A whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH in the past day, worth about $169 million
PANews reported on July 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a certain whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH (US$169 million) through FalconX in the past day, with
PANews
2025/07/20 08:33
UK plans to sell seized Bitcoin to fill fiscal gap, sales could reach $7 billion
PANews reported on July 20 that the British Home Office is working with the police to sell a batch of seized cryptocurrencies to fill the financial gap, according to the
PANews
2025/07/20 08:12
US Lawmaker sounds alarm on GENIUS bill, says it's a CBDC Trojan Horse
The line between a central bank digital currency and a centrally-managed, government-regulated stablecoin is thin, critics argue.
PANews
2025/07/20 06:16
Shiba vs Dogecoin vs Pepeto forecast: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have a better bull run?
Dogecoin jumps 10% to $0.2360 as Pepeto gains buzz with its inclusive memecoin exchange and mission of unity. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 03:58
NFT sales jump 29% to $159.6m, Pudgy Penguins surges 247%
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are roaring back to life alongside crypto’s bull run, with soaring sales, surging participation, and million-dollar JPEGs reentering the chat. Weekly NFT sales jumped 29% to $159.6 million as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 03:41
Crypto VC funding: Plasma raises $50m, Spiko bags $22m
The week of July 13-19, 2025, witnessed a total of $170.3 million in venture capital raised across 10 diverse projects.
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 02:00
After turning $20k into $8m on Solana, traders shift to crypto projected to jump 8000%
Traders who made $8m from SOL shift to LILPEPE, eyes 8000% gains. #partnercontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:56
XRP vs Solana vs Pepeto: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have better bull run?
XRP seeks a comeback, while Pepeto unites memecoins through real utility. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:42
Adam Back helped build Bitcoin’s foundations — now he’s taking BSTR to Nasdaq
Backed by Adam Back and built around a Bitcoin-per-share model, BSTR is set to enter the public markets through a Cantor Fitzgerald-led SPAC. A $3.5 billion bet on Bitcoin On Jul. 17, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Reserve (BSTR) announced plans to…
Crypto.news
2025/07/20 01:22
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 311 million US dollars, mainly short orders
PANews reported on July 19 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $311 million, of which $72.703 million
PANews
2025/07/19 23:30
