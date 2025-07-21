Борса MEXC
/
Новини за крипто
/
2025-08-13 Wednesday
Новини за крипто
Отдайте се на най-горещите новини за крипто и пазарни актуализации
UK working to sell $7B in seized Bitcoin to boost budget: Report
A new report suggests the UK Treasury is working to sell up to $7 billion worth of seized Bitcoin, but one person has slammed the report as “sensationalism” amid a
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 11:43
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $2.39 billion last week, continuing their six-week net inflow
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$2.39 billion last week (July 14 to July 18, Eastern Time). The
SIX
$0.02276
-5.79%
NET
$0.0001029
+1.95%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 11:38
A contract giant with a total profit of over $73 million is long ETH, BTC, HYPE and PEPE
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the total profit of the whale 0x4a20 on Hyperliquid reached 73.66 million US dollars. The current long positions are: ETH
BTC
$119,650.92
+0.57%
HYPE
$44.5
+2.74%
PEPE
$0.00001217
+7.98%
ETH
$4,605.15
+7.84%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 11:37
Minsheng Securities: Stablecoins are expected to help traditional financial assets conduct "on-chain" transactions
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Jiemian, Minsheng Securities pointed out that in the short term, cross-border payment scenarios are expected to become an important scenario for the
CROSS
$0.3224
+0.86%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 11:33
Bank of America Merrill Lynch: Stablecoins will have a disruptive impact on traditional bank deposits and payment systems
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Phoenix.com, the latest research report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch shows that as the US stablecoin regulatory framework gradually takes effect,
EFFECT
$0.006079
+1.67%
COM
$0.026351
+19.32%
AMERICA
$0.0002091
-18.79%
BANK
$0.06598
+5.78%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 11:18
Cryptocurrency market generally rises, ETH breaks through $3,800
PANews reported on July 21 that according to SoSoValue data, all sectors of the crypto market continued to rise. Ethereum (ETH) rose 3.26% in 24 hours, breaking through $3,800, and
ROSE
$0.02892
+5.97%
ETH
$4,605.15
+7.84%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 11:03
Consensys: A small number of MetaMask users reported "unusually high disk activity", a fix is coming soon
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, MetaMask developer Consensys confirmed that it would urgently fix the problem of abnormal writing of browser extensions to the hard disk.
HARD
$0.006947
-1.43%
SOON
$0.4474
-11.19%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 10:42
A whale who previously exchanged WBTC for ETH exchanged it back to WBTC today, making a net profit of 11 BTC in two months
PANews reported on July 21 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a certain whale swapped WBTC for ETH in May and swapped it back to WBTC today, making
BTC
$119,650.92
+0.57%
MAY
$0.05102
-0.52%
ETH
$4,605.15
+7.84%
NET
$0.0001029
+1.95%
WBTC
$119,568.42
+0.50%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 10:09
A new wallet spent 2082 ETH to purchase 45 Cryptopunks NFTs
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet spent 2,082 ETH (worth US$7.79 million) to purchase 45 Cryptopunks NFTs. In addition, the whale
ETH
$4,605.15
+7.84%
WALLET
$0.02988
+2.50%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 09:57
JPMorgan Chase data-charging plan could "destroy" crypto and fintech startups, executive warns
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Fortune magazine, last month, when JPMorgan Chase informed fintech companies that it planned to charge them for accessing its customers' bank account
BANK
$0.06598
+5.78%
Споделяне
PANews
2025/07/21 09:54
Актуални новини
Повече
U.S. stock market closed: All three major stock indexes closed up more than 1%
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds
Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers