Bitcoin Core developers fix 5-year-old disk fill vulnerability
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Protos, the Bitcoin Core development team this month fixed a disk filling vulnerability that has plagued full node operators for five years.
NODE
$0.10481
+4.71%
CORE
$0.5009
+4.26%
PANews
2025/07/21 07:48
As Ethereum’s gas limit increases, Vitalik emphasizes “safe” scaling
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the validators representing nearly half of the Ethereum staked support "raising the gas limit". Under this impetus, the gas limit
SAFE
$0.4579
+4.80%
BLOCK
$0.2144
-3.72%
PANews
2025/07/21 07:37
Crypto's 'ChatGPT moment': How big a rip-off could it have for banks?
Author: thedefireport Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain Stablecoins — long considered by cryptocurrency insiders as the backbone of on-chain finance — are on the verge of receiving legal recognition from U.S.
U
$0.02717
+7.30%
PANews
2025/07/21 07:30
Jack Dorsey's Blockchain to be included in the S&P 500 Index on July 23
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The block, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey's payment platform Block Inc will be included in the S&P 500 index on July 23. After
INDEX
$1.457
+13.12%
BLOCK
$0.2144
-3.72%
PANews
2025/07/21 07:15
NFT trading volume exceeded $140 million last week, reaching the highest level since mid-January
PANews reported on July 21 that according to The Block, the recent rise in Ethereum prices has driven the prosperity of its NFT ecosystem, with on-chain transaction volume reaching its
NFT
$0.0000004741
+0.19%
BLOCK
$0.2144
-3.72%
PANews
2025/07/21 07:05
Altcoin season is loading: 3 crypto tokens that could surprise traders
Altcoins are rallying in response to XRP all-time high on Friday. The altcoin hit a peak above $3.66, before retracing to $3.42 at the time of writing. Altcoins in the top 50 cryptocurrencies ranked by market capitalization eye higher returns in July 2025.
ALTCOIN
$0.00082
-10.67%
XRP
$3.2388
+2.95%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 05:37
Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network
Cryptocurrency prices had a strong performance last week as Bitcoin jumped to a record high and their market capitalization hit the $4 trillion milestone.
PI
$0.38663
-4.01%
KAITO
$1.2068
+4.82%
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:59
US lawmaker blasts GENIUS Act: Calls it gateway to government-controlled money
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has condemned the GENIUS Act as a backdoor mechanism for implementing a central bank digital currency. She also voted against the legislation that passed both chambers of Congress. The Georgia congresswoman warned that the stablecoin regulation…
ACT
$0.04383
+4.63%
BANK
$0.06598
+5.78%
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 03:10
Ethereum whales who bought at $90 shift to viral coin under $0.002, calling it the next 100x crypto
Early ETH whale shifts focus to LILPEPE, a Layer-2 memecoin in presale at $0.0014, calling it the next big play. #partnercontent
PLAY
$0.04423
-2.68%
MEMECOIN
$0.006333
+0.11%
LAYER
$0.6349
+3.15%
ETH
$4,606.65
+7.99%
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 01:34
Elixir, Zora, Orderly surge as new products and listings spark inflows
A trio of altcoins—Elixir, Zora, and Orderly—are stealing the spotlight with double-digit gains powered by real utility.
REAL
$0.05272
-0.28%
GAINS
$0.02782
+6.79%
TRIO
$0.2082
-0.62%
ZORA
$0.121334
-0.48%
SPARK
$0.043554
-32.61%
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 00:15
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers