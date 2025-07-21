Борса MEXC
A whale deposited $5 million in HyperLiquid and opened multiple leveraged short positions including DOGE and FARTCOIN
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited $5 million USDC into the HyperLiquid platform and opened multiple leveraged short positions, including SOL (20x
PANews
2025/07/21 15:33
Hong Kong’s stablecoin licensing to adopt invite-only approach: report
The regulatory watchdog in charge of the framework will employ a thorough, exclusive vetting process for potential issuers. According to local reports on July 20, the incoming stablecoin licensing regime under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will not be…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:32
PEPE vs. DOGE vs. Pepeto: Which crypto is set to have a better bull run?
Dogecoin surges while Pepeto rises with a mission, two memecoins driving 2025’s biggest crypto buzz. #sponsored
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:16
zkBTC bridge mainnet goes live, unlocking Bitcoin cross-chain liquidity
Lightec’s zkBTC bridge goes live on mainnet, marking a new phase for Bitcoin as it enters the cross-chain liquidity era. The zkBTC Bridge has officially launched on mainnet, marking a major milestone for the Lightec team after more than two…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:08
UK weighs £5 billion Bitcoin sell-off to help plug budget gap
The UK government is reportedly considering plans to sell off over £5 billion worth of seized Bitcoin in a move that could potentially help address a growing budget deficit. A recent report from The Telegraph disclosed that the Home Office…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:05
Pump.fun’s Alon reacts to news about an alleged PUMP airdrop on July 24
Pump.fun co-founder, Alon Cohen, comments below a post by crypto KOL Downsin Jerome that claims there will be an alleged airdrop for Solana wallet holders on July 24. In a recent post, crypto influencer Downsin Jerome claimed that the meme…
Crypto.news
2025/07/21 15:03
Analysis: Ethereum rises strongly due to Asian buying, institutional allocation and DeFi recovery
PANews reported on July 21 that Matrixport said in today's chart that the recent altcoin market has been driven by the Asian market, with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) performing
PANews
2025/07/21 14:57
Swedish listed company H100 Group plans to raise about $1.5 million to buy more Bitcoin
PANews reported on July 21 that according to an official announcement, Swedish listed company H100 Group announced that its board of directors decided today to issue up to 1,523,089 new
PANews
2025/07/21 14:52
Ethereum's market value surpasses Vanguard Group and rises to 28th place in global asset market value ranking
PANews reported on July 21 that 8marketcap data showed that Ethereum's market value surpassed the asset management company Vanguard Group and rose to the 28th place in the global asset
PANews
2025/07/21 14:38
US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters
PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, the American Bankers Association, together with several banks and credit union groups, wrote to the Office of the Comptroller of the
PANews
2025/07/21 14:31
