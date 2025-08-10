Борса MEXC
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Hubei Shiyan issues warning against virtual currency pyramid scheme risks
PANews reported on August 10th that according to the China Consumer News, reporters from the Shiyan Municipal Market Supervision Bureau in Hubei Province learned that the bureau has recently received
PANews
2025/08/10 09:08
NFT transaction volume fell 11% month-on-month to $134.9 million in the past seven days, with both buyers and sellers falling by about 90%.
PANews reported on August 10 that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 11% to $134.9 million over the past week. Market participation also declined,
PANews
2025/08/10 08:37
Stability DAO: Funds affected by the CrediX attack, and a report is being prepared to recover funds.
PANews reported on August 10 that according to Decrypt, in response to CrediX's "silence" after the X account was deactivated after being hacked, the DeFi protocol Stability DAO tweeted that
PANews
2025/08/10 08:28
Robert Kiyosaki Eyes Bitcoin Crashing to $90K This Month to Double His BTC Position
Bitcoin’s August slump could push prices toward $90K, according to Robert Kiyosaki, who sees the potential drop as a golden opportunity to expand positions and drive extraordinary long-term gains. ‘Bitcoin August Curse’ Could Send Price to $90K, Says Robert Kiyosaki as He Prepares to Double Position Robert Kiyosaki, author of the best-selling book Rich Dad […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 08:20
Bo Hines, executive director of the White House Cryptography Council, is stepping down
PANews reported on August 10th that reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that Bo Hines, Executive Director of the White House Cryptography Council, is retiring to the private sector. Hines, who previously
PANews
2025/08/10 08:02
Why did meme launchpad Bags spend $800,000 on a WIF prototype cap?
Written by Cookie Look, for just $30 you can get a hat like this: But yesterday, @finnbags, the founder and CEO of meme launch pad Bags, spent 6.8 bitcoins (about
PANews
2025/08/10 08:00
Ripple Legal Chief Unveils Hidden Risk That Could Stall Crypto’s Next Big Break
Ripple’s legal chief warns a hidden barrier threatens crypto’s next breakthrough, yet reveals the precise spark that could unleash an unstoppable wave of global adoption. Mass Adoption Is Within Reach—If Crypto Cracks the Awareness Code, Ripple’s Legal Chief Explains Ripple’s chief legal officer and president of the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA), Stuart Alderoty, shared in […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 07:20
From Gold to Bitcoin: Harvard’s Endowment Makes Bold Crypto Play
The university’s latest 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows Harvard Management Company, the firm behind Harvard’s endowment, placed a $116.67 million bet on the Ishares Bitcoin Trust exchange-traded fund (ETF). Bitcoin Goes Ivy League as Harvard Adds $116M IBIT Stake The prestigious university Harvard invests through its endowment managed by […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 06:10
DOT Miners unveils special XRP, DOGE cloud mining program to drive passive crypto income
DOT Miners launches cloud mining for XRP and DOGE holders, offering up to $9,800 daily passive income. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/08/10 04:46
Altcoin Momentum Pushes Crypto Market Cap Past $4 Trillion
The cryptocurrency market closed the week on a positive note, with its total market capitalization briefly exceeding $4 trillion. Ether and LINK were standout performers, rising over 21% and 33% respectively. Top Performers: ETH and LINK The cryptocurrency market closed the week higher, with its total market capitalization briefly surpassing the $4 trillion mark for […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/10 03:31
