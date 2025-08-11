Борса MEXC
BNC, a listed company, purchased 200,000 BNB
PANews reported on August 11th that BNB Network Company, the fund management business of publicly listed CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: BNC), has acquired 200,000 BNB tokens, becoming the world's largest
BNC
$0.11339
+3.32%
BNB
$833.61
+2.59%
FUND
$0.0228
-6.97%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 10:50
Nansen CEO transferred 1 million LDO to Coinbase half an hour ago and currently still holds 1 million LDO
PANews reported on August 11th that Nansen CEO Alex Svanevik transferred 1 million LDO (US$1.46 million) to Coinbase half an hour ago. Alex Svanevik received an investment/advisory allocation of 5
ALEX
$0.00627
-2.63%
LDO
$1.5171
-0.92%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 10:38
White House Crypto Council Director Departs—Says US Now Positioned as Global Crypto Capital
A top White House crypto strategist exits after steering landmark policies that propelled the U.S. toward global leadership in digital assets, igniting unprecedented industry momentum and competitive advantage. Bo Hines Leaves White House Post, Points to US Progress Toward Global Crypto Lead White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines announced on the social media […]
Споделяне
Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/11 10:30
Important News from Last Night and This Morning (August 10-11)
SharpLink is suspected of buying all the $200 million it raised into ETH According to on-chain analyst Ember, a new wallet withdrew 52,809 ETH ($220 million) from Coinbase Prime 10
ETH
$4,605.33
+8.09%
WALLET
$0.02986
+2.50%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 10:30
Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (August 11, 2025)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the one-picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ????8/11 Update: ZORA surged 11% in a single day, hitting a record high
AI
$0.1344
+6.75%
ZORA
$0.121008
-0.22%
MEME
$0.001829
+6.33%
MEMES
$0.00009325
+0.91%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 10:27
In the past hour, the total contract liquidation of the entire network exceeded 90 million US dollars, and the BTC liquidation exceeded 52 million US dollars.
PANews reported on August 11 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's entire network contract liquidation was US$90.7143 million, of which short positions were liquidated
BTC
$119,674.87
+0.66%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 10:25
Whales "set 10 major targets first" and their Bitcoin long positions have a floating profit of approximately $2.08 million
PANews reported on August 11th that according to @ai_9684xtpa, a trader who "set 10 major targets first" had not taken profit or reduced his BTC long position opened on August
BTC
$119,674.87
+0.66%
MAJOR
$0.17359
-0.78%
TRADER
$0.001263
-6.92%
NOT
$0.002161
+0.41%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 10:08
Glyph Exchange officially completes strategic acquisition and upgrades to the new BTC-Fi Super DEX - Molten Finance
PANews reported on August 8th that Glyph Exchange, the largest native BTC-Fi decentralized exchange, has completed its merger and reorganization with Bitflux Finance, driven by the Core Foundation. The merger
BTC
$119,674.87
+0.66%
CORE
$0.501
+4.28%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 10:00
Publicly listed Exodus plans to create common stock tokens in partnership with Superstate
PANews reported on August 11 that according to Globenewswire, the self-custodial cryptocurrency platform Exodus Movement, Inc. (NYSE: EXOD) announced a partnership with Superstate to create common stock tokens that digitally
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 09:48
Hongqiao Group deploys RWA and joins hands with Oriental Yilin to build a "forestry + finance + blockchain" ecosystem
PANews reported on August 11th that, according to Zhitong Finance, Hongqiao Group (08137) announced that, after the market closed on August 8th, the company had signed a non-legally binding strategic
RWA
$0.005463
+13.57%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/08/11 09:45
