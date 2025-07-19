Борса MEXC
James Wynn: Missed the opportunity to short, wait until PUMP hits bottom before considering entering
PANews reported on July 19 that crypto trader James Wynn tweeted, "Missed the opportunity to short and was busy making money elsewhere. These new token issuances always end the same
PANews
2025/07/19 13:23
CCTV News: Trump signs stablecoin-related bill. What is a stablecoin? What should be “stabilized”?
Written by: CCTV News On the 18th local time, US President Trump officially signed the "Guidance and Establishment of a National Innovation Act for American Stablecoins" (referred to as the
PANews
2025/07/19 13:18
Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $402 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$402 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot
PANews
2025/07/19 12:15
Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $363 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days
PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$363 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF
PANews
2025/07/19 12:14
Data: 7743 BTC transferred from Coinbase to new wallet
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 7,743 BTC (916,252,636 US dollars) were transferred from Coinbase to an unknown new wallet.
PANews
2025/07/19 11:50
Analyst: The GENIUS Act bans yield-generating stablecoins, which will boost demand for DeFi
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the GENIUS Act signed by US President Trump on Friday prohibits the issuance of yield-based stablecoins, cutting off interest-earning opportunities for
PANews
2025/07/19 11:29
21Shares submits two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC
PANews reported on July 19 that according to an official announcement, 21Shares and Teucrium ETFs have cooperated to submit two cryptocurrency index ETF applications to the US SEC, namely 21Shares
PANews
2025/07/19 10:43
Crypto UK calls UK Labour Party's call to ban cryptocurrency political donations an 'attack'
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Labour MP Pat McFadden said that the UK should consider banning cryptocurrency political donations. Just two months ago, Reform UK announced
PANews
2025/07/19 10:27
JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins
PANews reported on July 19 that according to The block, JPMorgan analysts said that regulators outside the United States, including the Bank of England, seem to prefer tokenized bank deposits
PANews
2025/07/19 10:07
OpenAI launches $50 million fund to support nonprofits and community organizations
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cailian Press, on July 18 local time, OpenAI announced that it would launch an initial fund of $50 million to support non-profit
PANews
2025/07/19 09:49
