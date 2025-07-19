Борса MEXC
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Data: If you use the selling price of each generation of iPhone to buy Bitcoin, the profit may reach 242 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 19 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), retweeted a tweet on the X platform, in which data showed that if Bitcoin was purchased
PANews
2025/07/19 20:38
Analysis: Ethereum shorts face "punishment", which may help push ETH to $4,000, a year-to-date high
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Kobeissi Letter released the latest analysis showing that ETH/USD may soon reach $4,000, while the current price is $3,553. As the
PANews
2025/07/19 20:15
Caixin: Qian Fenglei's stablecoin investment and financing project is suspected of selling multiple unregulated collective investment plans to the public in Hong Kong
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin.com, Qian Fenglei, who claims to be a "billionaire", combined stablecoin investment and financing projects with secondary market operations, making money in
PANews
2025/07/19 20:09
‘Crypto Week’ ushers in big change: What happens now?
Crypto Week in the US ends with some victories for the crypto lobby, with the GENIUS Act headed to Trump’s desk.
PANews
2025/07/19 20:03
Pan Du: We are communicating with Hong Kong regulators to launch a pledged spot Ethereum ETF in the second half of the year
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Hong Kong media Wen Wei Po, after the Bitcoin ETF was listed in Hong Kong, Ren Junfei, founder and CEO of licensed
PANews
2025/07/19 19:50
Macro Outlook for Next Week: "Crypto Week" has come to a perfect end, and Powell will appear under heavy pressure
PANews reported on July 19 that as the Federal Reserve is about to enter a silent period, Waller, the current governor and a popular candidate for the next Federal Reserve
PANews
2025/07/19 19:20
AERO price stalls, but smart money buying points to a surge
The Aerodrome Finance token, or AERO, remains under pressure. It dropped for the third consecutive day. And yet, the smart money buyers aren't giving up.
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 19:19
Mainland virtual currency scam hits Hong Kong, more than 100 Hong Kong people deceived, police arrest 4 people
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Caixin.com, the mainland virtual currency investment scam has spread to Hong Kong, with at least 118 people falling into the scam and
PANews
2025/07/19 18:31
Data: More than 300,000 ETH were withdrawn from exchanges in the past two weeks
PANews reported on July 19 that according to data disclosed by analyst Ali (@ali_charts) on the X platform, more than 300,000 ETH were withdrawn from exchanges in the past two
PANews
2025/07/19 18:01
Kuru — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop
Kuru is a high-performance decentralized exchange on Monad that provides users with a platform for spot asset trading. The project raised $11.6 million in funding from Paradigm, Electric Capital, and other funds, making it a Tier-1 project in the Monad ecosystem. In this guide, we’ll look at what activities you should do in the testnet […] Сообщение Kuru — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/19 17:49
