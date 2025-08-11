Борса MEXC
CMB International's public fund fund completed RWA with partners through multi-chain deployment
PANews reported on August 11 that CMB International Asset Management Co., Ltd. announced the completion of its cooperation with DigiFT to realize the real-world asset tokenization (RWA) and on-chain distribution
PANews
2025/08/11 09:41
Ripple Eyes $19 Trillion Tokenization Boom as Institutional Adoption Accelerates
Ripple is positioning itself at the forefront of a $19 trillion revolution, as institutional-grade custody accelerates real-world asset tokenization across treasuries, gold, equities, real estate, and global markets. Ripple Sets Sights on $19 Trillion Tokenization Era Across Global Asset Classes Ripple published a report on Aug. 8, 2025, stressing that institutional-grade digital asset custody is […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 09:30
Musk: Grok 4 is now free for all users
PANews reported on August 11th that Musk tweeted that Grok 4 is now free for all users. The free tier allows a small number of queries per day, and any
PANews
2025/08/11 09:23
AguilaTrades almost closed its ETH short position in the early morning, with a 24-hour loss of $696,000
PANews reported on August 11 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, AguilaTrades had almost closed its ETH 25x short position early this morning, with a 24-hour loss of US$696,000, and currently
PANews
2025/08/11 09:22
The Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH and currently holds 9,154 ETH.
PANews reported on August 11th that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that the Infini attacker sold another 1,771 ETH (worth $7.44 million) at $4,202. On February 24th, the attacker stole $49.5 million
PANews
2025/08/11 09:08
SharpLink is suspected of buying all the $200 million it raised into ETH
PANews reported on August 11th that on-chain analyst Yu Jin monitored a new wallet that withdrew 52,809 ETH ($220 million) from Coinbase Prime 10 hours ago. The funds were then
PANews
2025/08/11 09:02
Greeks.Live: BTC's short-term volatility is expected to be low, and ETH's implied volatility is more than double that of BTC
PANews reported on August 11 that Greeks.Live analyst Adam tweeted that there are relatively more macroeconomic data this week, the most important of which is the CPI on Tuesday. The
PANews
2025/08/11 08:38
XRP Strategy From Nature’s Miracle Spans Gaming, Dining, Travel, EVs
XRP is set to anchor an ambitious multi-industry push by Nature’s Miracle, driving adoption across payments, gaming, travel, food, and EV sales for mainstream daily use. Nature’s Miracle Explores XRP Deployment in Multiple Daily Consumer Activities Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (OTCQB: NMHI) announced on Aug. 8, 2025, at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference a […]
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 08:20
1inch team investment fund sold some ETH and 1INCH, realizing $8.36 million in profit
PANews reported on August 11th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the 1inch team investment fund has begun selling previously purchased ETH and 1INCH on-chain. To date, 5,000 ETH
PANews
2025/08/11 08:18
A whale/institution once again increased its holdings by over $200 million in ETH, currently holding over $900 million in ETH
PANews reported on August 11th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a whale/institution has added another 49,533 ETH (worth $210.68 million) from Galaxy Digital and FalconX. Currently, the whale holds
PANews
2025/08/11 08:10
