A whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH in the past day, worth about $169 million

PANews reported on July 20 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a certain whale/institution has hoarded 47,121 ETH (US$169 million) through FalconX in the past day, with
PANews2025/07/20 08:33
UK plans to sell seized Bitcoin to fill fiscal gap, sales could reach $7 billion

PANews reported on July 20 that the British Home Office is working with the police to sell a batch of seized cryptocurrencies to fill the financial gap, according to the
PANews2025/07/20 08:12
US Lawmaker sounds alarm on GENIUS bill, says it&#039;s a CBDC Trojan Horse

The line between a central bank digital currency and a centrally-managed, government-regulated stablecoin is thin, critics argue.
PANews2025/07/20 06:16
Shiba vs Dogecoin vs Pepeto forecast: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have a better bull run?

Dogecoin jumps 10% to $0.2360 as Pepeto gains buzz with its inclusive memecoin exchange and mission of unity. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/20 03:58
NFT sales jump 29% to $159.6m, Pudgy Penguins surges 247%

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are roaring back to life alongside crypto’s bull run, with soaring sales, surging participation, and million-dollar JPEGs reentering the chat. Weekly NFT sales jumped 29% to $159.6 million as Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to…
Crypto.news2025/07/20 03:41
Crypto VC funding: Plasma raises $50m, Spiko bags $22m

The week of July 13-19, 2025, witnessed a total of $170.3 million in venture capital raised across 10 diverse projects.
Crypto.news2025/07/20 02:00
After turning $20k into $8m on Solana, traders shift to crypto projected to jump 8000%

Traders who made $8m from SOL shift to LILPEPE, eyes 8000% gains. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/20 01:56
XRP vs Solana vs Pepeto: Which cryptocurrency is poised to have better bull run?

XRP seeks a comeback, while Pepeto unites memecoins through real utility. #sponsoredcontent
Crypto.news2025/07/20 01:42
Adam Back helped build Bitcoin’s foundations — now he’s taking BSTR to Nasdaq

Backed by Adam Back and built around a Bitcoin-per-share model, BSTR is set to enter the public markets through a Cantor Fitzgerald-led SPAC. A $3.5 billion bet on Bitcoin On Jul. 17, Bitcoin Standard Treasury Reserve (BSTR) announced plans to…
Crypto.news2025/07/20 01:22
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 311 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 19 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $311 million, of which $72.703 million
PANews2025/07/19 23:30

