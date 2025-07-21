2025-08-13 Wednesday

Новини за крипто

Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
Source: Pump.fun will issue PUMP airdrops on July 24

Source: Pump.fun will issue PUMP airdrops on July 24

PANews reported on July 21 that according to crypto KOL Downsin Jerome, Pump.fun co-founder and CEO Alon Cohen said that PUMP airdrops will be distributed to eligible active Solana wallets
FUNToken
FUN$0.009349+2.33%
alon
ALON$0.00527+8.10%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003937+13.68%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 09:43
Huajian Medical establishes a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States and initiates application for a U.S. stablecoin license

Huajian Medical establishes a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States and initiates application for a U.S. stablecoin license

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, the Hong Kong-listed company Huajian Medical announced that it has established a wholly-owned subsidiary IVD GROUP in New York State,
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 09:31
From the PayPal mafia to an investment empire: The history of Founders Fund

From the PayPal mafia to an investment empire: The history of Founders Fund

Podcast source: Mario Gabriele, The Generalist Podcast Air Date: July 8, 2025 Compiled and edited by Lenaxin and ChainCatcher summary: TL&DR The root of success lies in seeking difference Founders
The Root Network
ROOT$0.00388+1.94%
FUND
FUND$0.0228-6.97%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 09:30
IOST announces the establishment of the I Foundation to focus on RWA project investment

IOST announces the establishment of the I Foundation to focus on RWA project investment

PANews reported on July 21 that IOST announced the establishment of the I Foundation, which will focus on investing in promising RWA projects in the L1 and BNB Chain ecosystems.
Binance Coin
BNB$832.9+2.22%
IOSToken
IOST$0.003838+4.40%
L1
L1$0.006652+1.49%
Allo
RWA$0.005444+12.89%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 09:28
CITIC Securities: The US Stablecoin Act has been implemented, and relaxed regulation is conducive to market expansion

CITIC Securities: The US Stablecoin Act has been implemented, and relaxed regulation is conducive to market expansion

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, CITIC Securities Research Report stated that on July 17, Eastern Time, the U.S. Congress passed the GENIUS Act, marking the
U
U$0.02717+7.30%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04381+4.65%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 08:51
Ethereum launches The Torch NFT to commemorate its 10th anniversary, and will be open to everyone on July 30

Ethereum launches The Torch NFT to commemorate its 10th anniversary, and will be open to everyone on July 30

PANews reported on July 21 that the official X account of Ethereum announced the launch of "The Torch" NFT to pay tribute to those who shaped the development of Ethereum
NFT
NFT$0.000000474+0.16%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000102+2.00%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 08:32
James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH and PEPE, realizing a profit of $538,500

James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH and PEPE, realizing a profit of $538,500

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, whale James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and PEPE (10x leverage), realizing a profit
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0004204+17.29%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001216+7.89%
Ethereum
ETH$4,605.33+7.84%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 08:25
Weilai’s statement: “Manipulating black public relations” and “hiring cybercrime” are pure slander, and the screenshots of the so-called “virtual currency transaction” report are forged

Weilai’s statement: “Manipulating black public relations” and “hiring cybercrime” are pure slander, and the screenshots of the so-called “virtual currency transaction” report are forged

PANews reported on July 21 that NIO's legal department issued a solemn statement on July 19 regarding malicious online rumors: "Recently, some online accounts have maliciously released false information against
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.6338+3.39%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.3379+0.78%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 08:16
A whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long on SOL 7 times

A whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and went long on SOL 7 times

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 8.04 million USDC into Hyperliquid and opened a SOL long position with 7x leverage. The whale
Solana
SOL$193.19+10.02%
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.02%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 08:06
China Service Trade Association: Postponement of the Advanced Training Course on "Stablecoin and Innovation and Development of Cross-border E-commerce"

China Service Trade Association: Postponement of the Advanced Training Course on "Stablecoin and Innovation and Development of Cross-border E-commerce"

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Zhitong Finance, on July 20, the China Service Trade Association issued a notice that due to the preparations for the conference, the
CROSS
CROSS$0.3224+0.86%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12791+3.48%
Споделяне
PANews2025/07/21 07:54

Актуални новини

Повече

U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers