6.25%
EXPERT
$0.000795
+7.28%
PANews
2025/08/09 13:19
In the past hour, the entire network contract liquidation was $139 million, and ETH liquidation was $114 million.
PANews reported on August 9 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's total network contract liquidation was US$139 million, of which US$133 million was short
ETH
$4,596.44
+7.34%
PANews
2025/08/09 13:19
A Web3 team claiming to be from Ukraine lured members to clone malicious code under the pretext of an interview.
PANews reported on August 9 that according to SlowMist, a community member was recently asked to clone a GitHub code repository locally during an interview with a Web3 team claiming
PANews
2025/08/09 13:02
CoinDesk Data: TRON Surpasses $600B in Monthly Stablecoin Transfers
This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. Geneva, Switzerland – August 9th, 2025 – CoinDesk Data, the institutional research and analytics arm of CoinDesk, a leading media outlet in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, has published a comprehensive protocol report on TRON. The report offers a detailed analysis of TRON’s performance in the […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 13:00
Trump Nominates Stephen Miran as New Fed Governor
The current Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisors will act as a temporary replacement for Adriana Kugler who quit last week. President Trump Selects Stephen Miran for Federal Reserve Seat U.S. President Donald Trump wasted no time replacing former Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler with one of his trusted guides, Stephen Miran who like […]
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
TRUMP
$9.233
+4.15%
LIKE
$0.011036
+1.93%
ACT
$0.04375
+4.54%
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 12:30
Ethereum spot ETF saw a net inflow of $461 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflow
PANews reported on August 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$461 million yesterday (August 8, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum
NET
$0.0001029
+2.77%
PANews
2025/08/09 11:58
Analysis: If ETH breaks through the key resistance level of $4,100, it may quickly rise to $4,400-4,500
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Cointelegraph, optimism about ETH is rising in the cryptocurrency industry. The price of ETH broke through $4,000 on Friday, triggering a short
MAY
$0.05114
-0.19%
ETH
$4,596.44
+7.34%
PANews
2025/08/09 11:57
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $404 million yesterday, continuing their net inflow for three consecutive days.
PANews reported on August 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 8, Eastern Time) was US$404 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF
NET
$0.0001029
+2.77%
PANews
2025/08/09 11:54
A whale previously sold 38,582 ETH during the ETH crash and is currently buying back 1,800 ETH at a high price.
According to PANews on August 9th, according to Lookonchain monitoring, about a week ago, whale 0x3c9E panic-sold 38,582 ETH, worth $136.89 million, at a price of $3,548 during the ETH
PANews
2025/08/09 11:31
AI startup Periodic Labs, led by former OpenAI VP, raises $200 million, led by a16z
PANews reported on August 9th that Techinasia reported that Andreessen Horowitz has agreed to lead a $200 million funding round in Periodic Labs, a months-old startup focused on artificial intelligence
STARTUP
$0.006818
-16.16%
AI
$0.1343
+6.25%
PANews
2025/08/09 10:34
