Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Carlyle Group built a long position on crypto brokerage Robinhood in the second quarter
PANews reported on August 9th that according to a 13F report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, global alternative asset management giant Carlyle Group established a long position
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
SECOND
$0.0000076
-12.64%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/09 19:04
Arthur Hayes spends 10.5 million USDC to buy ETH
PANews reported on August 9th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Arthur Hayes sold 2,373 ETH at $3,507 a week ago, worth $8.32 million. Four hours ago, he spent 10.5 million
USDC
$1
+0.02%
ETH
$4,595.6
+7.76%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/09 18:52
Animoca, Standard Chartered and HKT to Pursue Hong Kong Stablecoin License
Animoca Brands, Standard Chartered Bank Hong Kong (SCBHK), and HKT have launched Anchorpoint Financial Limited, a Hong Kong-based joint venture applying for a stablecoin issuer license under the city’s new regulatory regime. Anchorpoint Joint Venture Targets Licensed Stablecoin Issuance in Hong Kong Animoca Brands, Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), and HKT have formed Anchorpoint Financial […]
CITY
$1.1107
-2.33%
BANK
$0.06597
+6.00%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 18:30
The browser translation extension "Immersive Translator" has suspended its bilingual webpage sharing function due to privacy leaks.
PANews reported on August 9th that the browser translation extension "Immersive Translator" announced on the X platform: "We recently received community feedback that a small number of users have inadvertently
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/09 18:22
Analysis: Stablecoin issuers like Circle and Tether are swallowing up US debt and may threaten the credit system
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Fortune, stablecoin issuers such as Circle and Tether are swallowing up more U.S. Treasury bonds than most countries, which may reshape the
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
MORE
$0.10113
+0.23%
DEBT
$0.003121
-23.52%
LIKE
$0.011037
+1.81%
MAY
$0.05098
-0.54%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/09 18:15
Over the past 24 hours, the amount of ETH short positions liquidated has exceeded $200 million
PANews reported on August 9 that according to Coinglass data, the total amount of ETH long and short liquidations in the past 24 hours reached US$229 million, of which short
ETH
$4,595.6
+7.76%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/09 17:53
BNB's market capitalization hits $112.85 billion, surpassing MicroStrategy and DBS Bank
PANews reported on August 9 that according to the latest data from 8marketcap, the market value of BNB has reached US$112.85 billion, with a 7.72% increase in the past 7
BNB
$832.96
+2.60%
BANK
$0.06597
+6.00%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/09 17:50
USDC market capitalization exceeds $65 billion, setting a new record high
PANews reported on August 9 that the latest data from Coingecko showed that the market value of USDC, the US dollar stablecoin issued by Circle, has exceeded 65 billion US
USDC
$1
+0.02%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/09 17:47
Pi Network forecast: Can PI return to $1 by 2025? Analysts back this rival could steal the spotlight
Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs see inflows as Remittix gains traction ahead of its Beta wallet launch. #partnercontent
GAINS
$0.0278
+6.79%
PI
$0.38623
-3.88%
BETA
$0.0001198
-17.15%
WALLET
$0.02984
+2.50%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/08/09 17:46
Ripple and SEC End Legal Fight With Joint Dismissal of Appeals
On August 7, 2025, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced an official close to its years-long legal dispute against Ripple Labs. The SEC and Ripple formally ended the case by filing a joint stipulation to dismiss their respective appeals in the Second Circuit. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael […]
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
ALEX
$0.00626
-2.49%
SECOND
$0.0000076
-12.64%
FIGHT
$0.0005668
+0.65%
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/09 17:30
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
Coinbase Adds WalletConnect Token (WCT) to Its Roadmap