2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025

Inside the Powerhouse: The 50 Most Profitable Bitcoin Miners, Aug. 9-10, 2025

At today’s bitcoin price and network difficulty, and with electricity costs set at just $0.02 per kilowatt-hour, a select group of mining rigs pull in serious profits—these are the top 50 machines doing it best in August 2025. Power, Profit, and Precision: Today’s Top 50 BTC Mining Machines The economics of bitcoin (BTC) mining can […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 05:01
Embargo ransomware group nets $34.2m within a year: TRM Labs

Embargo ransomware group nets $34.2m within a year: TRM Labs

The Embargo ransomware group has stolen $34.2 million since emerging in April 2024, targeting victims across the healthcare, business services, and manufacturing.
Crypto.news2025/08/11 03:00
Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Expands Support for SUI

Swiss Crypto Bank Sygnum Expands Support for SUI

Sygnum Bank that it will support the SUI cryptocurrency, enhancing access for professional and institutional clients to the Sui ecosystem. As the banking partner for the Sui Foundation, Sygnum has fully integrated SUI into its regulated banking platform, offering services such as custody, trading, and staking. The launch of SUI staking in August will provide […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 02:53
SpacePay vs Traditional POS Systems: Why the Presale Token Could Disrupt the $100B Retail Market

SpacePay vs Traditional POS Systems: Why the Presale Token Could Disrupt the $100B Retail Market

Many retail stores today mostly rely on traditional POS systems, which are now worth more than $100 billion. These are the machines you swipe or tap your card on when you make a payment. They’ve been around for years, and most people are used to them. They are largely simple to use, widely accepted, and.. The post SpacePay vs Traditional POS Systems: Why the Presale Token Could Disrupt the $100B Retail Market appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
99Bitcoins2025/08/11 02:18
Indian court declines bail for suspect in $228m crypto fraud

Indian court declines bail for suspect in $228m crypto fraud

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has rejected bail for Abhishek Sharma, an alleged suspect involved in a $228 million cryptocurrency fraud case in India. The scam victimized over 80,000 investors across Himachal Pradesh and neighboring states. In rejecting the bail…
Crypto.news2025/08/11 01:55
From $2,265 to $47 Million: 2012 Bitcoin Stash Jumps Back Into Action

From $2,265 to $47 Million: 2012 Bitcoin Stash Jumps Back Into Action

This weekend, with bitcoin trading 4.2% higher than last week, a quartet of long-forgotten wallets from June and July 2012 sprang to life, shifting 400 BTC valued at $47.45 million — their first move in more than 13 years. Vintage Bitcoin Revival: 400 Coins From 2012 Reemerge Although August hasn’t yet matched July’s streak of […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 01:45
Bo Hines, White House crypto adviser, resigns: What we know

Bo Hines, White House crypto adviser, resigns: What we know

That was fast. Bo Hines exits the Council of Advisors on Digital Assets after serving only seven months. Here's what we know so far.
Crypto.news2025/08/11 01:13
SHIB's rise in 2025 is too slow, this crypto could rally 50x before SHIB hits a new ATH

SHIB’s rise in 2025 is too slow, this crypto could rally 50x before SHIB hits a new ATH

With SHIB lagging, LILPEPE’s stage 9 presale at $0.0018 offers built-in ROI and 50x potential. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/08/11 00:52
Goldman Strategist Favors Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin as 'Stores-of-Value' Amid Market Swings

Goldman Strategist Favors Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin as ‘Stores-of-Value’ Amid Market Swings

Goldman Sachs’ Tony Pasquariello maintains a core portfolio strategy favoring U.S. tech stocks, traditional and digital “stores-of-value” like bitcoin, a modest dollar short, and global curve steepeners despite recent market volatility. Goldman Hedge Fund Chief Sees 3 ‘Stores-of-Value’ Holding Key Role in Portfolio Mix According to Pasquariello’s insights shared by Zerohedge, the global head of […]
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/11 00:30
ALL4 Mining Launches Mobile App: Convert Your XRP, BTC, DOGE into Daily Passive Income Cash

ALL4 Mining Launches Mobile App: Convert Your XRP, BTC, DOGE into Daily Passive Income Cash

ALL4 Mining has launched an innovative mobile application that provides a new way for cryptocurrency holders to increase their value. Through this application, users can convert their digital assets such as XRP, BTC and DOGE into daily passive income, thereby obtaining a more stable cash flow in the cryptocurrency market. In this rapidly developing digital age, how to effectively use the crypto assets in hand has become the focus of investors, and ALL4 Mining’s mobile application undoubtedly provides an answer worth trying . Key Highlights of the Mobile App Launch Seamless Mobile Mining: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage investments. Enhanced Security: Built with top-tier security measures from McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app ensures your digital assets are protected wherever you are. Instant Rewards: New users who sign up through the app receive an instant $15 sign-up bonus and can earn $0.6 per day just for logging in. Diverse Contract Options: From one-day contracts starting at $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals. 24/7 Reliability: With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app guarantees you uninterrupted access to mining operations. “The cryptocurrency market is expected to grow rapidly – ​​experts predict that by 2026, Bitcoin will reach $150,000, Litecoin will reach $500, Dogecoin will break the $1 mark, and XRP will soar to $10 – so the launch of our mobile app is timely,” said an ALL4 Mining spokesperson. “We are committed to making cloud mining convenient and secure, and our mobile solution will be a game-changer for users who seek flexibility and efficiency.” Simple Steps to Start Cloud Mining with ALL4 Mining Step 1: Choose ALL4 Mining as your provider: ALL4 Mining’s mining method is simple and straightforward , and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns from mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods. Step 2: Register an account: Visit the ALL4 Mining official website all4mining.com, create an account using your email address, log in to access the dashboard and start mining immediately. Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: ALL4 Mining offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options: Contract Price the term Daily Profit Total income (principal + profit) Capital Return $100 2 days $4 $100+$8=$108 Yes $1400 13 days $18.2 $1400+$236.6=$1636.6 Yes $3000 20 days $42 $3000+$840=$3840 Yes $5000 31 days $74 $5000+$2294=$7294 Yes $10,000 40 days $170 $10,000+6800=$16,800 Yes $30,000 50 days $540 $30,000+$27,000=$57,000 Yes $50,000 48 days $930 $50,000+$44,640=$94,640 Yes Click to view more contract benefits After purchasing the contract, the profit will be automatically credited to your account the next day. When the account balance reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw to your digital currency wallet, or continue to purchase contracts to get more profits. About ALL4 Mining ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leader in cloud mining services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK. After years of development, the company currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and enjoys the trust of more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry. ALL4 Mining is committed to building a safe, compliant, transparent, clean, green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly infrastructure power grid, providing a variety of stable and intelligent data processing service solutions for global customers. With a growing global mining network, ALL4 Mining provides institutional clients and digital asset enthusiasts with a more efficient mining experience. Join the cloud mining revolution by visiting the official website https://all4mining.com/ or downloading the ALL4 Mining mobile app today. With this new mobile app , managing your cryptocurrency investments will become easier and safer than ever before. Contact: Email: info@all4mining.com
CryptoNews2025/08/11 00:00

