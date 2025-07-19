Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
A whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs to FalconX 2 hours ago, worth $17.67 million
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale deposited 4 billion PUMPs worth 17.67 million US dollars into FalconX 2 hours ago. Previously, the whale spent
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/19 23:27
A certain whale's PUMP and LAUNCHCOIN triple leveraged long orders all fell into losses, with a floating loss of more than 3.77 million US dollars
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the situation of a certain whale's 3x leveraged PUMP and LAUNCHCOIN long orders is not optimistic. Both are currently in
LAUNCHCOIN
$0.075798
+12.13%
MORE
$0.10119
-0.18%
PUMP
$0.003934
+13.53%
NOT
$0.002158
--%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/19 23:11
Crypto rules for mortgages must reflect self-custody reality
The FHFA directive on crypto in mortgage risk assessments risks excluding self-custodied assets, potentially increasing counterparty risk for homebuyers.
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/19 23:01
Viewpoint: China already has some form of "quasi-stablecoin" assets, so there is no need to "myth" or "superstitious" about stablecoins
PANews July 19 news, according to Caixin.com, Guan Tao, global chief economist of BOC Securities, said at a recent online seminar of the China Macroeconomic Forum (CMF) that the US
TAO
$390.1
+7.34%
FORM
$3.7854
-1.99%
COM
$0.02635
+19.37%
MYTH
$0.0838
-3.45%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/19 22:52
Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop
Project X is the first-of-its-kind decentralized exchange on HyperEVM. At the time of writing, the project is running a points program for providing liquidity, trading, and inviting friends. There is no information about raised investments, but many founders of well-known projects are following the project. In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities […] Сообщение Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
WELL
$0.0001384
-1.35%
Споделяне
Incrypted
2025/07/19 22:32
WLFI: Tokens of any co-founder, team or consultant will not be unlocked when it goes online, and there will be no new round of pre-sale
PANews reported on July 19 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI issued a statement on the X platform to clarify community doubts: The tokens of any co-founder, team or
TRUMP
$9.245
+4.40%
NOT
$0.002158
--%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/19 22:29
GSR Markets and Amber Group may be market makers for ERA (Caldera)
PANews reported on July 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), ERA (Caldera) market makers may be GSR Markets and Amber Group, with Amber Group making
AI
$0.1344
+6.75%
MAY
$0.05102
-0.48%
ERA
$1.0212
-3.26%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/19 22:20
Ethereum ETF mania: ETH targets $4,000—will key record break?
Ethereum’s price jumped for six consecutive days, reaching its highest point since January 7. It has jumped by over 158% from its lowest point in May this year. Ethereum (ETH) jumped to around $3,580, making it one of the best-performing…
SIX
$0.02267
-6.16%
MAY
$0.05102
-0.48%
ETH
$4,607.41
+8.01%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 22:00
Bitdeer: Total Bitcoin holdings exceed 1,600
PANews reported on July 19 that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released the latest data on its Bitcoin holdings on the X platform. As of July 18, its total
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/19 21:38
Trump the tulip king? Peter Schiff compares crypto hype to 17th century ‘madness’
Gold evangelist Peter Schiff is seeing red over Bitcoin — and he’s blaming President Donald Trump for wrapping a “decentralized Ponzi scheme” in the American flag.
TRUMP
$9.245
+4.40%
HYPE
$44.42
+2.75%
GOLD
$0.00000000000023
-30.30%
RED
$0.416
-2.46%
Споделяне
Crypto.news
2025/07/19 21:15
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers