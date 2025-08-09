2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Few tokens have hit 10,000% in weeks since SHIB, but this one could do it in 2025

Few tokens have hit 10,000% in weeks since SHIB, but this one could do it in 2025

Little Pepe raises $15.3m in presale, surging 80% and analysts are eyeing $1 before this years ends. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/10 03:05
Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices

Punk plummet: NFT sales slide despite record Ethereum prices

Despite Ethereum’s price surge and a record-setting $2.5 million CryptoPunks sale, the NFT market is in steep retreat — with sales down 11% to $134.9 million.
Crypto.news2025/08/10 03:00
Ron Paul’s 90th Birthday Spurs $100K Freedom Dollar Donation

Ron Paul's 90th Birthday Spurs $100K Freedom Dollar Donation

Supporters of the cryptocurrencies zano (ZANO) and freedom dollar (fUSD) donated $100,000 to honor Dr. Ron Paul’s 90th birthday, bolstering the ongoing Ron Paul Money Bomb initiative. Zano-Based Freedom Dollar Group Backs Ron Paul With $100K The donation celebrates Ron Paul’s lifelong advocacy for sound money and individual liberty. Paul, a former U.S. congressman and […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 02:30
Why XRP and Solana holders are turning to SAVVY MINING’s cloud mining for stable income

Why XRP and Solana holders are turning to SAVVY MINING's cloud mining for stable income

Savvy Mining now lets users mine BTC with XRP, SOL, offering up to $10k daily passive income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/10 02:16
Report: Trump’s World Liberty Advances $1.5B Crypto Holding Company

Report: Trump's World Liberty Advances $1.5B Crypto Holding Company

World Liberty Financial, a venture linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, is pitching investors on creating a $1.5 billion publicly traded company to hold its cryptocurrency tokens. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is reportedly advancing plans to form a public entity holding its WLFI tokens, targeting approximately $1.5 billion in funding, according to Bloomberg sources familiar […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 01:23
Pepe price rises as whale accumulation jumps amid ETH boom

Pepe price rises as whale accumulation jumps amid ETH boom

The Pepe price continued its recovery this week, jumping for four consecutive days amid whale accumulation and an Ethereum rebound. Whales are buying Pepe tokens Pepe (PEPE) token rose to $0.000012 on Saturday, Aug. 9, its highest level since July…
Crypto.news2025/08/10 01:00
Bitcoin’s Difficulty Smashes Records, Making Rewards Tougher Than Ever

Bitcoin's Difficulty Smashes Records, Making Rewards Tougher Than Ever

The latest figures reveal Bitcoin’s difficulty rating notched its 11th increase of the year, rising 1.42% on Friday evening and making block rewards even harder to discover. Despite five separate decreases along the way, Bitcoin’s mining difficulty has still climbed 17.73% in 2025 so far. 129.44 Trillion: Bitcoin’s Highest Difficulty Level in History Bitcoin block […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/10 00:10
Polygon price nears make-or-break level as its ecosystem rebounds

Polygon price nears make-or-break level as its ecosystem rebounds

Polygon price continued its strong uptrend and approached its make-or-break level as its ecosystem improved.  Polygon (POL) token jumped for seven straight days, reaching its highest level since July 23.  DeFi, stablecoin, and NFT growth The POL price continued its…
Crypto.news2025/08/10 00:00
Core Scientific: Q2 mining output fell 62% year-on-year, and the merger transaction with CoreWeave still needs shareholder approval

Core Scientific: Q2 mining output fell 62% year-on-year, and the merger transaction with CoreWeave still needs shareholder approval

PANews reported on August 9 that according to Businesswire, Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company Core Scientific announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which disclosed that
PANews2025/08/09 23:35
In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$383 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$383 million, mainly due to the collapse of long orders.

PANews reported on August 9th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $383 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $295 million
PANews2025/08/09 23:30

