2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Acacia Research and Partners to Develop Bitcoin-Backed Commercial Loan Strategy

Acacia Research and Partners to Develop Bitcoin-Backed Commercial Loan Strategy

Acacia Research (Nasdaq: ACTG), a public company focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy, and technology sectors, has announced a partnership to implement a bitcoin-backed commercial loan strategy. Acacia partnered with Unchained Capital, a bitcoin financial services platform, and Build Asset Management, an investment adviser specializing in bitcoin-focused strategies. The collaboration aims […]
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 15:30
An address is suspected of selling 6314.12 ETH, worth $25.45 million

An address is suspected of selling 6314.12 ETH, worth $25.45 million

PANews reported on August 9th that according to monitoring by @ai_9684xtpa, the address 0xbee...1EEEE is suspected to have sold 6,314.12 ETH in the past 24 hours, worth US$25.45 million, with
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.45+7.31%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/09 15:19
The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH

The “whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles” has closed all its positions, resulting in a loss of $20.73 million in shorting ETH

PANews reported on August 9th that according to on-chain analyst Ember, a whale with a 75% win rate in four ETH battles did not add to their positions after their
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.45+7.31%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002157+0.09%
WINK
WIN$0.00006268+3.56%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/09 15:03
Arthur Hayes: I had to buy back all the ETH and vowed never to stop taking profits again

Arthur Hayes: I had to buy back all the ETH and vowed never to stop taking profits again

PANews reported on August 9th that Arthur Hayes tweeted: "I have to buy it all back. Tom Lee (Chairman of Bitmine, the largest ETH treasury company) will you forgive me?
LETSTOP
STOP$0.19337-0.40%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000283+1.79%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.89-0.57%
ME
ME$0.744+2.66%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.45+7.31%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/09 14:58
Brazil's central bank digital currency, Drex, will forgo blockchain technology for a 2026 launch.

Brazil's central bank digital currency, Drex, will forgo blockchain technology for a 2026 launch.

PANews reported on August 9th that Brazil's central bank digital currency (CBDC), Drex, will abandon most tokenization and blockchain technology, with a planned launch date of 2026, according to News.bitcoin,
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06597+6.00%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/09 14:41
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 800 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 9th that according to official data, Circle issued approximately 4.9 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 4.2 billion USDC in the seven days ending August 7th, increasing
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.02%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/09 14:37
Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

Brazilian Drex CBDC Drops Blockchain to Launch Next Year

According to local media reports, the Brazilian central bank had to abandon the decentralized element of the CBDC to deliver a solution in 2026, in part due to the immaturity of the privacy solutions presented. Brazilian CBDC to Ditch Blockchain in Effort to Launch in 2026 The Central Bank of Brazil aims to accelerate the […]
Particl
PART$0.1731-1.42%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06597+6.00%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 14:30
LD Capital founder: ETH's new target is to break through $5,000 and hit a new high. Expected interest rate cuts are expected to usher in a high-quality altcoin season.

LD Capital founder: ETH's new target is to break through $5,000 and hit a new high. Expected interest rate cuts are expected to usher in a high-quality altcoin season.

PANews reported on August 9 that LD Capital founder Yi Lihua tweeted that after ETH broke through the double-top pressure level of $4,000, the new goal is to break through
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0008565-7.50%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
LIHUA
LIHUA$0.0000000936--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.45+7.31%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/09 14:08
Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoin Market Is Still Alive

Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoin Market Is Still Alive

The token, which took the meme of a guy having the time of his life in Ibiza, made popular as the Ibiza Final Boss, has risen over 1,600% since it was included on Coingecko, showing that while BTC and ETH dominate the headlines, memecoins are still a thing. Ibiza Final Boss Shows Memecoins Can Still […]
Bitcoin
BTC$119,590.03+0.50%
Ibiza Final Boss
BOSS$0.007727+12.31%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.00636+0.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01674+6.55%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004489-0.26%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/09 13:30
A trader was completely liquidated after ETH broke through $4,200, with a total loss of over $15.85 million

A trader was completely liquidated after ETH broke through $4,200, with a total loss of over $15.85 million

PANews reported on August 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after ETH broke through $4,200, trader 0xcB92 was completely liquidated, with total losses exceeding $15.85 million.
Ethereum
ETH$4,595.45+7.31%
Споделяне
PANews2025/08/09 13:29

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap